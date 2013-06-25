(Repeat for additonal subscribers)
June 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ras Laffan Liquefied
Natural Gas Company Limited (II)'s (RasGas (II)) and Ras Laffan Liquefied
Natural Gas Company Limited (3)'s (RasGas (3)) (together, the company or RasGas)
senior secured bonds at 'A+' with Stable Outlooks. The obligations of each
issuer are guaranteed by the other entity. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch considers RasGas's key strength its exceptionally high financial
flexibility. This is of critical importance in supporting the bonds' 'A+' rating
despite mostly Midrange individual key rating drivers assessments. The Stable
Outlook is supported by the strong operating track record and the strong outlook
for liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand globally.
Sound Operational Performance
During 2012, the projects' safety records remained at the top end of the
industry standards, highlighting sound operational procedures. The LNG trains'
technical performance was positive, as testified by operation and maintenance
expenses broadly in line with budget and total LNG production of 30.1 million
tonnes (Mt), higher than the 29.7Mt budget and the 28.5Mt output for 2011. The
company's positive operating track record, its five LNG train configuration and
its ability to withstand major cost shocks support a Midrange assessment for
operational risk despite technology and operating costs risk factors sitting at
the higher end of the spectrum within Fitch's infrastructure and project finance
rating universe.
Substantial Mitigation Of Market Risk
Fitch assesses the revenue risk factor for RasGas as Midrange. The assessment is
weighted down by the market price risk on the company's entire output. Also,
some volume risk exists, in the form of counterparty exposure, to unrated
Petronet LNG Ltd (RasGas's single largest LNG customer with some 27% of total
LNG deliveries in 2012), Edison (BBB/Stable, around 16% of 2012 LNG deliveries)
and Endesa (BBB+/Negative, around 3% of 2012 LND deliveries). In addition, the
company will need to continue managing as spot sales the portion of the LNG
volumes under the Exxon Mobil contract which yet has not been re-contracted
under medium- or long-term agreements (around 15% of total LNG output).
However, these weaknesses are mitigated by RasGas's strong competitive position
within the global LNG market. Fitch considers that the company's extremely low
oil and natural gas break-even prices grant to the company substantial financial
flexibility in weathering possible downturns in market conditions.
Satisfactory Resource Availability
Fitch has not received updated reserve audits. However, RasGas confirmed that
the pressure and quality of the gas at the wellhead remains in line with
expectations. Proved reserves were estimated as sufficient to meet the project's
base case plateau production beyond the longest debt maturity. Even in the event
of a faster than anticipated production decline, it is considered that Qatar's
North Field holds sufficient resources to maintain RasGas's targeted throughput
level and that the cost of additional developments would not constitute an issue
for the company. Fitch therefore assesses supply risk as Stronger.
Refinancing Risk Very Limited
The bullet maturities in the Series F and G bonds (and in the corresponding
sponsor co-lending tranches) introduce stress in the repayment profile. However,
as proved as recently as for the 2012 bullet repayment, internally generated
cash is expected to be amply adequate to allow RasGas to meet its debt
commitments without needing to access new funding sources. The debt structure
key rating driver is nevertheless assessed as Midrange because of the non-SPV
nature of the issuer and also the transaction's standard structural features.
Extremely Strong Cash Flow Coverage
The strength of the project's economics is testified by a debt service coverage
ratio (DSCR) of 9.72x for the 12 months ending 31 March 2013, when RasGas's
total debt service expense totalled around USD1.5bn (including the Series E
USD500m bullet bond repayment plus associated sponsor co-lending). RasGas
calculates the DSCR for 2014, the year with the highest debt service commitment
(approximately USD2.5bn including bullet debt maturities), at a healthy 4.4x
under a JCC price assumption of USD82/bbl. This is roughly in line with Fitch's
base case expectations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Although RasGas's credit profile compares favourably with those of credits in
the same rating category, the project's single site configuration and its
technically complex nature combine to restrict the rating to 'A' category.
A downgrade of the ratings could be triggered by average oil prices of USD70/bbl
or less for more than a year, as such a situation may signal a drastic shift in
market fundamentals compared to Fitch's current base case expectations. Other
possible triggers for negative rating actions may be a marked deterioration in
the overall credit quality of RasGas's LNG offtakers in conjunction with a
material contraction in the spot LNG market or the occurrence of major
operational issues. Fitch considers the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to be a
low probability scenario. However, if this occurred, RasGas's operations would
need to be halted promptly. Debt service would not be affected in the short term
due to significant debt service reserves.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ras Gas (II) USD1,400m Series A senior secured bonds due 2020: affirmed at 'A+';
Outlook Stable
RasGas (3) USD850m Series B senior secured bonds due 2027: affirmed at 'A+';
Outlook Stable
RasGas (3) USD750m Series C senior secured bonds due 2016: affirmed at 'A+';
Outlook Stable
RasGas (3) USD800m Series D senior secured bonds due 2027: affirmed at 'A+';
Outlook Stable
RasGas (3) USD1,115m Series F senior secured bonds due 2014: affirmed at 'A+';
Outlook Stable
RasGas (3) USD615m Series G senior secured bonds due 2019: affirmed at 'A+';
Outlook Stable