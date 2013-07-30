(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Quadrivio SME 2012 S.r.l.'s notes as follows:

EUR1,182,794,910 class A notes (IT0004844673): affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Negative

The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of an initial EUR2.77bn static pool of commercial loans that are mainly backed by first-lien mortgages (63% of the total pool) with the rest of the pool composed of second-lien (or higher) mortgages (20%) and unsecured loans (17%).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the notes' available credit enhancement (CE), which has slightly increased since closing, reaching a healthy 48.8% (vs. 37.2% at closing) thanks to the regular amortisation of the underlying portfolio. As of June 2013, the pool's outstanding principal balance was equal to EUR2,310m, representing 83.4% of its original level at closing.

Loans in arrears for more than 90 days were equal to 1.1% of the pool balance as of June 2013, down from 2.1% in March 2013. This decrease is mostly explained by the migration of late delinquencies to defaults that - indeed - have peaked in the last payment date of June 2013 at EUR88.9m, or 3.2% of the initial collateral balance.

Cumulative recoveries, which given the early stage of the transaction's life are mostly composed of recoveries on unsecured loans, have reached about 10% of cumulative defaults in June 2013, resulting in a cumulative loss rate for the transaction of 2.9%.

The acceleration in defaults (annualised current default ratio of 8.6%) together with a low reported cure rate (1.2%) is an early concern. However, the agency deems the high and increasing CE to be a strong mitigant that makes the transaction resilient to a possible further deterioration in performance. The servicer of the portfolio, which also originated the securitised loans, is Credito Valtellinese (CreVal; BB+/Negative/B). Following its downgrade in August 2012, CreVal signed a back-up servicing contract with Banca Popolare di Vicenza (BB+/Negative/B) in April 2013. Fitch believes that the presence of a back-up servicer together with the EUR45.5m cash reserve adequately mitigates the servicer disruption risk.

The collateral pool features relatively low levels of concentration risks, both in industry and geographical terms whereas the top 20 obligors in June 2013 accounted for a moderate 8.3%.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Applying a 1.25x default rate multiplier to the assets in the pool would not result in a downgrade as the current CE makes the transaction resilient to more adverse default assumptions. Similarly, applying a 0.75x recovery rate multiplier to the assets in the pool would not result in a downgrade.

The transaction would maintain its current rating in a scenario with no recoveries and a 0% cure rate.