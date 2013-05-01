(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ProAssurance
Corporation's
(PRA) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. Fitch has also
affirmed the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of PRA's primary insurance
operating companies
(listed below) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook for all ratings is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating actions consider the solid capital position of
PRA's operating
subsidiaries, as well as their consistent profitability,
financial flexibility,
and experienced management team. In addition, PRA has a track
record of prudent
use of financial leverage, claims management, and reserve
processes. These
characteristics are generally supportive of a higher rating per
Fitch
guidelines.
Partially offsetting these positives is the company's status as
a largely
monoline company that primarily operates in the volatile medical
professional
liability (MPLI) line of business, which limits the upside of
PRA's ratings.
While not anticipated by Fitch over the ratings horizon, Fitch
believes PRA, as
a specialty largely monoline company, is highly exposed to
adverse changes in
the MPLI market conditions or other industry dynamics.
The MPLI market's underwriting results outperformed other major
commercial lines
segments on a calendar year basis. However, more recently, MPLI
combined ratios
have risen significantly.
The broader commercial lines market has experienced premium rate
improvements
for the last two years in response to weaker underwriting
losses. The MPLI
segment has lagged in this pricing recovery and is unlikely to
show material
near-term rate improvement due to the market presence of many
monoline MPLI
writers that experienced strong capital growth in the last hard
market but have
limited underwriting opportunities outside of MPLI.
PRA reported a calendar year GAAP combined ratio of 57.1% for
full year 2012, a
4.6 percentage point deterioration over the comparable period in
2011. Calendar
year combined ratios for the past several years have been helped
by large
favorable reserve development. While favorable reserve
development typically
indicates reserve strength it can mask deterioration in current
calendar year
underwriting results.
On an accident year basis the company reported a 106.5% combined
ratio a modest
improvement relative to the 110.1% same period in 2011. Fitch
believes that
current loss ratio estimates incorporate a reasonable but
conservative view for
future claims reserves.
Fitch views PRA's loss reserve position as modestly redundant
and notes that the
company has a history of favorable prior accident year reserve
development. The
$272 million of favorable reserve development reported for full
year 2012
primarily related to accident years 2005 through 2009.
In particular, loss reserves are critically important for a MPLI
company as the
liability duration is amongst the highest in the
property/casualty universe,
with potential for reserve volatility due to changes in the
litigation
environment and inflation over time. After one year
approximately 13% of all
known claims are closed and after five years approximately 90%
of claims are
closed.
As of Dec. 31, 2012 the company had a very strong debt-to- total
capital ratio
of 6% and as a result, extremely strong earnings based interest
coverage.
Fitch's longer term rating expectations incorporate a view that
consistent with
managements longer-term financial strategies, at some point PRA
will increase
financial leverage to 20-25% range and fixed charge coverage
will normalize at
7.0 times (x) or greater.
Fitch has extended its group IFS rating to Medmarc Casualty
Insurance Company
and Noetic Specialty Insurance Company which were recently
acquired. This
acquisition gives PRA a presence in products liability for
medical devices and
the life sciences industry in addition to increasing PRA's
professional
liability book of business for attorneys. PRA's 2012 pro forma
premiums
accounting for this acquisition increase life sciences and
attorney's to
approximately 10% of total premiums.
While medical device product liability is outside of the
traditional MPLI scope
of PRA's business the risk is somewhat offset by the modest size
relative to PRA
in addition to the fact of PRA's successful efforts of
integration of past
mergers and retention of key management figures.
Within Fitch's rating rationale are multiple rating triggers. If
PRA were to
materially deviate from any of these items, especially for an
extended period,
the ratings could be affected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While PRA's quantitative metrics are more consistent with a
higher rating
category, Fitch's current view of the risk characteristics of
the MPLI industry
is constraining PRA's ratings given PRA's largely monoline
status. Fitch
believes that a ratings upgrade in the near term is unlikely,
barring a change
in Fitch's broad view of the risks inherent in the MPLI
industry.
The following is a list of triggers that could lead to a
downgrade:
--Material adverse reserve development;
--An increase in the company's operating leverage, as defined by
net written
premiums to policyholder surplus, of 1.0x or higher;
--A Prism capital model score below 'Strong' (currently
'Extremely Strong');
--An increase in tangible financial leverage above 25% or
decline in operating
earnings-based coverage below 7x.
Fitch affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
ProAssurance Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the IFS rating of the following companies at
'A' with a
Stable Outlook:
--ProAssurance Indemnity Company, Inc.
--ProAssurance Casualty Company
--ProAssurance Specialty Insurance Company
--Podiatry Insurance Company of America;
--PACO Assurance Company, Inc.
--Independent Nevada Doctors Insurance Company
Fitch has assigned an IFS rating to the following companies of
'A' with a Stable
Outlook:
--Medmarc Casualty Insurance Company;
--Noetic Specialty Insurance Company.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jim Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Mark Rouck, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
