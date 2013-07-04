(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed ProCredit Holding AG & Co.
KGaA's (PCH) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB-'with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the IDRs
of PCH's subsidiary banks in Kosovo (PCBK), Serbia (PCBS) and Bosnia (PCBiH). A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - PCH's IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
PCH's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's view that there is high
probability that support would be provided to PCH by its owners, and in
particular by a group of international financial institutions (IFIs) which are
'core' shareholders (end-2012: combined stake of 61.8%). Fitch notes that while
the change in PCH's legal structure to a KGaA (a partnership limited by shares)
has increased the group's flexibility to raise capital externally, it is
structured in such a way so as to retain the 'core' shareholders' strategic
control (and thereby preserve PCH's developmental mission) as long as they
together retain at least a 20% stake.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - PCH's IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
A change in Fitch's view of the support available to PCH, for example due to the
exit of one or more 'core' shareholders, or a change in their support stance,
could be negative for PCH's IDRs. However, the Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
view that the propensity and ability of PCH's owners to provide support are
unlikely to change in the near term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - PCH's VR
PCH's Viability Rating is driven by the group's exposure to difficult markets
and the credit risks inherent in the group's operations, given its focus on
lending to small businesses. As a result, Fitch regards group capitalisation as
only moderate. A high double leverage ratio at the holding company level is also
a rating negative.
However, this is balanced by solid liquidity, risk management and reasonable
corporate governance across the group, all of which benefit from PCH's
consolidated group supervision by the German Banking Regulator (BaFin). Group
performance also remains satisfactory, notwithstanding increasing asset quality
and margin pressures and a challenging operating environment, reflecting wide
margins and strict cost control. A high level of diversification by market,
sector and borrower also underpin the group's reasonable track record of asset
quality through-the-cycle. Fitch notes that subsidiary banks' asset quality
typically outperforms their banking sector peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - PCH's VR
Upward movement in PCH's VR could result from a significant improvement in the
double leverage ratio at the holding company level, increased capital levels on
a consolidated basis and an improvement in the operating environments of group
banks. A marked deterioration in asset quality and capitalisation would be
negative for the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - TRUST PREFERRED SECURITIES
PCH's TPS are notched from the IDR reflecting Fitch's opinion that potential
support from PCH's shareholders also helps reduce the non-performance of these
instruments. As such, their rating is sensitive to any change in PCH's IDR.
Fitch notes that the holders of the TPS largely consist of PCH's shareholders or
creditors, who typically share PCH's developmental goals.
The three notch difference between PCH's IDR and the rating of the TPS consists
of two notches for loss severity, to reflect the deeply subordinated status for
this instrument, and one notch for non-performance, reflecting the terms and
conditions of the notes (notably the triggers for non-payment of the coupon).
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY - KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IDRs and Support Ratings of PCH's wholly-owned bank subsidiaries in Kosovo,
Serbia and Bosnia reflect the likelihood of support from their parent, PCH.
However, potential support for those entities is constrained by Fitch's
assessment of risks relating to their respective countries. The one notch uplift
of the local currency IDR above the bank's foreign currency IDR, in the case of
PCBiH, and above the Country Ceiling, in the case of PCBS, also reflect the
strength of shareholder support. The Negative Outlook on PCBS's IDRs reflects
the Outlook on the sovereign.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY - RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in Fitch's perception of risks relating to Kosovo or Bosnia in either
direction could affect PCBK's and PCBiH's IDRs and Support Ratings. As PCBS's
Long-term foreign currency IDR is constrained by Serbia's Country Ceiling of
'BB-', any movement in Serbia's sovereign rating is likely to affect the bank's
IDRs.
Significant deterioration in PCBK's asset quality and/or performance could put
pressure on its VR, although this is not currently Fitch's base case scenario.
Upside potential is limited, notwithstanding the bank's leading domestic
franchise and reasonable asset quality track record and performance to date, in
view of the still challenging operating environment.
Downward pressure on PCBiH's VR could result from a renewed sharp deterioration
in asset quality. Upside potential is limited in light of the bank's small size,
modest prospects and the still difficult operating environment.
An upgrade of PCBS's VR would likely require a more favourable macro backdrop.
The high level of foreign-currency lending - which is symptomatic of the Serbian
banking sector -constrains upward movement in the VR. The high loan/deposit
ratio is also a rating negative. Downward pressure on the VR could result from a
marked deterioration in asset quality.
The rating actions are as follows:
PCH
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
VR: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Tier 1 trust preferred securities (TPS): affirmed at 'BB-'
PCBK
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
PCBS
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
PCBiH
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'