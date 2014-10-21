(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AAA'
long-term ratings
assigned to the Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares
(VMTP Shares)
issued by the following three municipal closed end funds managed
by Delaware
Management Company (DMC), a series of Delaware Management
Business Trust.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)
--$30,000,000 of VMTP Shares, Series 2017, due April 1, 2017.
Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc.
(VMM)
--$75,000,000 of VMTP Shares, Series 2016, due Dec. 1, 2016.
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (VCF)
--$30,000,000 of VMTP Shares, Series 2016, due Dec. 1, 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' long-term ratings primarily reflect:
--Sufficient asset coverage provided to the VMTP shares as
calculated per each
fund's overcollateralization (OC) tests;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging
provisions in
the event of asset coverage declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern each fund's
operations;
--The capabilities of DMC as investment advisor.
FUND PROFILES
The funds are closed-end investment management companies
regulated by the
Investment Company Act of 1940. VFL invests in municipal
securities that are
exempt from federal income taxes. VMM invests in municipal
securities that are
exempt from federal income taxes and Minnesota personal income
tax. VCF invests
in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income
taxes and Colorado
personal income tax. All three funds may invest up to 20% of
assets in below
investment grade and or unrated securities.
FUND LEVERAGE
As of Sept. 30, 2014, VFL had approximately $97 million in
assets, total
leverage consisting of $30 million of VMTP shares and an
effective leverage
ratio of 30.9%. As of this same date, VMM had approximately $246
million in
assets, total leverage consisting of $75 million of VMTP shares
and an effective
leverage ratio of 30.5%. Also as of this date, VCF had
approximately $103
million in assets, total leverage consisting of $30 million of
VMTP shares and
an effective leverage ratio of 29.0%.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of Sept. 30, 2014, each fund's asset coverage ratios for
total outstanding
preferred shares, as calculated in accordance with the
Investment Company Act of
1940, was in excess of the minimum asset coverage of 225%
required by each
fund's governing documents.
As of the same date, each fund's effective leverage ratio was
below the 45% (46%
if due solely to fluctuations in the market value of a fund's
portfolio
securities) maximum leverage ratio allowed by each fund's
governing documents
for the VMTP shares.
VMTP STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Compliance with these asset coverage and effective leverage
ratio requirements
are tested daily. Failure to cure an asset coverage breach
within thirty
calendar days (the Asset Coverage Cure Date) results in an Asset
Coverage
Mandatory Redemption. Failure to cure an effective leverage
ratio breach within
10 business days (the Effective Leverage Ratio Cure Date)
results in an
Effective Leverage Ratio Mandatory Redemption.
On the business day following the Asset Coverage Cure Date or
the Effective
Leverage Ratio Cure Date, each fund shall cause a Notice of
Redemption to be
issued and shall deposit sufficient funds with the Redemption
and Paying Agent
for the redemption of a sufficient number of Preferred Shares to
restore asset
coverage and/or effective leverage ratio compliance. The Notice
of Redemption
shall not be provided more than 45 calendar days prior to the
Redemption Date.
STRESS TESTS
Fitch performed various stress tests on the funds to assess the
strength of the
structural protections available to the rated preferred shares
compared to the
stresses outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund rating criteria.
These tests
included determining various 'worst case' scenarios where each
fund's leverage
and portfolio composition migrated to the outer limits of each
fund's operating
and investment guidelines.
Only under certain circumstances, such as increasing each fund's
issuer
concentration while simultaneously migrating the portfolios to a
mix of 80%
long-term 'BBB' bonds and 20% high yield bonds, did the asset
coverage available
to the VMTP Shares fall below the 'AAA' threshold, and instead
passed at an 'AA'
rating level.
Given the highly unlikely nature of the stress scenarios, and
the minimal rating
impact, Fitch views each fund's permitted investments, municipal
issuer
diversification framework and mandatory deleveraging mechanisms
as consistent
with an 'AAA' rating.
THE FUNDS ADVISOR
DMC, a subsidiary of Macquarie Group Limited (rated 'A-/F2' by
Fitch), is the
funds' investment advisor responsible for each fund's overall
investment
strategy and implementation. DMC and its affiliates had more
than $180 billion
of assets under management as of June 30, 2014.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The ratings assigned to the preferred shares may be sensitive to
material
changes in the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality or
market risk of
each fund, as described above. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch
guidelines for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be
lowered by Fitch.
Each fund has the ability to assume economic leverage through
derivative
transactions which may not be captured by the funds' Preferred
Shares Asset
Coverage test or Effective Leverage Ratio. The funds do not
currently engage in
derivative activities for speculative purposes and do not
envision engaging in
material amounts of such activity in the future. Material
derivative exposure in
the future could have potential negative rating implications if
it adversely
affects asset coverage available to rated preferred shares.
For additional information about Fitch rating guidelines
applicable to debt and
preferred stock issued by closed-end funds, please review the
criteria
referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0528
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Greg Fayvilevich
Director
+1-212-908-9151
Committee Chairperson
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0232
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
Nuveen Fund Advisors.
Opt-in to receive Fitch's forthcoming research on closed-end
funds:
here
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Sept. 4,
2014);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Asset-Backed Commercial Paper'
(Nov. 7, 2013);
--'Municipal Closed-End Funds More Exposed to Rising Interest
Rates than
Corporate CEFs' (Oct. 7, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock
here
Global Rating Criteria for Asset-Backed Commercial Paper
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.