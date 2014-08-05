(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce's (CIBC; 'AA-'/'F1+'; Stable Outlook
by Fitch)
outstanding CAD-equivalent 1.85 billion legislative mortgage
covered bonds
following the agency's annual review of the program at 'AAA'
with a Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on CIBC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', an
IDR uplift of 0, unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3
(moderate high risk)
and the 92.4% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis which provides more protection than the 93% 'AAA'
breakeven AP. The
Stable Outlook for the covered bonds rating is primarily driven
by the Stable
Outlook on the Canadian sovereign and on CIBC's IDR.
The 93% 'AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralization
(OC) of 7.5% is driven by the cover pool's credit loss of 7.9%
in an 'AAA'
scenario, followed by the asset disposal loss component of 3.8%
due to the
refinancing spreads applied. The cash flow valuation component
leads to a lower
'AAA' breakeven OC by 1.6% primarily due to the short weighted
average life of
the mortgages, generally three to five years, which results in a
high value for
the cover pool.
For this rating that considers both an uplift on a probability
of default basis
and for recoveries given default, the asset disposal loss
component is in line
with the rating scenario that is tested for timely payments
(i.e. 'AA' scenario
on a probability of default basis), while the other
breakeven OC components
represent 'AAA' stresses. This, plus Fitch's testing for at
least 91% recoveries
rather than 100% to assign 2-notches credit for recoveries given
default, is why
the sum of the breakeven OC drivers is higher than CIBC's 'AAA'
breakeven OC.
The 7.9% 'AAA' credit loss represents the impact on the
breakeven OC from the
16.03% weighted average default rate and the 54.14% weighted
average recovery
rate for the mortgage cover assets. As of June 2014, the cover
pool consisted of
28,315 conventional first-lien residential mortgage loans
totalling CAD 7.63
billion. The pool had a weighted average (WA) original combined
loan-to-value
of 71.3%, a WA Beacon score of 729 and was primarily
concentrated in Ontario
(47%) and British Columbia (23%). The assets have a WA residual
maturity of
approximately 2.6 years while the covered bonds have a WA
residual maturity of
3.7 years.
The unchanged D-Cap of 3 is due to the weak-link assessment of
systemic
alternative management as moderate high risk, which is
consistent across all
Canadian covered bond programs. Fitch has revised the
assessment of the
liquidity gap and systemic risk component of CIBC's D-Cap to
moderate risk from
moderate high risk, reflecting the issuance of soft bullet bonds
with 12-month
maturity extensions which provide more protection than hard
bullets subject to a
pre-maturity test which were initially contemplated under the
program. However,
the use of hard bullets is not prohibited and Fitch would
revisit its analysis
if hard bullets were issued, which could result in a higher risk
assessment for
Liquidity Gap and Systemic Risk. All other D-Cap components are
assessed as
moderate risk.
Since bail-in is not an explicit provision under the current
Canadian framework,
in Fitch's view, the IDR remains a satisfactory indicator of the
likelihood that
the recourse against the cover pool would be enforced, and no
IDR uplift is
applicable.
Fitch takes into account the contractual AP maintained in the
program, since
amounts in excess of the contractual commitment are secured back
to CIBC through
the demand loan and therefore not available to covered bond
holders in the event
of issuer default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to
'A-' or below; or
(ii) the number of notches represented by the the D-Cap is
reduced to 0; or
(iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases
above Fitch's '[CVB
Rating]' breakeven level of 93%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding
covered bonds,
which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance.
Therefore the
breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be
assumed to remain
stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update report, which will be available shortly at
www.fitchratings.com.
In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation,
published 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven
OC components
(available at www.fitchratings.com).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Purwin
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0269
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Roger Lin
Director
+1 212 908 0778
Committee Chairperson
Rui Pereira
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0766
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (March 2014)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(May 2014)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (May 2014)
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (February 2014)
Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model Criteria (May
2014)
