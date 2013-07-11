(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pequenos y Medianos
Astilleros, Sociedad de Reconversion, SA's (Pymar) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has applied its public sector entities' criteria for rating Pymar. Pymar's
ratings maintain a one-notch difference with the Long-term IDR of the Kingdom of
Spain (BBB/Negative/F2) although the agency believes that support from the
autonomous communities would also be forthcoming if necessary. The Negative
Outlook reflects the Outlook on Spain's rating.
The ratings take into account Pymar's important role in restructuring Spain's
shipbuilding industry through the re-structural fund managed by Pymar, Fondo de
Reestructuracion (FR), within the EU shipbuilding framework. In addition Pymar's
guarantee fund, Fondo Patrimonial de Garantias (FPG), provides some security for
any potential claims on guarantees.
Pymar's main public contributor, the state, does not have a direct shareholding
as the shareholder base comprises 28 small and medium-sized private
shipbuilders. Nevertheless, there could be certain indirect public control
through the main sponsor's representation on Pymar's board, which gives it
considerable influence over the entity's strategic direction on decisions
affecting reconversion plans for the sector.
Given the difficult market conditions in shipbuilding, a number of shipyards
have suffered financial difficulties since 2009 and some of them have entered
into insolvency proceedings and are subsequently in liquidation. As a result, a
significant number of guarantees issued by Pymar were called (about EUR243m
since 2011), resulting in a depletion of the FPG. Nevertheless Fitch believes
that Pymar could honour any additional claims arising before their respective
maturities, thanks to the central and regional governments support and
commitment.
Pymar cannot issue any new guarantees under the present fund. For future
guarantees, a new Fund was established in September 2012, Fondo de Garantias
Navales, with an initial contribution of EUR20m. Conditions for the issuance of
guarantees and overall limits will be stricter under this new fund.
Total guarantees outstanding at end-April 2013 were EUR121.6m, down from the
height of EUR908m at end-2009. These guarantees were split 36% on behalf of
shipbuilders and 64% on behalf of ship-owners
Pymar is a private company established in 1985 by a group of shipyards to
facilitate the restructuring of small and medium-sized Spanish shipyards in
accordance with the provisions of Royal Decree 1271/1984.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings:
The Outlook on Pymar is in line with the Outlook of its sponsor. As Pymar's
rating is credit-linked to that of Spain, any deterioration in the credit
quality of the latter will automatically be reflected in Pymar's ratings.
Changes to public supervision through reduced presentation in the Board of Pymar
could also trigger a downgrade.