NEW YORK, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the credit
ratings of
Public Storage (PSA) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--$300 million unsecured revolving line of credit at 'A+';
--$3.6 billion preferred stock at 'A'.
In addition, Fitch assigned an 'A' rating to the company's $225
million 6.375%
series Y preferred stock priced on March 10, 2014. Fitch does
not rate the
company's $700 million one-year unsecured term loan as this is a
short-term
obligation.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects the company's minimal debt,
which results in low
leverage and limited refinance risk, coupled with Fitch's
expectation of
sustained improvements in fixed-charge coverage due to solid
performance of the
company's self-storage property portfolio and lower preferred
dividends. Credit
strengths also include strong liquidity and a long management
track record.
The rating is balanced by the company's focus on a specialty
property type and
moderate portfolio concentration in regions such as California
and Texas,
although the portfolio includes over 2,200 properties in 38
states and seven
European countries.
UNCONVENTIONAL FINANCING STRATEGY LIMITS REFINANCE RISK
Fitch expects PSA's net debt plus preferred stock-to-recurring
operating EBITDA
ratio to sustain in the mid-2.0x range over the next 12 to 24
months, which is
solid for the 'A+' IDR. Fitch expects to see modest improvement
over the rating
horizon (typically two to three years) due to mid-to-low
single-digit same-store
net operating income (NOI) growth and incremental NOI as the
company stabilizes
recent developments and acquisitions. In a stress case in which
same-store NOI
declines, this metric would approximate 3.0x, which would be
consistent with an
IDR of 'A'.
PSA's unique financing strategy, which emphasizes preferred
equity, results in
minimal refinance risk that supports Fitch's ratings for the
company. PSA's
debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA, was 0.6x as of Dec. 31,
2013, compared with
0.3x and 0.2x as of Dec. 31, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2011,
respectively. While not
indicative of leverage, given the perpetual nature of PSA's
preferred stock, the
ratio of net debt plus preferred stock-to-recurring operating
EBITDA was
appropriate for the 'A+' IDR at 3.2x as of Dec. 31, 2013,
compared with 2.5x and
2.8x as of Dec. 31, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2011.
STRONG FUNDAMENTALS AIDED BY LOW SUPPLY GROWTH
Fitch expects PSA's same-store NOI growth to moderate, but
remain solidly
positive through 2016. Conservatively, same-store NOI growth
should taper off
but remain in the positive low- to mid-single-digits during the
forecast period.
Higher rental rates for new and renewal leases will drive the
majority of the
gains. Occupancies are expected to remain flat and are
conservatively assumed
that expenses grow by approximately 2% per year, compared to
expense decreases
of 1.3% and 2.2% in 2013 and 2012.
PSA's U.S. portfolio same-store NOI grew by 8.2% during 2013;
Europe decreased
by 3.4% due to moderate oversupply in select markets against the
backdrop of
weak macro-economic conditions. Low levels of new supply for the
industry are
supporting PSA's operating fundamentals. The company's realized
annual rent per
occupied square foot in the U.S. same-store portfolio increased
by 3.8% to
$14.13 in 2013 from $13.61 in 2012. Weighted average occupancy
for the year rose
by 1.4% to 93.3% in 2013 from 91.9% in 2012.
PSA's internal growth has slightly lagged its public REIT peers
during the last
five years. Since 2009 the company has averaged 3.8% same-store
NOI growth vs.
4.3% growth for the sector. PSA's peers have generally benefited
from larger
occupancy gains stemming from a greater amount of vacant space
at the trough of
the last cycle. Indeed, PSA's occupancy has averaged a 540-basis
point premium
to the sector during the last five years, but the spread has
compressed from
6.5% in 2009 to 3.2% in 2013.
Differences in calculation methodologies can challenge making
same-store NOI
growth comparisons across REITs, including self-storage REITs.
For example, some
companies will include tenant insurance in same-store NOI; PSA
does not.
Additionally, PSA allocates internet marketing expense at the
property level
while some of its peers reflect this expense at the corporate
level, in general
and administrative expense.
REFINANCING OF HIGHER-COST PREFERRED BOOSTS COVERAGE
Fitch anticipates that fixed-charge coverage (FCC) will approach
the mid-6.0x
range by 2016, benefiting from preferred stock transactions
during 2013. In a
stress case in which same-store NOI declines by approximately
4%, coverage would
fall to the mid-5.5x range, which would remain consistent with
the 'A+' IDR.
Fitch expects FCC to sustain at levels appropriate for the 'A+'
rating. FCC was
6.3x for 2013, compared with 5.5x and 4.7x in 2012 and 2011,
respectively.
Improving fundamentals and lower preferred dividends via
lower-coupon issuance
used to redeem higher cost preferred stock have contributed
towards improving
coverage. Fitch defines coverage as recurring operating EBITDA
less recurring
capital expenditures divided by total interest incurred and
preferred dividends
and distributions.
NEAR-TERM LIQUIDITY PRESSURE
PSA's $700 million unsecured term loan that matures on Dec. 2,
2014 is
pressuring its near-term liquidity coverage. The company has
taken several
actions subsequent to the year-end to improve its liquidity
position. These
include the sale of a 51% interest in its loan to Shurgard
Europe ($216 million
of net proceeds) and the issuance of $225 million of preferred
equity. Fitch
estimates that the company has paid down $50.1 million of
year-end revolver debt
and approximately $300 million under its term loan with the
proceeds from these
activities. Pro-forma liquidity coverage has improved to 1.4x
from 0.9x at
year-end 2013.
Fitch defines liquidity coverage as liquidity sources divided by
uses. Sources
of liquidity include unrestricted cash pro forma, availability
from the
unsecured revolving credit facility, and projected retained cash
flows from
operating activities after dividends and distributions. Uses of
liquidity
include debt maturities and projected recurring capital
expenditures.
The company has excellent contingent liquidity from a large
unencumbered
self-storage property pool. Approximately 97.6% of the company's
$12.3 billion
real estate portfolio was unencumbered as of Dec. 31, 2013.
Fitch calculates
that based on a 10% capitalization rate on the company's
unencumbered property
NOI, unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt and preferred
stock was 3.2x
as of Dec. 31, 2013 and 3.5x pro forma for the company's sale of
a 51% interest
in its Shurgard Europe loan and $225 million preferred equity
issuance.
DISCIPLINED AND CYCLE-TESTED MANAGEMENT
Public Storage's management team has navigated through various
commercial real
estate and capital market cycles with a conservative balance
sheet, which is
factored into the 'A+' rating. The company's utilization of
preferred stock
provides permanent funding for a specialty property type that
may be less liquid
than other commercial real estate sectors. This strategy also
insulates Public
Storage from weak capital market environments, which Fitch views
favorably.
MODERATE GEOGRAPHIC PORTFOLIO CONCENTRATION RISK
The company has moderate portfolio concentration within certain
U.S. regions,
including Southern California at 12% of rentable square feet,
Texas at 12% and
Florida at 12%. While not anticipated by Fitch, reduced economic
activity and an
increase in price-sensitive customers in geographic regions in
which PSA is
concentrated could reduce overall earnings power.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects the company's specialty focus
coupled with Fitch's
view that fixed-charge coverage will sustain in the mid-6.0x
range over the
rating horizon. The Stable Outlook also reflects that the size
of the
unencumbered portfolio is also not likely to change materially.
The one-notch difference between the company's IDR and preferred
stock rating
reflects that unlike the majority of preferred stock issuers in
the REIT
industry (which have a two-notch difference between their IDRs
and preferred
stock ratings), Public Storage has, and is expected to maintain,
limited levels
of debt. Therefore recoveries of preferred stock would likely be
stronger than
recoveries of preferred stock of other REITs.
Fitch's ratings for PSA contemplate a moderate level of
transitional (i.e.
short-term) unsecured debt in its capital structure used to
bridge the timing
gap between completing investments and raising permanent common
and/or preferred
equity capital funding. However, the one-notch differential
between PSA's IDR
and its preferred obligations has little tolerance for any
long-term unsecured
debt in PSA's capital stack.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
7.0x (coverage
was 6.3x in 2013);
--Fitch's expectation of net debt plus preferred
stock-to-recurring operating
EBITDA sustaining below 2.0x (this metric was 3.2x at Dec. 31,
2013).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
4.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of net debt plus preferred
stock-to-recurring operating
EBITDA sustaining above 3.0x.
In addition, a change in PSA's stated financing strategy that
included the
issuance of long-term unsecured debt would likely cause Fitch to
revise the
company's preferred obligations down two-notches below its IDR,
as opposed to
the current one-notch differential.
