CHICAGO, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
ProAssurance
Corporation's (PRA) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and
the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of PRA's primary insurance
operating companies
(listed below) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook for all ratings is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating actions follows PRA's announcement today that it
plans to acquire
Eastern Insurance Holdings, Inc. (EIHI) for $194 million, which
is approximately
1.3x book value and a premium of 16% of EIHI's closing price on
Sept. 23, 2013.
This transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of
2014 and is
expected to be financed with cash.
The rating affirmation also considers the solid capital position
of PRA's
operating subsidiaries, as well as their consistent
profitability, financial
flexibility, and experienced management team. In addition, PRA
has a track
record of prudent use of financial leverage, claims management,
and reserve
processes. These characteristics are generally supportive of a
higher rating per
Fitch guidelines.
The intended purchase of EIHI is the second recent purchase that
modestly
diversifies PRA's product mix. EIHI is a workers' compensation
insurer that
focuses primarily on low- to middle-hazard classes of business
and has 20% of
its book in health care related risks. Earlier this year PRA
completed its $154
million acquisition of Medmarc which gives PRA a presence in
products liability
for medical devices and the life sciences industry in addition
to increasing
PRA's professional liability book of business for attorneys.
PRA historically has concentrated operations as a largely
monoline medical
professional liability insurance (MPLI) carrier, which is a
relatively volatile
segment of the property/casualty market. While these recent
transactions offer
potential benefits of premium diversification, PRA is exposed to
several new
risks in integrating and meeting profit objectives within new
long-tail product
segments.
While workers' compensation is outside of the traditional MPLI
scope of PRA's
business, the modest size of EIHI relative to PRA, coupled with
the company's
successful track record of integration of past mergers and
retention of key
management figures somewhat reduces the acquisition risks. On a
consolidated pro
forma basis, workers' compensation and medical product liability
will represent
approximately 20% of the book of business. Fitch will monitor
the growth in
these product levels, as excessive growth rates can be a leading
indicator of
potential reserve and profitability problems.
PRA reported a calendar-year GAAP combined ratio of 75.7% for
first-half 2013 up
from 70.2% over the comparable period in 2012. Calendar-year
combined ratios for
the past several years have been helped by large favorable
reserve development.
While this typically indicates reserve strength it can mask
deterioration in
current calendar-year underwriting results.
On an accident year basis the company reported a 110.3% combined
ratio for
first-half 2013, a modest improvement relative to the 114.3%
same period in
2012. Fitch believes that current loss ratio estimates
incorporate a reasonable
but conservative view for future claims reserves.
As of June 30, 2013 the company had a very strong debt-to-total
capital ratio of
5% and, as a result, extremely strong earnings-based interest
coverage. Fitch's
longer term rating expectations incorporate a view that is
consistent with
management's longer-term financial strategies; at some point PRA
will increase
financial leverage to the 20%-25% range and fixed charge
coverage will normalize
at 7.0x or greater.
Within Fitch's rating rationale are multiple rating triggers. If
PRA were to
materially deviate from any of these items, especially for an
extended period,
the ratings could be affected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While PRA's quantitative metrics are more consistent with a
higher rating
category, Fitch's current view of the risk characteristics of
the MPLI industry
is constraining the ratings given PRA's largely monoline status.
Fitch believes
that a ratings upgrade in the near term is unlikely, barring a
change in Fitch's
broad view of the risks inherent in the MPLI industry.
The following is a list of triggers that could lead to a
downgrade:
--Material adverse reserve development;
--An increase in the company's GAAP operating leverage of 1.0x
or higher;
--A Prism capital model score below 'Strong' (currently
'Extremely Strong');
--An increase in financial leverage above 25% or decline in
operating
earnings-based coverage below 7x.
Fitch affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
ProAssurance Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the IFS rating of the following companies at
'A' with a
Stable Outlook:
--ProAssurance Indemnity Company, Inc.
--ProAssurance Casualty Company
--ProAssurance Specialty Insurance Company
--Podiatry Insurance Company of America
--PACO Assurance Company, Inc.
--Independent Nevada Doctors Insurance Company
--Medmarc Casualty Insurance Company
--Noetic Specialty Insurance Company
