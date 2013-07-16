(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Ukraine-based PJSC CB
PrivatBank's (Privat) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'B' and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow the agency's revision of the Outlooks
on Ukraine's
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs to Negative from
Stable (see 'Fitch
Affirms Ukraine at 'B'; Revises Outlook to Negative' dated 28
June 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The revision of the Outlook on Privat's Long-term IDR reflects
the increased
likelihood of a downgrade of Ukraine's Country Ceiling ('B'),
capturing higher
transfer and convertibility risks, as well as the potential for
further
deterioration in the sovereign's financial position with
negative implications
for the country's banking sector, in particular a further
reduction in economic
activity and/or a weakening of the UAH. In Fitch's view,
Privat's current 'b'
Viability Rating will come under downward pressure due to risks
stemming from
the weaker operating environment. In particular, a weaker
environment would
increase the potential for further increases in loan impairment
to put pressure
on capital and/or increasing volatility in client funding to
constrain the
bank's liquidity position.
In addition to weaknesses in the operating environment, the
bank's ratings also
reflect risks arising from recent rapid loan growth, high
borrower and industry
concentrations, and potentially large related-party business.
The ratings also
take into account the bank's broad domestic franchise, material
loss-absorption
capacity and moderate refinancing risks.
Privat's pace of credit expansion remains above the sector
average - the
portfolio grew by 13% in 2012 and 7% in 5M13 compared with 2%
and 1% for the
sector, respectively. This was driven by exposures to the oil
trading and
metallurgy sectors, where the bank's owners have business
interests. Reported
related-party lending was 66% of Fitch core capital at end-Q113,
but could be
significantly higher, in Fitch's view. At end-Q113, reported
exposure to the top
25 borrowers accounted for 19% of loans or 126% of equity,
although Fitch
believes concentrations could be higher in light of possible
links between the
bank's borrowers.
Lending to the oil trading sector remains particularly high (27%
of loans at
end-Q113, down from 32% at end-2011), having grown 4x in
absolute value from
end-2008. In Fitch's view, only part of the financing received
by the borrowers
from the oil trading segment is used for working capital
requirements, while the
portion used for other purposes, including capital expenditures,
could be higher
than reported. While oil trading exposures were reportedly
performing, Fitch
still has concerns about the amount of financing received by
these borrowers
relative to their reported business volumes, and the sources of
loan repayments.
Most of these borrowers' reported financial standing is weak,
although this is
quite common in Ukraine
Non-performing loans (NPLs, loans overdue for more than 90 days)
were a moderate
5.5% of loans at end-Q113, after write-offs of 0.7%
(non-annualised) of average
loans in Q113 and 1.8% in 2012. NPLs are fully covered by
reserves, but reserve
coverage of individually impaired loans (24% of gross loans) was
moderate, at
below 40%, although these were reportedly performing. Recent
loan growth could
result in further provisioning requirements keeping pressure on
profitability.
Fitch calculates that Privat could create reserves equal to
about 20% of the
loan book before the Basel total capital ratio (15.3% at
end-Q113) would fall to
10%. In addition, pre-impairment profit equal to 5% (annualised)
of loans in
Q113 creates material loss-absorption capacity. Internal capital
generation is
the only planned source of capital, but capital trends in the
short term will
mainly be determined by growth ambitions and asset-quality
recognition.
Deposit inflows, mainly from retail clients, continued to
end-Q113, reflecting
the sector trend. Privat's liquidity cushion is reasonable, but
not overly
large, covering nearly 18% of client accounts at end-Q113.
Short-term
refinancing requirements appear small, with the next large debt
repayments,
including a USD200m Eurobond (1% of end-Q113 liabilities),
falling due in 2015.
Fitch has also affirmed Privat's senior unsecured debt's
Long-term rating at 'B'
and the Recovery Rating at 'RR4'. At the same time, Fitch notes
that, at
end-Q113, retail deposits, which rank senior to other creditors
under Ukrainian
law, accounted for a high 68% of Privat's non-equity funding.
This represents
significant subordination for other senior creditors, including
bondholders,
which could limit recoveries for those creditors in a default
scenario.
However, in case of default, Privat would be unlikely to be
forced into
bankruptcy procedures and a fire sale of assets, in Fitch's
view, due to its
sizable market shares and systemic importance, which somewhat
reduces downside
recovery risks for bondholders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Stabilisation of the sovereign's credit profile and the
country's economic
prospects, combined with reduced borrower and sector
concentrations, would
reduce downward pressure on the ratings. A downgrade of Privat's
ratings may be
triggered by a sovereign downgrade, or if the bank suffers large
losses as a
result of deterioration in loan quality without this being
offset by proper
equity injections. A marked tightening of the bank's capital
position, a
liquidity shortfall or rising concerns about the level and
quality of
related-party exposures could also result in a downgrade.
Any further marked increase in bondholder subordination could
result in a
downgrade of the Recovery Rating, and hence also the Long-term
rating of
Privat's debt.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B', Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
