(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW/MILAN, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
City of Poznan's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects the city will maintain its strong performance over
the medium term
and post operating margins above 13% in 2014-2016. Fitch
believes that Poznan
will maintain its policy to utilise its fiscal leeway and
continue with efforts
to expand the local tax base. Additionally, high spending
flexibility should
allow the city to mitigate continuing pressure on operating
costs.
Poznan's capital expenditure may amount to PLN1.6bn in 2014-2016
as the city
continues with its infrastructure investments, mainly in roads
and public
transport. The city's self-funding capacity of investments is
high with capital
revenue (mainly EU grants) and the current balance covering most
of the capital
expenditure.
Fitch expects Poznan's direct debt to decline to a moderate 60%
of current
revenue in 2016, from 75% at end-2013. The decrease will be
driven by the
completion of the city's major investments, the lack of new
investments
requiring debt financing and scheduled debt repayment. In
nominal terms, debt is
expected to decline to PLN1.6bn at end-2016 (2013: PLN1.8bn).
Pressure on debt
may arise if the city decides to significantly increase its
investment programme
above our expectations once new EU grants, under the 2014-2020
framework, become
available.
We forecast that annual debt service will not exceed PLN220m in
2014-2016. The
city's operating balance should cover the principal and interest
payments during
this period by at least 1.8x. Poznan's debt-to-current balance
ratio (debt
payback ratio) should improve to five years by end-2016 from
seven years at
end-2013.
Fitch expects indirect risk (debt of and guarantees on companies
related to
Poznan) to grow to PLN1.3bn in 2014 from PLN1.1bn in 2013. We
consider this
level of indirect risk to be manageable due to the strong
self-financing ability
of the companies.
Poznan's diversified and wealthy economy has resulted in gross
domestic product
per capita at 2x the national average. Services dominate the
local economy. The
sector produces 73% of gross value added and employs about 77%
of the local
workforce. At end-July 2014, the unemployment rate was 3.5% and
the lowest among
Polish cities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating could be upgraded if the city maintains its solid
operating
performance over the medium term with the operating margin close
to 2013 levels,
accompanied by contained direct debt growth and an upgrade of
the sovereign
rating (A-/Stable).
A rating downgrade could result from sustained deterioration of
the operating
margin to below 9%, accompanied by continued debt growth
approaching 100% of
current revenue, leading to weak debt coverage ratios.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 338 62 85
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Four French Local and Regional Governments - Rating Action
Report
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
