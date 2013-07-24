(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Pradeshiya Sanwardhana
Bank's (PSB) National Long Term rating at 'BBB+(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
PSB's rating reflects Fitch's expectation of state support, if needed, to the
bank given the state's 100% effective ownership and PSB's role in supporting
economic policy on rural development. However, the potential for state support
is lower than larger state-owned banks in Sri Lanka due to its lower systemic
importance.
Rating Sensitivities
A change in Fitch's expectation of state support to PSB through greater systemic
importance could result in a positive rating action.
A downgrade of Sri Lanka's 'BB-' rating or a change in Fitch's expectation of
support to PSB through, for instance, a significant deviation in lending away
from core micro finance lending could place downward pressure on the rating.
The bank's loan exposure remains predominantly to the agriculture sector
including through pawning (gold- backed) loans (45% of loans at end-2012).
Although loans are still largely granular, PSB intends to expand its larger
ticket size lending with a focus on SMEs. . Fitch believes that any significant
deviation from core micro finance lending could increase the risk profile of the
bank and potentially diminish its policy role.
PSB's regulatory core capital adequacy ratios (CARs) deteriorated to 10.3% at
end-2012, (2011: 11.84%) while total CAR remained just above the regulatory
minimum 10% at 10.61% at end-2012 (2011:12.18%). CARs are supported by a zero
capital allocation for pawning advances based on domestic regulation. In 2012,
PSB's profitability, measured through return on assets (ROA), weakened to 0.8%
(2011:2.1%), largely due to an increase in staffing cost. Dividend pay-outs have
continued to constrain internal capital formation in the absence of an equity
injection.
PSB's reported regulatory non-performing loans (NPLs) increased significantly
due to a correction in NPL classification and the impact of adverse weather
conditions on the bank's agriculture-related exposures. This drove up the gross
NPL ratio to 7.3% at end-Q113 from 2.2% at end-2011. Provisions for impaired
loans covered only 33.9% of regulatory NPLs at end-Q113. PSB is likely to
increase its provisions cover on pawning loans in recognition of potential
pressures from volatile gold prices. The bank could benefit from increased
centralisation of accounts and internal reporting system to enhance management
oversight. PSB, which is the product of an amalgamation of six regional
development banks in 2010, currently relies on three different operational
platforms across the regions It expects to implement a core banking platform by
mid-2014.
PSB is a licensed specialised bank governed by the Pradeshiya Sanwardhana Bank
ACT no 41 of 2008.
