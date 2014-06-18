(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of two Canadian
mortgage covered bond programs following the agency's annual
reviews of the
programs. The ratings of the outstanding covered bonds issued by
National Bank
of Canada (NBC: 'A+'/'F1'; Stable Outlook by Fitch) under its
structured program
and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC: 'AA'/'F1+'; Stable Outlook) under
its registered
program are affirmed at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. NBC's
structured program
remains in wind-down following the introduction of covered bond
legislation in
2012 which prohibits issuance of covered bonds secured by
insured mortgages.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NBC's STRUCTURED MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS: The 'AAA' rating of
NBC's structured
mortgage covered bonds is based on the issuer's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+', Fitch's unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3
(moderate high
risk) and the program's contractual asset percentage (AP) of
93.2%, which
provides more protection than the 'AAA' breakeven AP supporting
Fitch's rating
of 95%. The current contractual AP supports the rating on an
'AAA' probability
of default (PD) basis. Since bail-in is not an explicit
provision under the
current Canadian framework, in Fitch's view, the IDR remains a
satisfactory
indicator of the likelihood that the recourse against the cover
pool would be
enforced, and no IDR uplift is applicable.
CAD-equivalent 2 billion soft bullet bonds are outstanding under
the program.
They are secured by a cover pool consisting of CAD2.9 billion
Canada Mortgage
and Housing Corporation (CMHC)-insured residential mortgages as
of April 2014.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP is driven by a weighted average (WA) PD
of 30.25% and a
WA recovery rate (RR) of 96.5% on the cover pool in an 'AAA'
scenario, which
takes into account the benefit of the CMHC insurance on the
mortgage loans. The
assets have a WA residual maturity of approximately 1.1 years
while the covered
bonds have a WA residual maturity of 2.4 years.
RBC's REGISTERED MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS: The 'AAA' rating of
RBC's structured
mortgage covered bonds is based on the issuer's Long-term IDR of
'AA', Fitch's
unchanged D-Cap of 3 (moderate high risk) and the program's
contractual AP of
93%, which provides more protection than the 'AAA' breakeven AP
supporting
Fitch's rating of 95%. The current contractual AP supports the
rating on an
'AAA' PD basis. Since bail-in is not an explicit provision under
the current
Canadian framework, in Fitch's view, the IDR remains a
satisfactory indicator of
the likelihood that the recourse against the cover pool would be
enforced, and
no IDR uplift is applicable.
CAD-equivalent 21.9 billion soft bullet bonds are outstanding
under the program,
which includes the EUR 1 billion Series CB15 closing June 19,
2014. They are
secured by a CAD 34 billion cover pool consisting of uninsured
Canadian
residential mortgages. The 'AAA' breakeven AP is driven by a WA
PD of 15.5% and
a WA RR of 65.4% on the cover pool in an 'AAA' scenario. The
assets have a WA
residual maturity of approximately 2.1 years while the covered
bonds, including
Series CB15, have a WA residual maturity of 3.6 years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NBC's STRUCTURED and RBC's REGISTERED MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS
NBC's structured covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a
downgrade if any
of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by two
notches to 'A-',
(ii) the D-Cap fell to 1 (very high risk), or (iii) the AP that
Fitch takes into
account in its analysis exceeded 95%.
For NBC's structured mortgage covered bonds, if CMHC lost the
full backing of
the Government of Canada, or if the Government of Canada's
rating suffered a
downgrade, Fitch would revise the credit given the insurance
provided by CMHC on
the mortgage loans in the cover pool. This could lead to weaker
liquidity as
well as higher credit risk expectations for the cover pool. As a
result, the
D-Cap would likely decrease and the breakeven AP for the current
covered bonds'
ratings would likely decrease as well.
RBC's registered covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a
downgrade if any
of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by four
notches to 'A-',
or (ii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis
exceeded 95%. The
covered bonds' rating could be maintained even if the D-Cap was
reduced to 0
(full discontinuity), subject to a satisfactory level of AP,
given the issuer's
current IDR of 'AA' which enables the bonds to reach 'AAA'
taking only
recoveries into account.
Fitch's breakeven AP for a given covered bond's ratings will be
affected by,
among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding
covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence
of new issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Purwin
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0269
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Roger Lin
Director
+1-212-908-0778
Committee Chairperson
Rui Pereira
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0766
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' (March 2014);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds' (May 2014);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds: Derivative
Addendum' (May 2014);
--'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds' (January 2014);
--'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum' (February 2014);
--'Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model Criteria' (May
2014).
