(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
National ratings of Banco Caixa Geral Brasil S.A. (BCG-Brasil),
Banco Rabobank
International Brasil S.A. (Rabobank) and Banco Credit Agricole
Brasil S.A.
(BCAB). The Rating Outlook on BCG-Brasil's rating remains
Negative, while the
Outlooks on Rabobank and BCAB's ratings remain Stable. A full
list of rating
actions can be found at the end of this release.
Fitch considers all three banks as 'strategically important
subsidiaries',
according to its methodology 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies'
(published in August 2012). Therefore, its National ratings are
based on support
from their respective ultimate parents Caixa Geral de Depositos
S.A. (CGD,
Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BB+'/Outlook Negative),
Rabobank Group
(RBG, Long-term IDR 'AA-'/Outlook Negative) and Credit Agricole
Corporate and
Investment Bank (Cacib, Long-term IDR 'A'/Outlook Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BCG-Brasil:
The affirmation of BCG-Brasil's ratings reflects the continued
support from its
parent, CGD. Fitch considers BCG-Brasil as a strategically
important subsidiary
of CGD, given its high managerial and operational integration
and synergies with
the parent and their common branding. Additionally, the agency
also considered
CGD's proven commitment to date (also evidenced by a so-far
un-utilized stand-by
credit facility of EUR120 million made available by the parent)
and CGD's small
size within the group which makes the cost of potential support
relatively low.
Fitch believes that BCG-Brasil would receive direct support from
its parent, in
case of need.
BGC-Brasil's credit portfolio remains concentrated, with the 20
largest loans
accounting for circa 57% of gross loans at end-2013. Despite a
weak operating
environment in 2013, the bank was able to maintain solid asset
quality metrics,
without any impaired loans (classified from 'D' to 'H' as per
Brazilian
regulators) by the end of the fiscal year. Fitch believes that
there could be a
rise in impaired loans in 2014 as a result of the expectations
for the
continuation of a challenging environment for the banking
sector.
In 2013 the bank had a net loss of BRL29.1 million, mainly due
to the loss of
the brokerage house (50%/50% owned by CGD's investment banking
arm and
BCG-Brasil) accounted for in BGC-Brasil through the equity
method. The brokerage
house posted a loss of BRL 57 million, out of which BRL10
million was due to
operational losses and BRL47 million was due to non-recurring
write-off of
deferred tax credits.
In spite of this, BGC-Brasil's capitalization remains solid.
Capitalization
ratios Fitch Core Capital (FCC) to weighted assets of 20.7% and
regulatory
capital ratio of 23.9%) provide strong cushion against risks
derived from asset
and liability concentrations. In the meantime, except for the
stand-by credit
facility, 12% of BCG-Brasil's non-equity funding was provided by
the CGD group
at end-2013.
Rabobank:
The affirmation of Rabobank's ratings reflects Fitch's opinion
regarding the
continued support from its parent. Rabobank is wholly owned by
RBG, a bank that
consists of 136 local cooperative banks in the Netherlands. It
has strong
franchises in the Dutch markets, where it accounts for roughly a
quarter of the
banking system's assets, being considered a systemically
important bank by Dutch
authorities. The Brazilian subsidiary specializes in food and
agribusiness and
its total assets represent a low 1% of RBG, indicating a
relatively low cost of
support, in case of need.
Rabobank focuses on the food and agro industry, where players
often face cash
flow volatility, mainly due to weather conditions and political
influences. In
addition, some of the bank's clients are exposed to USD
currency, which can
occasionally translate into losses for the client, though not
necessarily
accompanied by liquidity problems. Rabobank has demonstrated
strong credit risk
management skills in the Brazilian market through the cycles,
supported by its
more than 24 years of experience in the country. The institution
possesses a
strong credit culture and systems to monitor such risks, in
Fitch's opinion.
During 2013 the weak economy led to an increase in the bank's
charge-offs to a
(still very low) 0.08% of average gross loans from 0.04% in
2012. Likewise,
impaired loans (in the range of 'D' to 'H') increased to 2.9%
(from 1.9% in
2012), and loan-loss reserve coverage fell to 54.6% (from
89.8%). Fitch believes
that problem loans - particularly non-performing loans - could
increase in 2014
due to a still lackluster economy coupled with uncertainties in
the Brazilian
agribusiness market.
As observed with other foreign banks operating in Brazil,
Rabobank does not
operate with high capital margins. Depending on growth, the bank
might receive a
capital injection from RBG in the next couple of years. The
injection of USD300
million as Tier II capital in 2012 helped it to maintain
regulatory capital
around 15.5%, while the FCC ratio improved to 9.64% at end-2013
from 8.04% at
end-2012. Furthermore, non-equity funding from the RBG group
corresponded to 22%
of total funding at end-2013 (17% at end-2012).
BCAB:
The affirmation of BCAB's ratings reflects the continued support
from its
parent. BCAB maintains a high level of managerial and
operational integration,
strong synergies, and common branding with its parent (CACIB).
In case of need,
the cost of support would be low.
BCAB's loan book remains concentrated, with the 10 largest
clients (by economic
group) representing a still high 84% of the total portfolio as
per Dec. 2013
(89% in Dec. 2012), which can add some volatility to BCAB's
results, in case of
the deterioration of the financial profile of some of these
groups.
On the other hand, the institution benefits from good portfolio
surveillance and
vigilant credit monitoring in Fitch's view, partially mitigating
the
above-mentioned negative aspects. As a result, the institution's
90 days
past-due credits-to-total credits remains zero. At end-2013, its
loan portfolio
(BRL1,069 million) was composed of only top companies rated 'AA'
(92% of its
portfolio) and 'A' (8%) - as per the Brazilian Central Bank's
Resolution
2682/99. As expected, credit exposure through securities
(notably, asset backed
securities - FIDCs) continues to grow: BRL502million at end-2013
from
BRL258million at end-2012.
The FCC ratio remained high at 31.76% in June 2013, and was
boosted by the
capital injection of BRL365 million received in 2010, when the
parent decided to
further expand its operations in Brazil. As a result of the more
difficult
environment in the last few years, the bank adopted a more
cautious approach,
explaining the continuation of high capitalization. The
proportion of funding
from CACIB has increased to 47% at June 2013 (30% and 60% in
2012 and 2011,
respectively).
BCAB's results have been lower in recent years (ROE of 1.9%
during 1H'2013 from
an average of 5.7% during the four previous fiscal years). This
performance was
explained partially by the conservatism in lending operations,
and, to a certain
extent, by a more difficult economic backdrop in 2013 compared
to previous
years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In the case of all three banks (BCG-Brasil, Rabobank and BCAB),
changes in the
respective parents' ratings or in their propensity for support
would affect the
ratings of the Brazilian subsidiaries. In the case of Rabobank
and BCAB, given
the respective parents' current ratings, only a multi-notch
downgrade of the
parents' ratings would lead to a negative rating action on the
national ratings.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
BCG-Brasil:
--National Long-term rating at 'A+(bra)', Outlook Negative;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1(bra)'.
Rabobank:
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
BCAB:
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudio Gallina
Director
+55 11 4504 2216
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 floor
Sao Paulo, SP, Brasil
Secondary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55 21 4503 2626
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- National Ratings Criteria (Oct. 30, 2013);
-- Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10, 2012);
-- Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
null/gws/en/disclosure/solicitation?pr_id=827956
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.