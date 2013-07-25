(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Australia-based QBE Lenders'
Mortgage Insurance Limited's (QBELMI) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at
'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of QBELMI's rating and Stable Outlook reflect
the company's
robust standalone credit profile, which is characterised by
solid capital
ratios, a historically strong operating performance and
conservative risk
approach. The higher standalone rating compared to the main
subsidiaries of its
ultimate parent QBE Insurance Group (QBE; main subsidiaries' IFS
'A+'/Stable) is
achieved due to the strength of the regulatory ring-fencing
around QBELMI.
QBELMI's traditionally conservative underwriting approach
tightened in response
to the deteriorating economic environment in 2008. As a result,
the company has
continued to generate consistently strong earnings. In 2012
QBELMI's loss ratio
was a low 30% and this included the impact of regional weakness
in the State of
Queensland. Moreover, excluding reserve adjustments post its
2008 acquisition,
the loss ratio has averaged 27% over the five years to end-2012.
Fitch expects that QBELMI's future performance will be supported
by the
implementation of tighter underwriting post-2008. The
development of the recent
underwriting years has been comparatively more favourable, while
the seasoning
of the 2007 and 2008 underwriting years is reducing the loss
impact as
delinquencies, and ultimately claims, trend lower.
Opportune buying and tighter credit spreads in 2012 drove a
large 75% increase
in QBELMI's net investment result to AUD140m, and was achieved
without any
significant change to the company's low-risk, high quality
investment approach.
At end-2012, 96% of total investments were in cash and
fixed-income securities
(the remaining 4% QBELMI's investment in QBE Mortgage Insurance
(Asia) Limited
and Permanent LMI Pty Limited), 82% of which were rated 'AA-' or
higher.
Capital ratios remain solid and coverage of the regulatory
minimum capital
requirement (MCR) was 1.29x at end-2012. This has declined from
a
post-acquisition high of 1.65x at end-2009 although, because of
high regulatory
MCRs, it remains at a level that Fitch considers sufficient to
withstand a range
of severe economic downturns. However, the agency does believe
that in some of
the more severe scenarios QBELMI would require recapitalisation
in order to
operate within prudential requirements. As a large insurer with
demonstrated
financial flexibility and diverse insurance exposures
uncorrelated to QBELMI's,
Fitch considers QBE capable of providing support if required.
QBELMI has a geographically diverse risk portfolio which helps
mitigate the
potential adverse impact of a regional downturn. Historically,
default rates
have varied amongst states and regions due to the wide variation
in economic
stresses across Australia.
The company is the second largest LMI by premium volume in
Australia, and only
one of two independent LMIs operating in the sector. In a
tightly regulated
environment, barriers to entry are high which Fitch believes
will help underpin
the company's competitive position and future profitability.
Self-insurance and adverse selection remain a threat to the LMI
business model,
particularly as banks operating with internal capital models
would gain limited
capital relief by using LMI. However, the benefits of credit
risk transfer, and
the operational risk mitigation provided by QBELMI continues to
support business
volumes, as well as its relationships with lenders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Triggers for a downgrade: A very severe housing downturn, most
likely due to a
sharp rise in unemployment and other deteriorating macroeconomic
conditions,
would constitute the most serious threat to QBELMI's rating.
However, Fitch
considers this unlikely and is forecasting a relatively solid
Australian
economic performance over coming years.
As a potential source of support for growth or recapitalisation,
and important
reinsurance counterparty, a downgrade of QBE's ratings could
result in a
downgrade of QBELMI's rating. Moreover, the link between the
ratings of QBELMI
and QBE strengthened following the decline in QBELMI's capital
surplus during
2011. Consistent with its high rating, Fitch expects QBELMI to
maintain strong
standalone capital ratios, and if coverage of its MCR fell below
1.25x for a
sustained period this could result in a downgrade.
Triggers for an upgrade: QBELMI is unlikely to achieve a higher
rating based on
its monoline profile. An upgrade of QBELMI's rating would
require an upgrade of
the group rating.
Contacts:
Analysts
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairman
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology" dated 11
January 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
