Aug 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski's (PKO BP) Support Rating at '2'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

PKO BP's Support Rating is based on the high probability of support from the Polish authorities, considering the bank's high domestic systemic importance.

Fitch's view of probable support also takes into account PKO BP's still significant government ownership, its deposit funding structure based on retail savings and potential reputational damage for the government should the bank default. In addition, the bank's moderate size (total standalone assets equal about 12% of 2013F GDP), and the fact that Poland's other large commercial banks are mainly foreign-owned, should reduce the overall cost of support for the authorities in case of systemic stress.

At end-Q113, PKO BP was the largest bank in Poland with a market share of about 14% in total assets and around 22% in deposits of retail customers. At end-July 2013, the state held 31.39% in the bank, and it ultimately aims to reduce it further to a blocking 25% plus one share.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An upgrade of the sovereign rating would not necessarily lead to a similar positive rating action on the bank, given usually wider notching between sovereign ratings and banks' Support Rating Floors at higher rating levels.

A multi-notch downgrade of the sovereign rating would trigger a downgrade of the bank's Support Rating. The adoption by Poland of bank resolution legislation which provided for burden sharing with creditors in case of failures, could also give rise to downward pressure on the rating.

In Fitch's opinion, the further divestment by the Polish authorities of PKO BP's shares would be unlikely to impact PKO BP's Support Rating given the bank's unchanged systemic importance and the still strong degree of state control over the bank. PKO BP's corporate charter limits the voting rights of a single shareholder (excluding the state) to 10% of the total.