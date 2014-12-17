(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Progressive
Corporation's (NYSE: PGR) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+',
senior debt
ratings of 'A', and junior debt rating of 'BBB+'. Fitch also
affirms
Progressive's operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at
'AA'. A complete list of ratings follows the end of the release.
The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation follows PGR's announcement that it entered
into an agreement
to acquire a controlling interest in ARX Holding Corporation
(ARX), the parent
company of homeowners' insurance specialist American Strategic
Insurance (ASI),
for total consideration of $875 million in cash, a price that
represents
approximately 2.6 times book value. The transaction would bring
PGR's ownership
interest in ARX to 67% from its current 5% stake in the company
acquired in
2012.
The transaction is expected to close by April 1, 2015, subject
to closing
conditions. PGR also has the option to purchase the remaining
33% of ARX over
the next six years. ASI's management team is expected to remain
in place and the
company will continue to be run as a separate entity.
PGR is expected to use ARX to enhance product offerings that
include bundled
personal auto and homeowners policies which have historically
been a limited
segment for the company but could in time become a larger
portion of PGR's
business mix. ARX's net premiums through nine months 2014
represent
approximately 4% of Progressive's overall net premiums written
during the
period.
As primarily a Florida and Gulf Coast writer of homeowners'
insurance policies,
ARX presents an increased presence of gross catastrophe loss
exposures for PGR.
ARX has traditionally relied on substantial catastrophe
reinsurance coverage to
manage net catastrophe exposures. The company has experienced
significant
premium growth and generated favorable underwriting results over
the last five
years, and has fortunately not experienced large catastrophe
related losses over
this period.
Looking forward, there is some uncertainty regarding future
expansion plans by
PGR in the homeowners' line in terms of overall premium growth
targets and
geographic business mix, and strategies for managing gross and
net of
reinsurance catastrophe exposures. Homeowners' growth that
substantially
increases probable maximum loss (PML) levels could lead to a
negative change in
ratings or Rating Outlooks.
Fitch's ratings for Progressive continue to be based on
excellent operating
performance, pricing and underwriting expertise, a unique
personal auto
insurance franchise, conservative investment allocation, and
strong risk-based
capital position.
Fitch continues to view Progressive as one of the strongest
underwriters among
major property/casualty companies, and recognizes the company's
history of
strong underwriting margins and stability.
Progressive's financial leverage, as measured by total debt to
total capital, is
expected to remain within a reasonable range for the rating
category in the near
term. The company's financial leverage at Sept. 30, 2014 was
24.1%.
Progressive's profitability promotes strong interest coverage.
Annualized GAAP
fixed charge coverage at nine months 2014 was 14.4x, up from
year-end 2013 of
12.8x. Fitch believes that GAAP fixed charge coverage will
range from high
single digits to low double digits over the near term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to a ratings downgrade include:
--Obtaining a GAAP calendar-year combined ratio of 99% or
higher;
--Failure to maintain a Prism score of 'Very Strong' or better.
Based on
year-end 2013 data PGR's Prism score was 'Very Strong';
--An increase in statutory net leverage, defined as net written
premiums plus
total liabilities relative to policyholders surplus plus
Progressive Investment
Company, Inc's assets, above 5x;
--Failure to maintain statutory maximum dividend coverage ratio
of 7x or higher
on a sustained basis;
--A meaningful change to the auto insurance market that
unfavorably alters the
operating environment;
-- Homeowners' growth that substantially increases PML levels.
Fitch believes that a ratings upgrade for Progressive is
unlikely in the near
term given the company's narrow product focus and high notional
leverage.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
The Progressive Corporation
--IDR at 'A+';
--$500 million 3.75% due Aug. 23, 2021 at 'A';
--$300 million 6.625% due March 31, 2029 at 'A';
--$400 million 6.25% due Dec. 1, 2032 at 'A';
--$350 million 4.35% due Apr. 25, 2044 at 'A';
--Junior subordinated debentures at 'BBB+'.
--$732 million 6.7% due June 18, 2067 at 'BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following companies' 'AA' IFS ratings
with a Stable
Outlook:
The following are members of Progressive Direct Holdings:
Mountain Laurel Assurance. Co.
Progressive Advanced Insurance Company
Progressive Choice Ins Co.
Progressive Direct Insurance Co.
Progressive Freedom Ins Co.
Progressive Garden State Ins Co.
Progressive Marathon Ins Co.
Progressive MAX Ins Co.
Progressive Paloverde Ins. Co.
Progressive Premier Ins. Co. of IL
Progressive Select Insurance Co.
Progressive Universal Ins. Co.
The following are members of Progressive Agency Holdings:
Drive New Jersey Ins Co.
Progressive American Ins. Co.
Progressive Bayside Ins. Co.
Progressive Casualty Ins. Co.
Progressive Classic Insurance Co.
Progressive County Mutual Insurance Co.
Progressive Gulf Ins. Co.
Progressive Hawaii Ins. Co.
Progressive Michigan Ins. Co.
Progressive Mountain Insurance Co.
Progressive Northern Ins. Co.
Progressive Northwestern Ins.
Progressive Preferred Ins. Co.
Progressive Security Ins. Co.
Progressive Southeastern Ins. Co.
Progressive Specialty Ins. Co.
Progressive West Ins. Co.
The following are members of Progressive Commercial Holdings:
Artisan & Truckers Casualty Co.
Progressive Commercial Casualty Company
Progressive Express Ins. Co.
United Financial Casualty Co.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gerry Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Committee Chairperson
Donald Thorpe, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sep. 4, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
