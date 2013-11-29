MONTERREY, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Province of Salta's (PS) ratings as follows: -- Long Term Foreign Currency Rating at 'B-', Outlook Negative -- Long Term Local Currency Rating at 'B-'. Outlook Negative -- Secured notes Long Term Rating at 'B-' KEY RATING DRIVERS In line with Fitch's methodologies and criteria, PS's ratings are capped by Argentina's Country Ceiling, which was last affirmed together with the sovereign ratings on 22 November 2013 at 'B-' with Negative Outlook. The ratings reflect the province's increasing operating expenditure and weak socio-economic profile that are balanced by its ability to manage operating spending pressure and manageable debt. The province is increasing both provincial staff and provision of social services which are highly exposed to inflation pressure. However, the province has managed to post adequate operating margins and has political room to apply austerity measures during financial stress. In addition, it is able to fund public investment without incurring significant new borrowings. Due to inflation pressure and stricter control on tax collection, PS's current revenues increased to ARP9.5bn in 2012 from ARP1.6bn in 2005, outpacing provincial economic growth. Similar to other Argentinean sub-nationals, PS?s revenue structure is pro-cyclical and dependent on federal transfers despite having tax-setting power and collecting hydrocarbon royalties. Federal current transfers received in 2012 accounted for 70.1% of PS's current revenues and since 2005 this ratio has never been below 60%, compared with the national median of 50.7%. Due to the inflation effect on salaries and the higher provision of social services, PS's expenditure structure has become more rigid and concentrated on operating spending: mainly on personnel costs and current transfers made to municipalities. Staff costs jumped to ARP5.3bn in 2012 from ARP1.6bn in 2008, absorbing 55.8% of current revenues in 2012 compared with 44.1% in 2008. Despite the increasing operating costs PS managed to keep its operating margin, notwithstanding a decline in 2012, at adequate levels, reflecting fiscal discipline and an ability to manage salary demands. As expected by Fitch, in 2012 the amount of debt of the province increased which, coupled with the decline in the operating margin, increased debt and sustainability indicators. However, they remain well below the provincial average and are consistent with its current ratings. Further, most of its debt is in local currency and at fixed interest rates, and 40.3% of its debt is with the federal government, which Fitch considers as a friendly creditor. Moreover, according to the projections provided by the PS, a recovery of financial performance by end-2013 should improve its debt metrics. Due to the high inflationary environment in Argentina, it is difficult for Fitch to make projections of the province's operating revenues and expenses, and to accurately estimate its operating margins. Nevertheless, according to the projections for 2013 provided by PS, the administration will seek to maintain healthy operating margins. In Fitch's opinion, the administration has the ability to manage operating spending pressure. In 2012, the only public entity with outstanding debt was REMSA with ARP80.5m under a financial trust. Although this is off-balance debt, all debt service is being covered by the province and this debt is therefore included in "other Fitch classified debt" in the agency's calculation. The provincial pension fund is not a direct contingency for the PS as it depends on the federal government for repayment. In March 2012, PS issued USD185m 10-year notes secured by its oil and gas royalties. Following the repayment in December 2012 of the bond issued under the "Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust", hydrocarbon royalties were assigned as collateral to USD185m bond. In September 2013, the sixth service of quarterly interest was paid at a fixed rate of 9.5% per annum. Up to this date, debt service had an average coverage of 2.28x. The first amortization payment will take place in December 2013, after the end of the grace period of 21 months. Taking into consideration the capital payment, Fitch estimates the royalties will be insufficient to serve the debt in certain periods. Also, the structure has, as credit enhancement, a reserve account equivalent to the next debt service payment, which would be funded gradually according to the terms of the transaction documents. On 18 September 2013, the account was made up of a dollar amount of USD4,394,192, in a foreign account and a pesos amount of $30,558,826 ($19,414,374 fixed within Macro Bank and $11,130,532 in the account) in a local account, which is equivalent to 100% of the first service of capital. According to data as of September 2013, the indicators mentioned in the trust agreement have been fulfilled, and the trigger events are, therefore, not active. PS is one of the 24 Argentinean provinces, located in the northwestern region of the country. Its population is estimated at 1.2 million, accounting for 3% of Argentina's population. The province's GDP per capita in 2010 represented 32.5% of the national median, due to a low developed provincial economy and fairly weak socio-economic indicators. The current governor is Juan Manuel Urtubey, who is running his second mandate in a row with a majority in the provincial assembly. Mr. Urtubey's government aims to widen coverage of social services and public investment, combined with strong incentives for private economic activity. KEY ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES The Negative Outlook on the ratings reflects the high correlation between the credit risk of the sovereign and the sub-national. A downgrade of the Country Ceiling could result in a downgrade in the province's ratings. Also, higher pressure on debt service payment, due to a sharp increase in debt or a sharp decline in operating margins, could adversely affect the ratings. Any change in the rating of the province could impact on the rating of the bond in the same direction. If there is an improvement in the Argentine hydrocarbon market conditions, Fitch will revise its potential positive impact on the bond rating, albeit constrained by the Country Ceiling. 