(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rabobank Group's (Rabobank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa'. Fitch has also affirmed Rabobank's central organisation, Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank BA's (Rabobank Nederland) Long-term IDR at 'AA'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs have been revised to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. All ratings assigned to Rabobank and its affiliates have been affirmed and their respective drivers and sensitivities are discussed below. Given the legally binding cross-support mechanism within the group, Fitch bases its analysis of the creditworthiness of Rabobank on consolidated figures and only assigns a VR to Rabobank. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The affirmation of Rabobank's VR, and hence IDRs, reflects the bank's robust capitalisation, strong liquidity buffer, leading franchise in Dutch retail banking and moderate risk profile. These positive rating drivers mitigate the bank's structural reliance on wholesale funding. Wholesale funding reliance makes the bank sensitive to market sentiment, which in turn means that it is important that Rabobank continues to outperform peers in most metrics. The revision of the Outlook on the Long-term IDR to Negative from Stable is driven by its structurally modest earnings generation in comparison to other highly rated banks; this is further challenged by pressures on income in the Dutch market and Fitch's concerns that higher loan impairment charges could increase further as a result of a weak domestic economic environment. In peer comparison, lower earnings at Rabobank historically have been balanced by much better capitalisation than at highly rated peers. However, the gap has now narrowed. Fitch expects to review Rabobank's ratings by the end of 2013. Any downgrade is likely to be limited to one notch. Rabobank's Long-term IDR would be maintained at 'AA' if the bank is able to adjust profitability to a level more in line with other 'AA'-category banks and improve its reserve coverage. Although its loan book is generally healthy, underpinned by strong risk management, asset quality indicators, such as unreserved impaired loans as a proportion of equity, are weaker than those of most of the 'AA' range rated banks, only somewhat explained by conservative classification. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT Rabobank's IDRs (and senior debt rating) are driven by the group's intrinsic creditworthiness. The ratings are underpinned by the bank's leading market positions in retail banking in the Netherlands and in food and agriculture financing in selected international markets, prudent risk management, in particular in terms of credit and liquidity risks, and strong capitalisation. Overall, asset quality indicators are sound, with its impaired loans to gross loans ratio of 2.3% at end-2012 low by international standards, especially during an economic recession. However, a further decrease in asset quality indicators would make Rabobank compare less favourably with 'AA'-category peers, putting its relatively high rating under pressure for a possible one-notch downgrade. Unreserved impaired loans represented around 20% of equity at end-2012, partly a reflection of the inclusion of fully performing loans in the impaired loan category but also a result of lower reserve levels than the peer average. Rabobank is highly exposed to the Dutch economy, because of its large market share of domestic mortgage loans, domestic SME lending and exposure to the real estate sector. Its VR is hence sensitive to the negative impact of weakening economic indicators in the Netherlands. Fitch has revised its Dutch GDP forecasts downwards, with GDP seen contracting by 1% in 2013 and a return to anaemic growth forecast for 2014 (0.7%). This poses challenges to the bank's asset quality in corporate lending, in particular in the vulnerable SME and commercial real estate segments. Loan impairment charges have been elevated in 2012, largely weakening earnings generation. Dutch unemployment should continue to rise and Fitch expects it reach 6.7% in 2014 although still below the eurozone average and Fitch recently revised its projected peak-to-trough decline for housing prices to 25% from 18%. Although the performance of Dutch residential mortgages has deteriorated slightly in 2012, it does not represent, in isolation, a major concern for Rabobank, in Fitch's view. Loan impairment charges for Rabobank were a low 6bp in 2012, the lowest among the largest Dutch banks. It is Fitch's view that any further deterioration in this portfolio will be limited and easily manageable for Rabobank; nevertheless, further changes in Fitch's assumptions around key economic and market variables for the country would put material negative pressure on the bank's VR. Fitch expects further pressure on income from reduced new business volumes and tough competition in the Dutch market in 2013. The bank has announced further measures to improve cost efficiency and hence strengthen operating profitability, but implementation needs time to translate into material cost savings. Operating profitability is modest compared to 'AA'-category peers but Rabobank's capital buffer is ample and should cover any material unforeseen losses. To maintain ratings in the 'AA'-category in the medium term, Fitch expects Rabobank to further bolster its already strong capitalisation, in light of the additional capital requirements under Basel III/CRD IV, and build up an extra buffer for its senior unsecured creditors in the context of the expected bail-in regime. Starting from a high basis, Rabobank has maintained capital ratios at an elevated level and they compare well with those of most peers, although similarly rated banks have significantly improved their capitalisation in recent years, closing the gap with Rabobank. In the Netherlands, unlike in some other countries, a large part of household savings is placed outside the banking system, meaning that Dutch banks are to some extent reliant on confidence-sensitive capital markets for funding. Rabobank's access to capital markets has remained strong and uninterrupted over the past few turbulent years. An ample liquidity position, a result of Rabobank's prudent liquidity management and an illustration of its low risk appetite, would enable the bank to sustain a prolonged period of capital markets closure. Rabobank has maintained liquidity buffers above peers, mitigating the risks of its wholesale funding reliance. Nevertheless, Rabobank's ratings are sensitive to material reductions in the bank's capitalisation or liquidity profile and to investor sentiment turning against the bank. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's expectation that there is an extremely high probability that the Dutch state ('AAA'/Stable) would support Rabobank, if required. This opinion derives from Rabobank's systemic importance in the Netherlands, as the leading retail bank with around 40% market share in household deposits. The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions about the ability (as reflected in its ratings) or willingness of the Dutch state to provide timely support to the bank, if required. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for banks more generally. In this context, Fitch is paying close attention to on-going policy discussions around bank support and 'bail in', especially in Europe. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by Rabobank Nederland are notched off Rabobank's VR. Therefore, their respective ratings have been affirmed and are sensitive to any change in Rabobank's VR. In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt are rated one notch below Rabobank's VR to reflect below average loss severity of this type of debt when compared to average recoveries. The non-innovative Tier 1 securities and preferred stock are rated four notches below Rabobank's VR to reflect higher loss severity risk of these securities when compared to average recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional two notches). The perpetual non-cumulative capital securities (XS0583302996 and XS0703303262) are rated five notches below Rabobank's VR: two of the notches represent the potentially high loss severity associated with the deeply subordinated securities. The other three notches represent Fitch's assessment of the incremental non-performance risk of the securities taking into account their high triggers. SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES Rabobank Nederland is the group's central bank and it is part of the cross-support scheme, hence its IDRs are aligned with those of Rabobank. Fitch has affirmed the ratings of Friesland Bank (FB). Although FB is not part of the cross-support scheme, its ratings are aligned with those of the group given Rabobank's commitment to assume joint and several liability for all of FB's liabilities. The rating actions are as follows: Rabobank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' VR: affirmed at 'aa' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+' Rabobank Nederland Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+' Long-term senior unsecured debt (EMTN and GMTN): affirmed at 'AA' Short-term senior unsecured debt (EMTN and GMTN): affirmed at 'F1+' Senior Long-term market-linked notes: affirmed at 'AAemr' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Hybrid capital (non innovative Tier 1 and preferred stock): affirmed at 'A-' Perpetual non-cumulative capital securities (XS0583302996 and XS0703303262): affirmed at 'BBB+' Friesland Bank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Senior unsecured Long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Tier 1 perpetual securities: affirmed at 'A-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' 