LONDON, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National
Bank of Ras
Al-Khaimah's (RAKBANK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. A full list
of rating actions
is at the end of this release.
RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
RAKBANK'S Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor
reflect Fitch's view that there would be a high probability of
support for the
bank from the UAE federal authorities if required. This is based
on the bank's
systemic importance as a leading retail bank and deposit taker,
the strong
history of support for local banks from the UAE authorities and
the Ras
Al-Khaimah government's 52% stake in the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The ratings would be sensitive to a reduced perceived ability
from the UAE
federal authorities to support, such as through a downgrade in
Abu Dhabi's
sovereign rating of 'AA'/Stable. Abu Dhabi is the largest and
wealthiest emirate
in the UAE federation. The ratings could also be sensitive to a
change in the
UAE federal authorities' perceived willingness to support
RAKBANK.
RATING DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING
The bank's VR is constrained by its relatively small franchise
(2% of UAE
banking assets), rising credit risk exposure due to its
expansion in small
business banking and pressure on liquidity from a widening asset
liability
maturity mismatch. The rating also reflects strong profitability
and performance
metrics through the global financial crisis and the subsequent
downturn in the
UAE economy. We also consider RAKBANK's leading retail business,
strong risk
management framework, high revenue generation capability, and
healthy
capitalisation. Balance sheet liquidity is supported by a large
stable customer
deposit base and holdings of liquid assets.
Asset quality deteriorated slightly in 2012, mainly in mortgages
and personal
loans. Despite serving riskier segments than peers (which have
broader
franchises), the bank's NPL ratio is one of the lowest in the
market (2012:
2.5%) as RAKBANK had no exposure to major corporate
restructurings given its
niche focus. Due to the bank's size, the senior management team
(all experienced
retail bankers) take a 'hands-on' approach to running the bank.
However, as the
bank expands, a stronger operational infrastructure is
essential, in Fitch's
view. Positively, the bank is addressing this by formalising and
reorganising
internal structures and processes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VIABILITY RATING
The VR could be negatively affected if the bank's expansion in
business banking
leads to a sharp rise in NPLs or problem loans (restructured
loans and past due
loans). However, risk to asset quality is counterbalanced in the
interim by its
strong capital position. Any worsening in the bank's asset
liability maturity
mismatch (due to the likely rise in longer term lending) could
also lead to a
downgrade.
The rating could be upgraded if the bank fully addresses its
issues in funding
and liquidity, a further diversification of the business and an
overall
improvement in the operating environment.
Rakbank operates a unique retail bank with a strong brand.
Headquartered in the
Emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah, the bank has a UAE-wide network of 32
branches
supported by a range of alternative delivery channels. The
government of Ras Al
Khaimah ('A'/Stable/'F1') holds a stake of 52.3% in the bank,
while 6.17% is
held by a prominent UAE individual, Ahmed Essa Ahmed Al Naeem .
The bank is
listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. Rakbank's key
attributes are
experience in retail banking, strong senior management team,
high service
quality standards, product differentiation and a strong risk
management culture
and framework. The bank's main lending products are personal
loans, business
finance, credit cards and mortgages.
The rating actions are as follows:
RAKBANK:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
USD500m EMTN programme affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+44 20 3530 1187
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9131
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
