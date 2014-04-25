(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW/MOSCOW, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
City of Rzeszow's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed the National Long-term
Rating at
'A+(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects a continuation of the city's strong
strategic and
financial management and the fairly robust performance of the
local economy.
However, the ratings also factor in projected debt growth for
2014 and 2015, and
the city's still subdued operating results.
Rzeszow's sound management is demonstrated by its ability in
obtaining high EU
and state grants to fund its capital expenditure. EU grants are
likely to
finance more than 50% of the city's high capex in 2014-2015 (25%
of total
spending on average). Rzeszow continues to increase the
efficiency of its public
services delivery and has no plans to use any quasi-debt
instruments or to
transfer risk or debt to its dependent entities. As a result, it
has lower
contingent liabilities than most of its Polish peers at only
PLN23m at end-2012
(latest available data).
Rzeszow is the economic engine of south-east Poland, with a
diversified economy
and growing private investments in the city's recently expanded
catchment area.
GDP per capita has risen quickly in the Rzeszow sub-region, in
which the city is
located, to 81% of the national average in 2011 from 74% in
2007. Fitch believes
that the city is more prosperous than its surrounding
sub-region. The strong
performance of the local economy continues to support growth of
the city's tax
base and should lead to faster growth of tax revenue than its
peers. This,
together with the city's commitment to cost control, should
support Rzeszow's
efforts to improve its operating results in 2014 and 2015.
Following planned large investments Fitch expects the city's
direct debt to rise
to PLN630m by end-2015 from PLN463m at end-2013. However, at
less than 75% of
current revenue, debt should remain moderate. The city has
obtained a PLN300m
loan from European Investment Bank, which it will deploy for
investments
scheduled for 2014 and 2015. The loan's favourable terms such as
below-market
interest rates, a six-year grace period and 25-year maturity for
each tranche,
mean debt service pressure on the budget will be limited.
Fitch expects Rzeszow's operating results to continue to recover
in 2014 and
2015, with the operating margin gradually rising to 8% in 2015
from 5.3% in
2012. This is likely to come from faster growth of operating
revenue and firm
cost control, which should keep operating expenditure growth
below operating
revenue growth. In 2013 the city's operating performance
slightly exceeded our
expectations with the operating balance accounting for 7% of
operating revenue,
or PLN53.7m in nominal terms (2012: PLN38m).
The city's operating balance should, consequently, more than
cover Rzeszow's
debt service requirements, which are likely to average PLN50m
annually in 2014
and 2015. The debt to current balance ratio should stabilise at
about 13-14
years during the same period, slightly higher than 2013's 12
years, but still in
line with the city's long-term debt maturity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if Rzeszow's growing debt is not
accompanied by
improvements to operating performance such that the operating
balance materially
fails to cover debt service for a sustained period.
The ratings could be upgraded if Rzeszow sustains an operating
balance that
covers its debt service by 1.5x, accompanied by diminishing
recourse to debt to
finance capital expenditure.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Associate Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 338 62 85
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com.
