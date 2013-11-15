(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Prudential Plc's
(Prudential) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and
senior unsecured
debt at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed Prudential Assurance
Company Ltd's
(PAC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA'. At the
same time, Fitch
has affirmed Prudential's US subsidiaries Jackson National Life
Insurance
Company and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New
York's (collectively,
JNL) IFS ratings at 'AA'. The Outlooks on the group's Long-term
IDRs and IFS
ratings are Stable. A full list of ratings actions is at the end
of this
comment.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Prudential's continued strong and
resilient capital
position, operational scale and strong business position in each
of its key
markets, the UK, the US and Asia. Prudential has strong cash
generation and a
strategy focused on high-margin products with short pay-back
periods and a
profitable asset management business. Prudential's ratings also
benefit from the
group's strong geographical diversification across the UK, US
and 12 countries
in Asia.
At end-1H13, the group's regulatory solvency ratio was 230% and
its UK
with-profits fund had working capital of GBP7.8bn. The group's
US operations
have a strong regulatory risk-based-capital ratio (end-2012:
423%). In the UK,
it also maintains a large credit default reserve (end-1H13:
GBP2.0bn).
The group's leading position and strong brand in its core
markets is a positive
rating factor. In the UK, Prudential is a leading company in the
retirement
market while in the US, under the banner of JNL, it is one of
the main sellers
of fixed and variable annuities. In Asia, the group has
established one of the
strongest franchises achieved by a Western company. Prudential's
in-house asset
manager, M&G, is the largest asset manager in the UK retail
market and its Asian
asset-management arm is growing.
Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is the
company's relatively
high exposure to credit risk, longevity risk and adverse
policyholder behaviour
risk. This exposure includes the considerable variable annuity
(VA) business in
the US. Sales on JNL's VA book have been at significantly
elevated levels in
recent years. However, Fitch recognises JNL's track record of
pricing discipline
and effective risk hedging on this business through economic
cycles, and the
rebalancing of VA sales from traditional VAs to its new,
lower-risk Elite Access
product.
Prudential continues to grow strongly in Asia, which now
contributes 45% of the
group's new business value. Fitch believes that Prudential is in
a strong
position to benefit from the rising personal wealth across Asia
and to exploit
the low penetration of the Asian insurance markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade of
Prudential's ratings
include: a sustained fall in the group's regulatory solvency
ratio to below 200%
or in the US operations' regulatory risk-based capital ratio to
below 400%; an
increase in Fitch-calculated financial leverage to over 25%
(end-2012: 19%);
interest coverage falling below 5x; or material crystallisation
of credit risk,
longevity risk or adverse policyholder behaviour.
Prudential has the joint-highest IFS rating among European
insurance groups and
an upgrade is unlikely in the near term.
Fitch views JNL and PAC as Core to the Prudential group (as
defined in
"Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 13 November 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com)
and is factoring group support into JNL's rating, which would be
lower on a
standalone basis.
The rating actions are as follows:
Prudential
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior debt affirmed at 'A':
GBP250m 5.875% bonds due 2029 (XS0096874671)
GBP300m 6.875% bonds due 2023 (XS0083544212)
GBP250m 3.375% bonds due 2013 (XS0482471306)
Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+':
GBP435m 6.125% subordinated notes due 2031 (XS0140198044)
GBP400m 11.375% subordinated notes due 2039 (XS0431150902)
Perpetual subordinated capital securities affirmed at 'BBB+':
USD1bn 6.5%, undated (XS0170488992)
USD250m 6.75% undated (GB00B02FFZ25)
USD300m 6.5% undated (GB00B0G40271)
USD750m 11.75% undated (XS0439094524)
USD550m 7.75% undated (XS0580467875)
USD700m 5.25% undated (XS0873630742)
PAC
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating: affirmed at 'AA';
Outlook Stable
Jackson National Life Insurance Company
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Surplus notes affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term IFS affirmed at 'F1+'
Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Jackson National Life Global Funding
Medium-term notes affirmed at 'AA'
Jackson National Life Funding, LLC
Medium-term notes affirmed at 'AA'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Prudential group)
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (JNL)
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA,
Director
+1 312 368 2089
Fitch Ratings Limited
70 W. Madison St.
13th Floor, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst (Prudential group)
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Secondary Analyst (JNL)
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1 312 368 3158
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 13
November 2013 is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
