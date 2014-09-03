(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/BARCELONA, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) on Australia's
State of Queensland (Queensland) and Queensland Treasury
Corporation (QTC) at
'AA'. The Outlooks are Stable. At the same time, Fitch has
affirmed QTC's
Commonwealth of Australia guaranteed outstanding senior
unsecured debt rating at
'AAA'. A full list of ratings is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Queensland
Fitch views Australia's institutional framework as supporting
Queensland's
ratings. Large grants, accounting for about 50% of Queensland's
operating
revenue, help to offset the state's high operating expenditure
in service areas
such as education and health. In addition, the Australian
sovereign (AAA/Stable)
has support mechanisms should any one state suffer natural
catastrophes.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that Queensland has taken
strong measures
over the last couple of years to rebuild its financial position.
Queensland is
particularly looking to limit expenditure growth through
stringent operating
efficiencies, while supporting revenue growth by limiting
taxation measures and
increasing its share of the national GST pool from 19.9% to
21.4%. The ratings
also take into account Queensland's considerable contingent
liabilities in QTC,
whose risk is partly mitigated by its lengthened debt maturity
profile and
significant liquid assets.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that
Queensland's annual
revenue growth will contribute to a restoration of the state's
fiscal position.
The Outlook factors in reducing deficits in the next two
financial years and the
prospect of Queensland posting a surplus in the financial year
ending 30 June
2016 (FY16).
Operating revenue growth remained subdued during FY13, although
the state
forecasts revenue to rise 7% in FY14. Queensland expects
operating revenue
growth to average 6% over FY14-FY18 as a result of increases in
the state's
share of the national GST pool and improving state-based taxes.
Nevertheless if
the growth is weaker than forecast, Queensland may have to
intensify measures to
cut expenditure.
Queensland's budget for FY15 forecasts a fiscal deficit of
AUD2.3bn However this
is primarily due to rebuilding following the destruction caused
by tropical
cyclone Ita in April 2014 and the timing of funding from the
Commonwealth.
Fitch estimates capital expenditure will continue at high levels
compared with
its peers, averaging AUD7.1bn annually over FY15-FY18. However,
the state has
committed to reducing capital expenditure from the peak of
AUD11bn in FY10 in
line with the state's debt stabilising at AUD48bn by FY15. The
state government,
subject to obtaining a mandate, is proposing a potential program
of asset
transactions to dispose of several government assets. The impact
of this would
be an estimated AUD25bn reduction of total state debt to AUD55bn
from AUD80bn.
However these asset transactions are not factored into
Queensland's forward
estimates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Queensland
Negative rating action could occur should Queensland be unable
to restore the
operating margin, or should debt grow significantly above
AUD48bn.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, but continued fiscal
recovery through
strong financial management would be viewed positively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - QTC and Debt Ratings
QTC's ratings are credit-linked to those of Queensland through
the state's
statutory guarantee and QTC's 100% state ownership. Under
Fitch's criteria
"Ratings of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States",
QTC has been
classified as a dependent public sector entity of the state due
to its strategic
importance to Queensland's local government sector, and its
strong control by
the state. QTC is the state government's central financing
authority that
provides debt funding and management and other services to the
state's public
entities and local governments.
QTC's ratings will therefore move in line with any rating action
on Queensland.
The affirmation of QTC's guaranteed senior unsecured debt rating
reflects the
affirmation of the Commonwealth of Australia's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'AAA' on 28 March 2013. QTC has four outstanding bond
lines benefiting
from a guarantee by the Commonwealth of Australia
The ratings of the Australia-backed securities are linked to the
ratings of the
sovereign. A downgrade of the sovereign's IDR would result in a
downgrade of
QTC's guaranteed senior unsecured debt rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
State of Queensland
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Queensland Treasury Corporation
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt rating guaranteed by Queensland affirmed
at 'AA'; and
Senior unsecured debt rating guaranteed by the Commonwealth of
Australia
affirmed at 'AAA':
Contact:
Primary Analysts (Queensland)
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre,
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Ines Callahan (QTC)
Associate Director
+34 93 467 8745
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analysts
Ines Callahan (Queensland)
Associate Director
+34 93 467 8745
Terry Gao (QTC)
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria: 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012;
'International Local and Regional Governments Ratings Criteria -
Outside the
United States', dated 23 April 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com
