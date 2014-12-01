(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
France-based Prevoir
Vie's and Prevoir Risques Divers' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at
'A'. The agency has also affirmed Societe Centrale Prevoir's
(the group's
holding company) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'.
The Outlooks are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of all three entities (together, the group) reflect
their solid
capital adequacy and resilient earnings generation. Offsetting
factors include
their limited size, the current lack of geographical
diversification, and fairly
high exposure to equities and real estate investments. Their
modest scale and
lack of geographical diversification leave the group exposed to
potential
industry-wide changes in the French insurance sector.
Fitch expects Prevoir Vie's and Prevoir Risques Divers' capital
adequacy to
remain solid, significantly in excess of regulatory
requirements. At end-2013,
the capital bases of Prevoir Vie and Prevoir Risques Divers
covered the minimum
regulatory requirement by 5.2x and 15.9x, respectively, when
including
unrealised gains, and by 1.3x and 9.3x when excluding unrealised
gains. The
group has no financial debt.
Prevoir Vie and Prevoir Risques Divers are expected to generate
strong earnings.
At end-2013, net income reached EUR46m (2012: EUR42m), mainly
driven by strong
income from insurance activities (2013: EUR26.4m, 2012:
EUR26.7m) and
supplemented by investment and other income (2013: EUR21.3m,
2012: EUR16.6m).
Fitch expects the group to continue to pursue a conservative
approach to avoid
significant business risks and to finance growth with its own
capital. Although
the proportion of investments allocated to high-risk assets
(equities and real
estate) is fairly high, the group maintains a significant
capital buffer against
potential market risks.
Prevoir's IDR is one notch higher than it would be under Fitch's
standard
notching methodology. This reflects the holding company's lack
of financial debt
and its direct holdings of significant financial assets
(including cash) in
addition to its ownership of the two insurance operating
companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key triggers for a downgrade would include a prolonged period of
weak financial
performance, for example, with reported net income remaining
below EUR20m or a
significant decline in Prevoir Vie's Solvency I ratio including
unrealised gains
to below 3.0x (end-2013: 5.2x) .
Fitch would also view negatively any unexpected significant
change in the
group's financial strategy and conservative management style, as
well as any
material change in the dividend policy.
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term given the
concentration of its
operations on the French market. However, over the longer term,
material growth
in market share along with strong financial performance and
solid capital
adequacy could result in an upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 37
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
