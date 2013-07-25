(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australia-based QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited's (QBELMI) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of QBELMI's rating and Stable Outlook reflect the company's robust standalone credit profile, which is characterised by solid capital ratios, a historically strong operating performance and conservative risk approach. The higher standalone rating compared to the main subsidiaries of its ultimate parent QBE Insurance Group (QBE; main subsidiaries' IFS 'A+'/Stable) is achieved due to the strength of the regulatory ring-fencing around QBELMI. QBELMI's traditionally conservative underwriting approach tightened in response to the deteriorating economic environment in 2008. As a result, the company has continued to generate consistently strong earnings. In 2012 QBELMI's loss ratio was a low 30% and this included the impact of regional weakness in the State of Queensland. Moreover, excluding reserve adjustments post its 2008 acquisition, the loss ratio has averaged 27% over the five years to end-2012. Fitch expects that QBELMI's future performance will be supported by the implementation of tighter underwriting post-2008. The development of the recent underwriting years has been comparatively more favourable, while the seasoning of the 2007 and 2008 underwriting years is reducing the loss impact as delinquencies, and ultimately claims, trend lower. Opportune buying and tighter credit spreads in 2012 drove a large 75% increase in QBELMI's net investment result to AUD140m, and was achieved without any significant change to the company's low-risk, high quality investment approach. At end-2012, 96% of total investments were in cash and fixed-income securities (the remaining 4% QBELMI's investment in QBE Mortgage Insurance (Asia) Limited and Permanent LMI Pty Limited), 82% of which were rated 'AA-' or higher. Capital ratios remain solid and coverage of the regulatory minimum capital requirement (MCR) was 1.29x at end-2012. This has declined from a post-acquisition high of 1.65x at end-2009 although, because of high regulatory MCRs, it remains at a level that Fitch considers sufficient to withstand a range of severe economic downturns. However, the agency does believe that in some of the more severe scenarios QBELMI would require recapitalisation in order to operate within prudential requirements. As a large insurer with demonstrated financial flexibility and diverse insurance exposures uncorrelated to QBELMI's, Fitch considers QBE capable of providing support if required. QBELMI has a geographically diverse risk portfolio which helps mitigate the potential adverse impact of a regional downturn. Historically, default rates have varied amongst states and regions due to the wide variation in economic stresses across Australia. The company is the second largest LMI by premium volume in Australia, and only one of two independent LMIs operating in the sector. In a tightly regulated environment, barriers to entry are high which Fitch believes will help underpin the company's competitive position and future profitability. Self-insurance and adverse selection remain a threat to the LMI business model, particularly as banks operating with internal capital models would gain limited capital relief by using LMI. However, the benefits of credit risk transfer, and the operational risk mitigation provided by QBELMI continues to support business volumes, as well as its relationships with lenders. RATING SENSITIVITIES Triggers for a downgrade: A very severe housing downturn, most likely due to a sharp rise in unemployment and other deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, would constitute the most serious threat to QBELMI's rating. However, Fitch considers this unlikely and is forecasting a relatively solid Australian economic performance over coming years. As a potential source of support for growth or recapitalisation, and important reinsurance counterparty, a downgrade of QBE's ratings could result in a downgrade of QBELMI's rating. Moreover, the link between the ratings of QBELMI and QBE strengthened following the decline in QBELMI's capital surplus during 2011. Consistent with its high rating, Fitch expects QBELMI to maintain strong standalone capital ratios, and if coverage of its MCR fell below 1.25x for a sustained period this could result in a downgrade. Triggers for an upgrade: QBELMI is unlikely to achieve a higher rating based on its monoline profile. An upgrade of QBELMI's rating would require an upgrade of the group rating. Contacts: Analysts John Birch Director +61 2 8256 0345 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Committee Chairman David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 