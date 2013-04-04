(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Rabobank Group's
(Rabobank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' and its
Viability
Rating (VR) at 'aa'. Fitch has also affirmed Rabobank's central
organisation,
Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank BA's (Rabobank
Nederland)
Long-term IDR at 'AA'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs have
been revised to
Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
commentary.
All ratings assigned to Rabobank and its affiliates have been
affirmed and their
respective drivers and sensitivities are discussed below. Given
the legally
binding cross-support mechanism within the group, Fitch bases
its analysis of
the creditworthiness of Rabobank on consolidated figures and
only assigns a VR
to Rabobank.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmation of Rabobank's VR, and hence IDRs, reflects the
bank's robust
capitalisation, strong liquidity buffer, leading franchise in
Dutch retail
banking and moderate risk profile. These positive rating drivers
mitigate the
bank's structural reliance on wholesale funding. Wholesale
funding reliance
makes the bank sensitive to market sentiment, which in turn
means that it is
important that Rabobank continues to outperform peers in most
metrics.
The revision of the Outlook on the Long-term IDR to Negative
from Stable is
driven by its structurally modest earnings generation in
comparison to other
highly rated banks; this is further challenged by pressures on
income in the
Dutch market and Fitch's concerns that higher loan impairment
charges could
increase further as a result of a weak domestic economic
environment. In peer
comparison, lower earnings at Rabobank historically have been
balanced by much
better capitalisation than at highly rated peers. However, the
gap has now
narrowed.
Fitch expects to review Rabobank's ratings by the end of 2013.
Any downgrade is
likely to be limited to one notch. Rabobank's Long-term IDR
would be maintained
at 'AA' if the bank is able to adjust profitability to a level
more in line with
other 'AA'-category banks and improve its reserve coverage.
Although its loan
book is generally healthy, underpinned by strong risk
management, asset quality
indicators, such as unreserved impaired loans as a proportion of
equity, are
weaker than those of most of the 'AA' range rated banks, only
somewhat explained
by conservative classification.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Rabobank's IDRs (and senior debt rating) are driven by the
group's intrinsic
creditworthiness. The ratings are underpinned by the bank's
leading market
positions in retail banking in the Netherlands and in food and
agriculture
financing in selected international markets, prudent risk
management, in
particular in terms of credit and liquidity risks, and strong
capitalisation.
Overall, asset quality indicators are sound, with its impaired
loans to gross
loans ratio of 2.3% at end-2012 low by international standards,
especially
during an economic recession. However, a further decrease in
asset quality
indicators would make Rabobank compare less favourably with
'AA'-category peers,
putting its relatively high rating under pressure for a possible
one-notch
downgrade. Unreserved impaired loans represented around 20% of
equity at
end-2012, partly a reflection of the inclusion of fully
performing loans in the
impaired loan category but also a result of lower reserve levels
than the peer
average.
Rabobank is highly exposed to the Dutch economy, because of its
large market
share of domestic mortgage loans, domestic SME lending and
exposure to the real
estate sector. Its VR is hence sensitive to the negative impact
of weakening
economic indicators in the Netherlands. Fitch has revised its
Dutch GDP
forecasts downwards, with GDP seen contracting by 1% in 2013 and
a return to
anaemic growth forecast for 2014 (0.7%). This poses challenges
to the bank's
asset quality in corporate lending, in particular in the
vulnerable SME and
commercial real estate segments. Loan impairment charges have
been elevated in
2012, largely weakening earnings generation.
Dutch unemployment should continue to rise and Fitch expects it
reach 6.7% in
2014 although still below the eurozone average and Fitch
recently revised its
projected peak-to-trough decline for housing prices to 25% from
18%. Although
the performance of Dutch residential mortgages has deteriorated
slightly in
2012, it does not represent, in isolation, a major concern for
Rabobank, in
Fitch's view. Loan impairment charges for Rabobank were a low
6bp in 2012, the
lowest among the largest Dutch banks. It is Fitch's view that
any further
deterioration in this portfolio will be limited and easily
manageable for
Rabobank; nevertheless, further changes in Fitch's assumptions
around key
economic and market variables for the country would put material
negative
pressure on the bank's VR.
Fitch expects further pressure on income from reduced new
business volumes and
tough competition in the Dutch market in 2013. The bank has
announced further
measures to improve cost efficiency and hence strengthen
operating
profitability, but implementation needs time to translate into
material cost
savings. Operating profitability is modest compared to
'AA'-category peers but
Rabobank's capital buffer is ample and should cover any material
unforeseen
losses.
To maintain ratings in the 'AA'-category in the medium term,
Fitch expects
Rabobank to further bolster its already strong capitalisation,
in light of the
additional capital requirements under Basel III/CRD IV, and
build up an extra
buffer for its senior unsecured creditors in the context of the
expected bail-in
regime. Starting from a high basis, Rabobank has maintained
capital ratios at an
elevated level and they compare well with those of most peers,
although
similarly rated banks have significantly improved their
capitalisation in recent
years, closing the gap with Rabobank.
In the Netherlands, unlike in some other countries, a large part
of household
savings is placed outside the banking system, meaning that Dutch
banks are to
some extent reliant on confidence-sensitive capital markets for
funding.
Rabobank's access to capital markets has remained strong and
uninterrupted over
the past few turbulent years. An ample liquidity position, a
result of
Rabobank's prudent liquidity management and an illustration of
its low risk
appetite, would enable the bank to sustain a prolonged period of
capital markets
closure.
Rabobank has maintained liquidity buffers above peers,
mitigating the risks of
its wholesale funding reliance. Nevertheless, Rabobank's ratings
are sensitive
to material reductions in the bank's capitalisation or liquidity
profile and to
investor sentiment turning against the bank.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's expectation
that there is an extremely high probability that the Dutch state
('AAA'/Stable)
would support Rabobank, if required. This opinion derives from
Rabobank's
systemic importance in the Netherlands, as the leading retail
bank with around
40% market share in household deposits.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially
sensitive to any
change in Fitch's assumptions about the ability (as reflected in
its ratings) or
willingness of the Dutch state to provide timely support to the
bank, if
required. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around the
availability of sovereign support for banks more generally. In
this context,
Fitch is paying close attention to on-going policy discussions
around bank
support and 'bail in', especially in Europe.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by Rabobank
Nederland are notched
off Rabobank's VR. Therefore, their respective ratings have been
affirmed and
are sensitive to any change in Rabobank's VR.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory
Capital and Similar
Securities', subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt are rated one
notch below
Rabobank's VR to reflect below average loss severity of this
type of debt when
compared to average recoveries.
The non-innovative Tier 1 securities and preferred stock are
rated four notches
below Rabobank's VR to reflect higher loss severity risk of
these securities
when compared to average recoveries (two notches from the VR) as
well as high
risk of non-performance (an additional two notches).
The perpetual non-cumulative capital securities (XS0583302996
and XS0703303262)
are rated five notches below Rabobank's VR: two of the notches
represent the
potentially high loss severity associated with the deeply
subordinated
securities. The other three notches represent Fitch's assessment
of the
incremental non-performance risk of the securities taking into
account their
high triggers.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
Rabobank Nederland is the group's central bank and it is part of
the
cross-support scheme, hence its IDRs are aligned with those of
Rabobank.
Fitch has affirmed the ratings of Friesland Bank (FB). Although
FB is not part
of the cross-support scheme, its ratings are aligned with those
of the group
given Rabobank's commitment to assume joint and several
liability for all of
FB's liabilities.
The rating actions are as follows:
Rabobank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
VR: affirmed at 'aa'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Rabobank Nederland
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Long-term senior unsecured debt (EMTN and GMTN): affirmed at
'AA'
Short-term senior unsecured debt (EMTN and GMTN): affirmed at
'F1+'
Senior Long-term market-linked notes: affirmed at 'AAemr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Hybrid capital (non innovative Tier 1 and preferred stock):
affirmed at 'A-'
Perpetual non-cumulative capital securities (XS0583302996 and
XS0703303262):
affirmed at 'BBB+'
Friesland Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured Long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Tier 1 perpetual securities: affirmed at 'A-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Fitch France
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Philippe Lamaud
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 26
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria: 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012; 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by
Mutual Support
Mechanisms', dated 11 April 2012; Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities, dated 5 December 2012 are all available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.