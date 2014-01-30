(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of three
Brazilian subsidiaries of European investment banks: Banco
Barclays S.A. (BBSA),
Banco de Investimentos Credit Suisse (Brasil) S.A. (BICS), and
Deutsche Bank
S.A. Banco Alemao (DBSA)
The rating actions follow a periodic review of the three banks.
The three banks
operate in the Investment banking field in Brazil and face a
fierce competitive
environment as local players have grown and occupied leading
positions in
Investment Banking, Trading, Corporate Lending and Asset
Management. To a larger
or lesser extent each of the banks reviewed are affected by the
scenario of
more strict control over investment banking and trading activity
in Europe and
the pressures to optimize capital use and deleverage the balance
sheets as to
comply with increasingly strict capital rules.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Banco Barclays S.A. (BBSA)
The affirmation of BBSA's foreign currency and local currency
IDRs and national
ratings reflect the support from its parent, Barclays Bank Plc
(BPLC; Fitch IDR
'A'; Outlook Stable). Fitch views BBSA as a 'strategically
important' subsidiary
of BPLC, as evidenced by the high integration, strong
operational and managerial
synergies and the common branding.
BBSA has a relatively modest presence in the Brazilian
investment banking
market. It mainly focuses on securities operations and
investment banking. It
has an active proprietary trading desk and is also active in the
derivatives,
foreign exchange, government bonds and commodities markets.
After carrying out investments in qualified personnel and
technology over the
last years as to back up its growth plans and market share
expansion, the bank
has shown a less ambitious appetite and scaled back some of its
ambitious growth
plans in order to align its strategy with its parentâ€™s. A
closer integration
between business areas has been the main goal pursued by the
management.
Banco de Investimentos Credit Suisse (Brasil) S.A. (BICS)
BICSâ€™ National Ratings reflect the institutional and financial
support from its
controlling shareholder Credit Suisse AG (CSAG, IDR 'A'; Outlook
Stable). Fitch
views BICS as a â€˜strategically importantâ€™ subsidiary of
CSAG, as evidenced by
the strong integration and synergies, common branding and
consistent performance
of BICS over the years.
BICS is a leading player in the Brazilian investment banking
market, counting on
a strong franchise and ample knowledge of the local market. The
bank faces
fierce competition from local investment banks, which have
rapidly grown and
enhanced their distribution capabilities.
BICS counts on a solid asset management business having
considerably expanded
its presence after the acquisition of Hedging Griffo, which
started in 2007 and
was finalized in the 1H12. This has allowed BICS to strengthen
its asset
management and private banking considerably.
Deutsche Bank S.A. Banco Alemao (DBSA)
DBSAâ€™s ratings reflect the support provided by its controlling
shareholder
Deutsche Bank AG (DBAG, IDR 'A+'; Outlook Stable). Fitch views
DBSA as a
â€˜strategically importantâ€™ subsidiary to DBAG, considering
its operational
integration, shared controls and policies and common brand.
DBSA benefits from its parentâ€™s strong franchise and global
distribution
capability to access and originate business with the largest
companies operating
in Brazil. The bank also shares risk controls, systems and
policies with the
team reporting to the parent in addition to local report lines.
DBDSA focuses its business activities in services, including FX
transactions,
brokerage, custody, cash management and investment banking
advisory. The bank
also has an active treasury, offering a wide range of
derivatives and structured
products to its clients.
RATING SENSITIVITIES â€“
BBSA
Given that BBSAâ€™s FC IDR is constrained by Brazil's country
ceiling upside
potential is limited. Negative changes in BPLC's IDRs or its
willingness and
capacity to support BBSA would negatively affect BBSAâ€™s
ratings.
BICS
Negative changes in CSAG's IDRs or its willingness and capacity
to support BICS
would negatively affect BICSâ€™ ratings.
DBSA
Negative changes in DBAG's IDRs or its willingness and capacity
to support DBSA
would negatively affect DBSAâ€™s ratings.
Fitch has affirmed the ratings for BBSA, BICS and DBSA as
follows:
BBSA
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at â€˜2';
--National long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
BICS
--National long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
DBSA
--National long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (BBSA, BICS and DBSA)
Eduardo Ribas
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2213
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 â€“ 7th floor â€“
Sao Paulo â€“ SP â€“ CEP: 01418-100
Secondary Analyst (BBSA)
Esin Celasun
Associate Director
+55-s1-4503-2626
Secondary Analyst (BICS and DBSA)
Claudio Gallina
Director
+55-11-4504-2216
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at â€˜www.fitchratings.comâ€™
or
â€˜www.fitchratings.com.brâ€™.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--â€™Global Financial Institutions Methodologyâ€™ (Aug. 15,
2012);
--â€™National Ratings Methodologyâ€™ (Jan. 19, 2011);
--â€™Securities Firms Criteriaâ€™ (Aug. 15, 2012);
--â€™Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companiesâ€™ (Aug. 10,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Securities Firms Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
