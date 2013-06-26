(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
non-life insurer
Westfaelische Provinzial Versicherung AG's (WPV) and life
insurer Provinzial
NordWest Lebensversicherung AG's (PNWL) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings
at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Fitch's view of WPV and PNWL as core
entities of the German
Provinzial NordWest (PNW) insurance group which, in turn, it
considers as an
integral part of the German savings bank group
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe
(Sparkassen) (SFG; 'A+'/Stable). The ratings of WPV and PNWL
benefit from their
ownership by SFG.
On a standalone basis, PNW is strongly capitalised and has
prudent reserving
methods. In addition, WPV has reported a strong underwriting
performance. Less
positively, PNW's significant gross written premiums (GWP) share
of home
insurance in its non-life business caused the business to be
exposed to
windstorm damage, although this is mitigated by adequate
reinsurance. Its
regional focus on north-west Germany limits its geographical
diversification and
growth potential.
PNW's strong market position in its home market is supported by
its dense agency
network and its distribution of products through SFG banks.
PNWL's ability to
attract single premium business also benefits from the company's
membership of
SFG.
WPV achieved a net combined ratio (CR) of 92.9% in 2012 (2011:
94.1%), better
than the agency's expectation for the German non-life market of
96% (2011:
98.9%). In 2012 PNWL's GWP decreased to EUR1.3bn from EUR1.4bn
in 2011 as single
premium business reduced by 17% in 2012. New business decreased
by 22%. The new
business share of unit-linked business increased slightly to
28.3%.
In 2012, PNW achieved a net investment return rate (NIRR) of
4.4% (2011:
4.1%).Fitch expects this to decrease to around 4% in 2013 driven
by the
continued low investment yield environment. PNW's reported net
income increased
to EUR136.2m in 2012 (2011: EUR116.2m), reflecting stronger
underwriting
profitability and investment income. Fitch expects PNW to report
lower net
income in 2013, but still above EUR100m.
Fitch expects that the 2013 German floods will have a relatively
low impact on
PNW's results as the group does not have much exposure to the
affected regions.
The main catastrophe-related risk for PNW remains windstorms.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating trigger for an upgrade or downgrade is any change
in SFG's
rating. As Fitch regards public-sector insurers as an integral
part of SFG, any
change in its rating is likely to be reflected in PNWL's and
WPV's ratings.
In addition, a downgrade of PNWL and WPV's ratings could be
triggered by any
adverse change in Fitch's view of the strategic importance of
public sector
insurers within SFG or of PNWL and WPV within the PNW group.
Such a change in
view is considered unlikely in the near to medium term but could
result, for
example, from a severely depleted capital position at PNWL and
WPV.
PNW had total assets of EUR22.3bn at end-2012 and reported GWP
of EUR3.0bn in
2012. PNW consists of several operating insurers, of which WPV
with total assets
of EUR2.0bn and PNWL with total assets of EUR18.1bn form the
largest entities.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sebastian Herzog
Analyst
+49 69 768076 119
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11
January 2013, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.