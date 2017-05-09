(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based tower operator PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk's (STP) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'BB-'. Fitch Ratings Indonesia has simultaneously affirmed the National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(idn)'. The Outlook on the issuer ratings is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Pratama Agung Pte. Ltd.'s USD300m 6.25% guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2020 at 'BB-'. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by STP and are therefore rated at the same level as STP's Long-Term IDR. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this commentary. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. KEY RATING DRIVERS Size, Leverage Drive Ratings: STP's ratings continue to be driven by its smaller size of under 7,000 towers and slower tower growth relative to Indonesia's top-two tower companies, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo, BBB-/AAA(idn)/Stable) and PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk (TBI, BB-/AA-(idn)/Stable). STP's net leverage on a hedged basis of around 5.0x is much higher than Protelindo's 2.0x, but lower than TBI's 6.0x. Stable Credit Profile: STP's ratings reflect its long-term cash-flow visibility, supported by its tower leasing contracts and robust EBITDA margins. Counterparty risk is moderate as investment-grade telcos accounted for 64% of its revenue in 2016. Fitch expects STP's credit profile to remain stable, although a possible discontinuation of lease payments by long-term evolution (LTE) mobile broadband operator PT Internux could remove around 5% of its annual revenue. Receivables from Internux rose to IDR321 billion (18% of revenue) at end-2016; both parties are still in the midst of finalising a payment schedule to recover long-outstanding receivables. Net Leverage around 5.0x: The Stable Outlook reflects our expectations that STP's FFO-adjusted net leverage will be around 5.0x in 2017-2018 (2016: 4.9x), below the 5.5x threshold at which we are likely to take negative rating action. We expect STP to generate limited free cash flow in 2017, although the IDR300 billion compensation received from PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom, BBB-/Positive) for the termination of its CDMA lease should help with working capital requirements. Organic-Driven Growth: Our projections assume steady tower additions of 300-350 and around 600-700 tenancies yearly, underpinned by the rollout of LTE technology to meet increasing data consumption, and the ensuing demand for bandwidth. In addition, STP's strategy to monetise its fibre-optic backbone (2,712km at end-2016) through long-term lease contracts could provide revenue growth and diversification. The tower business accounted for 90% of revenue, and the non-tower and fibre-related business 10% in 2016. Low Acquisition Risk: Fitch does not expect STP to undertake large debt-funded acquisitions given the low headroom on its incurrence covenant (net debt/last quarter annualised EBITDA of 5.5x) in its unsecured bond documents. As such, any acquisitions are likely to be small, equity-funded or transacted through share swaps. Hedging In Place: Approximately 87% of STP's debt was US-dollar denominated at end-2016. STP fully hedged the principal through currency swaps, mitigating its exposure to rupiah depreciation. Only 57% of the interest payment was hedged against forex risk, but this is partly offset by STP's USD3 million of annual tower revenue from PT Hutchison Indonesia Tbk, which provides a natural hedge. DERIVATION SUMMARY STP's ratings reflect the stability and visibility of the tower company's cash flows, and moderate counterparty risk, with investment-grade telcos accounting for 64% of its 2016 revenue. Tower revenues are supported by long-term lease contracts with Indonesian mobile operators, which we believe justify the higher leverage metrics than for most corporate credits. STP operates on a smaller scale, and organically grows at a slower pace compared with its closest peer TBI. TBI also has a better tenancy mix as investment-grade telcos accounted for 83% of its revenue. However, this is offset by STP's lower net leverage of 5.0x, against TBI's 6.0x. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue to grow in the low to mid-single digits in 2017 and 2018. - Yearly addition of 300-350 towers and around 600-700 tenancies. - Discontinuation of lease payments and no recovery of receivables from Internux. - Stable operating EBITDA margins of 83%-84% in 2017-2018. - IDR300 billion of compensation paid by Telkom in January 2017 due to lease termination post-closure of CDMA services. - Capex/revenue ratio of 35%-45%. - Average interest cost of around 11.5%. - No dividend payments or acquisitions. RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage lower than 4.0x on a sustained basis along with revenue contribution from investment-grade telcos remaining above 60%. Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A debt-funded acquisition of another tower portfolio or lease defaults by weaker telcos leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage above 5.5x on a sustained basis. An increase in leverage could also result from larger-than-expected capex guidance that will reduce positive FCF. - A fall in revenue contribution from investment-grade telcos to below 50%. LIQUIDITY Reliant of Refinancing: At end-2016, STP had IDR185 billion in unrestricted cash, and IDR100 billion in short-term maturities relating to its revolving credit. The company's liquidity is strengthened by its long-dated debt profile and IDR480 billion of unutilised banking lines. The majority of STP's debt will fall due after 2018, consisting of the USD225 million senior secured term loan due in December 2019 and USD300 million 6.25% unsecured notes due on 24 February 2020. We expect the company to refinance its borrowings with rupiah-denominated debt over the next few years. The USD300 million bond has an optional redemption after February 2018 at 103% - an option STP may consider if cheaper rupiah refinancing is available. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(idn)'; Outlook Stable - Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-' Pratama Agung Pte Ltd - USD300m 6.25% guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'BB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Janice Chong (International ratings) Director +65 6796 7241 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Salman Fajari Alamsyah (National ratings) Analyst +62 21 2988 6818 Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 35 Jakarta 12910 Secondary Analyst (International ratings) Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct 2016) here Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 21 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001