July 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Quadrivio SME 2012 S.r.l.'s class A notes (IT0004844673) at 'AA+sf' with Stable Outlook. The transaction is a static cash flow securitisation of an initial EUR2.77bn pool of commercial loans originated by Credito Valtellinese (CreVal; BB+/Negative/B), Credito Siciliano and Cassa di Risparmio di Fano, three banks of the Credito Valtellinese banking group.

The collateral portfolio comprises secured loans to Italian SMEs backed by first-lien mortgages on residential and/or commercial properties (65.5% of the total pool balance in March 2014) and second-lien (or higher) mortgages and unsecured loans.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the class A notes' available credit enhancement (CE), which has increased over the past nine months to March 2014 to 58.9% (vs. 50.8% in June 2013). This was attributed to the amortisation of the underlying portfolio, the sequential amortisation of the class A and B notes and the full excess spread trapping mechanism envisaged by the transaction structure. As of end-March 2014, the total pool's outstanding principal balance was equal to EUR 2,056m, representing 74.2% of its original level at closing. Fitch believes that the high and increasing CE offsets current as well as potential further deterioration of the transaction's performance.

The performance of the transaction has been worsening and default rates have been volatile over the past 12 months. In March 2014, the annualised quarterly default rate peaked at 10.2% and cumulative defaults reached EUR188.1m (6.8% of the pool balance at closing), up from EUR88.9m (3.2%) in June 2013. To reflect the deterioration, Fitch has increased its five-year annual average probability of default (PD) expectations to 6.2% (based on a 90 + days past due (dpd) default definition) from 4.2% (based on a 180 + dpd default definition). New PD expectations have been based on, among others, the new observed annual default rates (from 2007 to 2013) for obligors with internal ratings, gathered by the originators as part of the back-testing exercise of their new internal rating systems, which are now based on a 90+ dpd default definition.

Loans in arrears for more than 30 days have ranged between 5.4% and 6.1% of the performing and delinquent pool balance over the last three quarters (up from 2.9% as at end-June 2013). Loans in arrears for more than 90 days were equal to 1.9% in March 2014, down from 3% in December 2013. However, this decrease is mostly explained by the migration of late delinquencies to defaults during the last quarter.

Given the early stage of the transaction's life, cumulative recoveries are still mostly composed of recoveries on unsecured loans and reached 7.3% of cumulative defaults in March 2014 (down from 9.5% in June 2013). Such a reduction is mostly due to the increase in defaults over the last year.

The collateral pool features fairly low levels of obligor concentration risk compared with other Italian SME CLO transactions, with the largest and the top 20 obligor groups accounting for, respectively, 0.6% and 8.8% of the total pool balance at end-March 2014 (0.6% and 9.3% of the performing and delinquent portfolio, respectively).

Industry concentration is fairly high (real estate) but still broadly in line with other Italian SMEs CLO transactions. The largest and the top five industries accounted for, respectively, 43.6% and 66.8% of the total pool balance at end-March 2014.

The servicer of the portfolio is CreVal. Servicer continuity risk is adequately mitigated by the presence of a back-up servicer (Banca Popolare di Vicenza, BB+/Negative/B), appointed following the downgrade of CreVal to below 'BBB-' in August 2012. In addition, payment interruption risk is mitigated by a EUR33.9m amortising cash reserve, held at BNP Paribas Securities Services (A+/Stable/F1), which is available to cover class A notes interest shortfalls as well as other payments senior thereto.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The class A notes' rating is capped by the highest achievable ratings for structured finance transactions in Italy at 'AA+sf'.

A downgrade of the Italian sovereign (BBB+/Stable/F2) could result in a revision of the highest achievable SF ratings, depending on the specific circumstances that have led to the rating action on the sovereign.

Class A notes are able to withstand a 25% increase to the probability of default of each obligor in the pool or a 25% reduction in the loan-level recovery rates without its rating being affected. This is because the current CE makes the transaction resilient to more adverse default or recovery assumptions.