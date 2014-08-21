(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Liechtenstein-based PrismaLife AG's (PL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB+', Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and senior bond rating at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the IDR and IFS rating are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the life insurer's strong capital position and low investment risk, which Fitch expects will be maintained, and its solid performance in 2013. The ratings are constrained by PL's small size and scale with total assets of EUR950.4m and shareholders' funds of EUR52.5m at end-2013. Additionally PL, as a leading provider in this segment, faces dependency on unit-linked products as its premium income consisted of 99% unit-linked policies at end-2013. PL faces limited investment risk as policyholders primarily carry the risk of falling equity markets. Fitch views positively that PL largely reinsures its mortality and disability risks. This risk-averse approach leads to lower regulatory capital requirements resulting in a regulatory capital position of 959% at end-2013. Fitch expects PL to maintain a strong regulatory solvency ratio under Solvency II. Under Fitch's own risk-based capital assessment and stress testing, PL's capitalisation is strong and resilient. PL's GWP declined by 18.2% to EUR173.7m in 2013 after strong GWP growth in 2012 (+6.8%) and 2011 (+11.5%). The decrease was caused by a reduction in single premium business which declined to EUR5.8m in 2013 from EUR51.0m in 2012. In terms of regular premiums PL's new business and GWP growth was strong with increases of 8.6% and 3.6%, respectively, while the German life market reported negative 12.8% and positive 0.4%, respectively. PL's net income was stable at EUR2.8m in 2013 (2012: EUR2.9m). This led to an adequate return on assets of 0.42% (2012: 0.47%). PL's financial leverage was 31% at end-2013 (2012: 31%) and its fixed charge coverage 4.2x (2012: 3.6x). Both sector credit factors were in line with the rating in 2013. Fitch will continue to follow PL's premium development as consumer demand for unit-linked insurance products tends to be volatile. However, new business volumes are supported by the fact that PL's main distribution partner, Onesty Sales (formed by its sister companies), represent one of the five largest sales organisations within the German life insurance market. Product diversification in PL's book of business is low. However, PL introduced a product line, called CARDEA.life, including disability, term insurance and unit-linked pension products in 4Q12. In terms of new business, biometric policies had a share of 16% in 2013. PL is owned 76.9% by Onesty with the remaining 23.1% predominantly owned by PL's management team. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade include improved operating scale as measured by total assets above EUR2bn while maintaining strong capitalisation and stable earnings. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include capitalisation declining to a level of below "very strong" in Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Model capital assessment and a sustained weakening in profitability resulting in a return on assets below 0.30% over a prolonged period of time. Contact: Primary Analyst Ralf Ehrhardt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1551 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Dr. Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Committee Chairperson Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director +33 1 44 299 137 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13 November 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.