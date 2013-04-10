(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA/FRANKFURT, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Portigon
AG's (Portigon) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+'
with a Stable
Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Portigon's (previously WestLB's) 'A+' rating
is driven by
Fitch's view of the extremely high likelihood of support from
the State of North
Rhine-Westphalia (NRW; 'AAA'/Stable), Portigon's sole ultimate
owner.
As stipulated in the 23 June 2011 framework agreement between
Portigon, its
owners, the Federal Agency for Financial Market Stabilisation
(Bundesanstalt fur
Finanzmarktstabilisierung; FMSA) and Erste Abwicklungsanstalt
(NRW's wind down
entity for former WestLB's assets), NRW assumed the ownership
responsibility for
all losses exceeding the amount which is shared by the other
stakeholders of the
former WestLB.
Portigon's grandfathered senior and subordinated debt is rated
'AAA', reflecting
the extremely high likelihood of support from Germany due to the
explicit
government guarantee covering such instruments.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to Portigon because it
does not operate
as a commercial bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Portigon's IDRs are purely driven by support and reflect Fitch's
view on both
the propensity of NRW to provide support and the ability of the
federal state to
support its former Landesbank. Its ratings are sensitive to any
changes in this
view and to potential rating pressure on NRW, which Fitch does
not currently
anticipate.
In the absence of an explicit guarantee, Fitch typically assigns
Support Rating
Floors (SRF) linked to 'AAA' sovereign or federal states in the
single 'A'
range. The 'A+' rating of Portigon is at the top of the 'A'
range to reflect the
support structure in place outlined in the binding framework
agreement. The SRF
of 'A+' is in line with the SRF for large systemically important
banks in
Germany and Landesbanken with committed and strong state-owners.
With regard to Portigon's grandfathered debt, the 'AAA' rating
is sensitive to
any potential rating changes of NRW, which in turn is sensitive
to the ratings
of Germany - NRW's creditworthiness is underpinned by the
strength of the German
solidarity system, which links NRW's creditworthiness to that of
the Federal
Republic of Germany. Fitch believes that the grandfathered
"Gewaehrtraegerhaftung" does not differentiate between senior
and subordinated
bonds and as a result Fitch rates both instruments at the same
level.
Portigon plans to refocus itself as a servicer and manager of
third-party
portfolios. This may involve some restructuring of the group and
potentially a
privatisation of certain operations. The ratings will continue
to apply to the
legal entity that is the successor of WestLB and would be
sensitive to any
changes to the ownership and responsibility of NRW that would
lead Fitch to
change its view of the state's propensity to provide support. A
spin-off
institution of Portigon's servicing and managing operations
would be unlikely to
benefit from such support.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered subordinated debt: affirmed at
'AAA'
