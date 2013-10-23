LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Portugal's
'Long-term
foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BB+' with a Negative
Outlook. The 'B'
Short-term foreign currency IDR and the 'A+' Country Ceiling
have also been
affirmed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects continued progress under the IMF-EU
programme to date
and the government's demonstrated commitment to fiscal
discipline in spite of
several political and institutional setbacks. Moreover, the
economy has picked
up recently and Fitch expects growth in 2014. However, political
and
implementation risks remain high and warrant, in our view, the
maintenance of
the Negative Outlook.
The affirmation of Portugal's 'BB+' rating reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
-Portugal is characterised by large fiscal imbalances, high
indebtedness and has
suffered from weak economic performance over the last six years.
These factors
make Portugal particularly vulnerable to adverse shocks. This
explains
Portugal's rating level despite its high per-capita income
relative to its 'BB'
category peers.
-The Portuguese economy is making progress with its external
adjustment process.
The current account is likely to reach a surplus of 0.5% of GDP
in 2013 from a
deficit of 11% of GDP in 2009.
-The 2014 draft budget, if fully implemented, would imply a
significant fiscal
deficit narrowing to 4% from 9.9% in 2010, albeit Fitch
forecasts some slippage
to a deficit of 4.5% for 2014. Moreover, planned measures
consist mainly of
expenditure cuts and should have a less detrimental effect on
GDP than in
previous budgets.
-Economic growth surprised on the upside in the first half of
the year.
Following 10 consecutive quarters of contraction, real GDP grew
1.1% qoq in
Q213. In annual terms, real GDP declined 2.1% versus a 4.1%
decline in the
previous quarter. Fitch revised its 2013 forecast to negative
1.8% of GDP from
negative 2.6% of GDP in June and projects growth of 0.2% in
2014.
-Portugal's EUR78bn financial assistance programme and the
government's
commitment to its conditions alleviate short-term liquidity
risks, thereby
supporting the sovereign ratings.
-Structural reforms to achieve improvement in productivity have
been central to
the adjustment programme. The number of measures already
implemented is
extensive, considering both the fragile underlying macroeconomic
environment and
compared with eurozone peers.
-The long-term fiscal cost of an ageing population is one of the
most stable in
the EU, due to past reforms.
-The intensity of the eurozone crisis has eased over the past 12
months
reflecting progress with the country's fiscal and reform plans
and policy
enhancements at the EU level, including the ECB's outright
monetary transactions
and gradual steps towards banking union. Nevertheless, in
Fitch's view the
eurozone crisis is not over and the risk of further market
volatility remains
material.
The Negative Outlook on Portugal's foreign and local currency
IDRs reflects the
following factors:
-There are implementation risks to the 2014 budget. In this
respect, potential
rulings by the Constitutional Court are the biggest risk.
Although the
government has committed to reformulate the budget law in the
event that
measures are deemed unconstitutional by the Court, such an
outcome is likely to
delay or weaken fiscal consolidation.
-Political risk remains significant. Cross-party commitment to
the programme has
somewhat waned in 2013. The opposition Socialist party has taken
a strong stance
against the fiscal consolidation programme, but will likely be
involved in
negotiations regarding further official support when the current
programme ends
as elections are due in 2015. Any lack of cross-party support
for additional
official sector assistance could undermine investor confidence
and reduce the
likelihood of such assistance being provided. Such an outcome
would be negative
for the ratings.
-Public debt dynamics are worsening, reflecting a slower
consolidation path than
previously anticipated and some one-off factors. Fitch now
forecasts general
government gross debt (GGGD) to peak in 2014-15 at around 130%
of GDP before
declining gradually from 2016, and stabilising at 116% of GDP by
2022. This
compares with Fitch's previous projections in November 2012 of
GGGD peaking at
124% in 2014 and declining to 116% of GDP by 2020.
-Despite the large external adjustment, net external debt
remains high at an
estimated 82% of GDP in 2013. This is the legacy of
over-borrowing in the decade
to 2009, particularly in the non-financial corporate sector.
Portugal may only
achieve a more marked decline in external debt ratios from
larger current
account surpluses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings:
-Political crisis or institutional gridlock that threatens
material fiscal
slippage and undermines successful completion of the adjustment
programme
-Material deviation from the adjustment programme that threatens
the provision
of additional official support in the event that full market
access is not
regained by the end of the current programme
-Material upward revision in Fitch's forecast for the peak in
the GGGD/GDP ratio
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to the Outlook
being revised to Stable include:
-Sustained return to economic growth and evidence that public
debt is
stabilising
-Securing a credible precautionary programme from June 2014
and/or regaining
market access on sustainable terms
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that fiscal consolidation is maintained beyond the
programme
period to ensure an exit from the Excessive Deficit Procedure
(EDP) by 2015, in
line with the government's stability programme.
Fitch assumes that Portugal will gradually regain market access,
supported by a
post programme precautionary agreement with the troika.
In its debt sustainability analysis, Fitch assumes an average
primary surplus of
3% of GDP, potential growth of 1.5%, a GDP deflator of 1.7% over
2016-22 and
gradual regaining of market access from 2014 reflected in higher
marginal cost
of funding.
Should the Constitutional Court reject part of the measures in
the 2014 draft
budget law, Fitch assumes that the government will adopt
necessary alternative
measures to comply with the IMF-EU programme.
Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening fiscal and
financial
integration at the eurozone level in line with commitments by
policy makers. It
also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone
remains low.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michele Napolitano
Director
+44 20 3530 1536
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Enam Ahmed
Director
+44 20 3530 1624
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.