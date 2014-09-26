(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Opole's National Long-term rating at 'BBB+(pol)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Opole's volatile operating performance in the last four years as its small budget leaves the city exposed to shifts in the local economy. The rating also takes into account Fitch's expectations that its satisfactory operating performance will be maintained and that its direct debt will stabilise in the medium term. The rating factors in the city's high self-financing capacity for investments and its modest indirect risk. We expect the city's operating margin to be at 7%-8% in the medium term. Operating revenue growth should be fuelled by faster growth of the Polish economy and therefore an expanding tax base. We assume that Opole will maintain its policy to rationalise current spending, as demonstrated in 2013 when the city cut costs to improve its operating margin to 6.3% (2012: 4%). Otherwise, it may put pressure on the city's rating. We expect Opole's operating balance to be at least PLN40m per year in 2014-2016, which should sufficiently cover Fitch-estimated debt service (principal and interest) of PLN25m-PLN30m annually. We expect the city's capex to remain at around PLN90m annually in 2014-2016, representing an average 13% of total expenditure. Capital revenue (mainly EU grants and state grants) and the current balance should finance about 90% of this capex, underlining the city's strong self-financing capability. We expect that investments will be mainly directed at Opole's infrastructure. At end-2013 Opole's direct debt amounted to PLN211.1m or 39% of current revenue. We forecast that it should remain moderate and stabilise at 40% of current revenue in 2014-2016. Its debt structure is manageable. At end-2013, 52% of Opole's direct debt was from the European Investment Bank with a maturity of 25 years while the low cost of funds limits its annual debt service burden. Bond issues constituted 33% of total debt and bank loans another 15%. Opole still has PLN20m available under a bond programme of PLN43m, which it can utilise until end-2014. The city's indirect risk relates to the debt of municipal companies. We expect that municipal debt will continue to decline in line with the redemption schedule and given limited new debt- financed investments. At end-2013, debt was moderate at PLN127.9m, compared with PLN134.2 in 2012. We assume that the companies' debt will not pose material risk to the city's budget, as the companies are largely self-supporting in debt service. Opole's economy is well diversified, with services and industry well represented across a wide range of companies and sectors, and without the presence of highly cyclical sectors. The unemployment rate at end-June 2014 (6.3%) was well below the national average of 12%. RATING SENSITIVITIES A rating upgrade could be triggered if the city improves its operating balance to about 8% of operating revenue on a sustained basis in the medium term, resulting in stronger debt ratios, with debt coverage below five years (2013: 7.7 years) and debt servicing ratio below 70% (2013: 88%). Conversely, a downgrade may result from the city's inability to maintain operating balance above 4% of operating revenue and from debt coverage exceeding 12 years. 