(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based Prevoir Vie and Prevoir Risques Divers' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed Societe Centrale Prevoir's (the group's holding company) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Prevoir's ratings reflect its strong capital adequacy, resilient earnings capacity and the steady strategy pursued by its conservative management. Offsetting factors include its limited business size, the current lack of geographical diversification, and relatively high exposure to equities and real estate investments. In particular, its limited size and lack of geographical diversification leaves the group exposed to potential industry-wide changes in the French insurance sector.

Fitch considers Prevoir group's capital adequacy to be strong for its current rating and expects it to remain so at end-2013. At end-2012, Prevoir Vie, the group's largest insurance company, had a regulatory solvency ratio of 1.3x the minimum requirement, excluding unrealised gains (5.5x including unrealised gains). Technical profitability is considered adequate. Fitch expects a slight increase in business volume and financial performance for the group in 2013.

Societe Centrale Prevoir's IDR is one notch higher than it would be under Fitch's standard notching methodology, reflecting both the lack of any financial debt and that the company directly holds significant financial assets (including cash) in addition to its ownership of the two insurance operating companies.

Prevoir Vie (88% of gross written premiums; GWP ) distributes life and protection insurance products. Prevoir Risques Divers (12% of GWP) distributes protection and health insurance products. Societe Centrale Prevoir is a privately owned holding company; 70% of the capital is held by the descendants of the founding family and 30% by current and former employees.

Prevoir's core business is to insure individuals and families against death, disability and sickness. It has traditionally focused its franchise on individuals from the middle-income bracket and distributes its products almost exclusively in France through its dedicated agents. Since 1996, Prevoir group has expanded its insurance operations abroad, although premiums from international activities remain small (3%).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a prolonged period of poor financial performance with, for example, reported net income remaining below EUR20m or a significant decline in the group's capital position. Fitch would also view negatively any unexpected significant change in the group's financial strategy and conservative management style, as well as any material change in the dividend policy.

An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the near term, given the group's limited scale and geographical diversification. However, over the longer term, material growth in market share along with profitable financial performance and solid capital adequacy could lead to an upgrade.