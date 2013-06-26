(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed non-life insurer Westfaelische Provinzial Versicherung AG's (WPV) and life insurer Provinzial NordWest Lebensversicherung AG's (PNWL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Fitch's view of WPV and PNWL as core entities of the German Provinzial NordWest (PNW) insurance group which, in turn, it considers as an integral part of the German savings bank group Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen) (SFG; 'A+'/Stable). The ratings of WPV and PNWL benefit from their ownership by SFG. On a standalone basis, PNW is strongly capitalised and has prudent reserving methods. In addition, WPV has reported a strong underwriting performance. Less positively, PNW's significant gross written premiums (GWP) share of home insurance in its non-life business caused the business to be exposed to windstorm damage, although this is mitigated by adequate reinsurance. Its regional focus on north-west Germany limits its geographical diversification and growth potential. PNW's strong market position in its home market is supported by its dense agency network and its distribution of products through SFG banks. PNWL's ability to attract single premium business also benefits from the company's membership of SFG. WPV achieved a net combined ratio (CR) of 92.9% in 2012 (2011: 94.1%), better than the agency's expectation for the German non-life market of 96% (2011: 98.9%). In 2012 PNWL's GWP decreased to EUR1.3bn from EUR1.4bn in 2011 as single premium business reduced by 17% in 2012. New business decreased by 22%. The new business share of unit-linked business increased slightly to 28.3%. In 2012, PNW achieved a net investment return rate (NIRR) of 4.4% (2011: 4.1%).Fitch expects this to decrease to around 4% in 2013 driven by the continued low investment yield environment. PNW's reported net income increased to EUR136.2m in 2012 (2011: EUR116.2m), reflecting stronger underwriting profitability and investment income. Fitch expects PNW to report lower net income in 2013, but still above EUR100m. Fitch expects that the 2013 German floods will have a relatively low impact on PNW's results as the group does not have much exposure to the affected regions. The main catastrophe-related risk for PNW remains windstorms. RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating trigger for an upgrade or downgrade is any change in SFG's rating. As Fitch regards public-sector insurers as an integral part of SFG, any change in its rating is likely to be reflected in PNWL's and WPV's ratings. In addition, a downgrade of PNWL and WPV's ratings could be triggered by any adverse change in Fitch's view of the strategic importance of public sector insurers within SFG or of PNWL and WPV within the PNW group. Such a change in view is considered unlikely in the near to medium term but could result, for example, from a severely depleted capital position at PNWL and WPV. PNW had total assets of EUR22.3bn at end-2012 and reported GWP of EUR3.0bn in 2012. PNW consists of several operating insurers, of which WPV with total assets of EUR2.0bn and PNWL with total assets of EUR18.1bn form the largest entities. Contact: Primary Analyst Sebastian Herzog Analyst +49 69 768076 119 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Dr Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.