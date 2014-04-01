(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of six
Portuguese covered bond programmes with Negative Outlook,
following the
implementation of the agency's revised Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria on
programmes issued by Portuguese banks.
For all programmes except that of Banco Santander Totta, S.A.,
the rating action
also takes into account the relevant Negative Outlooks on banks'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) announced by Fitch on 26 March 2014 (see "Fitch
Revises Outlooks
on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on Weakening Support" and
"Fitch Revises
Outlooks on 18 EU State-sponsored Banks to Negative on Weakening
Support" on
www.fitchratings.com).
As part of its updated covered bonds analysis, the agency has
assigned IDR
uplifts to each programme, where applicable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of Obrigacoes Hipotecarias (OH) issued by Banco BPI
(BPI;
BB+/Negative/B) is affirmed at 'BBB+'/Negative, based on the
bank's IDR of
'BB+', a newly assigned IDR uplift of '0', an unchanged D-Cap of
'0' (full
discontinuity risk) and a breakeven overcollateralisation (OC)
of 32.5% for a
'BBB+' rating. The Negative Outlook on the OH reflects that on
the bank's IDR
and risks to the evolution of the Portuguese residential
mortgage market.
The rating of OHs issued by of Banco Comercial Portugues S.A.
(BCP;
BB+/Negative/B) is affirmed at 'BBB-'/Negative, based on the
bank's IDR of
'BB+', a newly assigned IDR uplift of '1', an unchanged D-Cap of
'0' (full
discontinuity risk) and a breakeven OC of 26% for a 'BBB-'
rating. The Negative
Outlook on the OH reflects that on the bank's IDR and that a
potential downgrade
of the IDR may not be entirely compensated by the IDR uplift.
The Outlook also
factors in risks to the evolution of the Portuguese residential
mortgage market.
The rating of OH issued by Caixa Economica Montepio Geral
(Montepio;
BB/Negative/B) is affirmed at 'BBB'/Negative, based on the
bank's IDR of 'BB', a
newly assigned IDR uplift of '0', an unchanged D-Cap of '0'
(full discontinuity
risk) and a breakeven OC of 26% for a 'BBB' rating. The Negative
Outlook on the
OH reflects that on the bank's IDR and risks to the evolution of
the Portuguese
residential mortgage market.
The rating of OH issued by Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A.'s (CGD;
BB+/Negative/B)
is affirmed at 'BBB'/Negative, based on the bank's IDR of 'BB+',
a newly
assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '0' (full
discontinuity risk)
and a breakeven OC of 20.5% for a 'BBB' rating. The Negative
Outlook on the OH
reflects that on risks to the evolution of the Portuguese
residential mortgage
market.
The rating of Obrigacoes sobre o sector public (OSP) issued by
Caixa Geral de
Depositos S.A.'s (CGD; BB+/Negative/B) is affirmed at
'BBB-'/Negative, based on
the bank's IDR of 'BB+', a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an
unchanged D-Cap
of '0' (full discontinuity risk) and a breakeven OC of 45% for a
'BBB-' rating.
The Negative Outlook on CGD's OSP takes into account that the
current level of
OC would not be sufficient to withstand stresses at rating
levels significantly
above the IDR of the Portuguese sovereign (BB+/Negative/B) and
reflects the
Outlook on the Portuguese sovereign.
The rating of OH issued by Banco Santander Totta S.A. (Totta;
BBB-/Negative/F3)
is affirmed at 'BBB'/Negative, based on the bank's IDR of
'BBB-', a newly
assigned IDR uplift of '0', an unchanged D-Cap of '0' (full
discontinuity risk)
and a breakeven OC of 12% for a 'BBB' rating. The Negative
Outlook on the OH
reflects that on the bank's IDR and risks to the evolution of
the Portuguese
residential mortgage market.
The IDR uplift expresses Fitch's judgement of the degree of
protection in the
event of a bank's resolution that would be available to prevent
the source of
covered bonds payments switching from the issuer to the cover
pool. It is
derived from the following factors: Fitch's opinion of the
relative ease and
motivations for resolution methods other than liquidation, the
importance of
covered bonds to the financial markets in a given jurisdiction
and the extent of
buffer offered by senior unsecured debt.
Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other than
liquidation contributes
to the IDR uplift assigned to the programmes of BCP and CGD
based on their large
size in their domestic market.
Protection from the level of senior unsecured debt is also
reflected in the IDR
uplift assigned to the mortgage covered bonds of CGD. This is
based on Fitch's
estimate of long-term non-retail placed senior unsecured debt
exceeding 5% of
total adjusted assets on the latest available financial
information.
Portugal is not considered by Fitch to be a covered
bond-intensive jurisdiction.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BPI OH:
The 'BBB+' rating of the OH is vulnerable to a downgrade if
among others the
bank's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches..
BCP OH:
The 'BBB-' rating of the OH is vulnerable to a downgrade if
among others the
bank's IDR is downgraded by two or more notches.
Montepio OH:
The 'BBB' rating of the OH is vulnerable to a downgrade if among
others the
bank's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches.
CGD OH:
The 'BBB' rating of the OH is vulnerable to a downgrade if among
others the
bank's IDR is downgraded by three or more notches.
CGD OSP:
The 'BBB-' rating of the OSP is vulnerable to a downgrade if
among others any of
the following occurs: (i) the bank's IDR is downgraded by three
or more notches;
(ii) the Portuguese sovereign is downgraded by one notch.
Totta OH:
The 'BBB' rating of the OH is vulnerable to a downgrade if among
others the
bank's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasiya Kapustina
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1516
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 206
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'EMEA RMBS Master
Rating Criteria'
dated 6 June 2013, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Portugal', dated 30
July 2013,
'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities', dated
30 January 2013, 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in
Structured Finance
Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014, 'Covered
Bonds Rating
Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress
Addendum', dated 7
February 2014 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage
Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 4 February 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Public Sector Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
EMEA Criteria Addendum â€“ Portugal
here
Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
