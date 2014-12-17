(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Prudential Plc's
(Prudential) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and
senior unsecured
debt at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed Prudential Assurance
Company Ltd's
(PAC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA'. At the
same time, Fitch
has affirmed Prudential's US subsidiaries Jackson National Life
Insurance
Company and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New
York's (collectively,
JNL) IFS ratings at 'AA'. The Outlooks on the group's Long-term
IDRs and IFS
ratings are Stable. A full list of ratings actions is at the end
of this
comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Prudential's continued robust and
resilient capital
position, operational scale and strong business position in each
of its key
markets, the UK, the US and Asia. Prudential has strong cash
generation and a
strategy focused on high-margin products with short pay-back
periods and a
profitable asset management business. Prudential's ratings also
benefit from the
group's geographical diversification across the UK, US and 12
countries in Asia.
At end-3Q14, the group's Insurance Groups Directive (IGD)
regulatory solvency
ratio was estimated at 230% and its UK with-profits fund working
capital was
estimated at GBP6.8bn. The group's US operations have a strong
regulatory
risk-based-capital ratio (end-2013: 450%). In the UK, it also
maintains a large
credit default reserve (end-3Q14: GBP2.1bn).
The group's leading position and strong brand in its core
markets is a positive
rating factor. In the UK, Prudential is a leading company in the
retirement
market, while in the US, under the banner of JNL, it is one of
the main sellers
of fixed and variable annuities. In Asia, the group has
established one of the
strongest franchises achieved by a Western company. Prudential's
in-house asset
manager, M&G, is the largest asset manager in the UK retail
market and its Asian
asset-management arm is growing.
Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is the
company's relatively
high exposure to credit risk, longevity risk and adverse
policyholder behaviour
risk. This includes the considerable variable annuity (VA)
business in the US.
Sales on JNL's VA book have been at significantly elevated
levels in recent
years. However, Fitch recognises JNL's track record of pricing
discipline and
effective risk hedging on this business through economic cycles,
and the
rebalancing of sales from traditional VAs to its new, lower-risk
Elite Access
product.
Prudential continues to grow strongly in Asia, which now
contributes more than
half of the group's new business value (2013: 51%). Fitch
believes that
Prudential is in a strong position to benefit from the rising
personal wealth
across Asia and to exploit the low penetration of the Asian
insurance markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade of
Prudential's ratings
include: a sustained fall in the group's IGD regulatory solvency
ratio to below
200% or in the US operations' regulatory risk-based capital
ratio to below 400%;
an increase in Fitch-calculated financial leverage to over 25%
(end-2013: 20%);
interest coverage falling below 5x; or material crystallisation
of credit risk,
longevity risk or adverse policyholder behaviour.
Prudential has the joint-highest IFS rating among European
insurance groups and
an upgrade is unlikely in the near term.
Fitch views JNL and PAC as Core to the Prudential group (as
defined in
"Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 4 September 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com).
A downgrade of Prudential would trigger a downgrade of JNL and
PAC. As Fitch
factors group support into JNL's rating, which would be lower on
a standalone
basis, JNL's ratings could also be downgraded if, in Fitch's
view, there were a
decline in the strategic importance of JNL to Prudential.
The rating actions are as follows:
Prudential
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior debt affirmed at 'A'
Junior subordinated debt and perpetual subordinated capital
securities affirmed
at 'BBB+'
PAC
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Jackson National Life Insurance Company
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Surplus notes affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term IFS affirmed at 'F1+'
Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York
IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Jackson National Life Global Funding
Medium-term notes affirmed at 'AA'
Jackson National Life Funding LLC
Medium-term notes affirmed at 'AA'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst (Prudential group)
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (JNL)
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1 312 368 2089
Fitch Ratings Limited
70 W. Madison St.
13th Floor, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst (Prudential group)
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Secondary Analyst (JNL)
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1 312 368 3158
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
