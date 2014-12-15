(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+'
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd.
(AXIS Capital)
and its operating subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A
full list of
ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AXIS Capital's ratings reflect its 'Medium' market position and
size/scale,
strong capitalization, good profitability and history of
favorable reserve
development. Balanced against these strengths are material
catastrophe exposure
and greater earnings volatility relative to its closest peers
over the most
recent five-year period.
AXIS Capital's market position and size/scale is considered
'Medium' based on
premiums and stockholders' equity metrics. Medium companies
typically have IFS
ratings in the 'A' category, but can reach into the lower 'AA'
category.
AXIS Capital utilizes a reasonable amount of operating leverage
relative to
other Bermuda insurers with significant catastrophe exposure.
The company
reported an operating leverage ratio of 0.7x at Sept. 30, 2014,
essentially
unchanged from year-end 2013.
Near-term capital growth is limited by management's strategy to
return capital
to shareholders in an amount equal to operating earnings. The
financial leverage
ratio was 20% at Sept. 30, 2014, but is expected to be at a more
normalized
level of approximately 15% at year-end 2014 after a December
debt maturity.
AXIS Capital's profitability compares favorably to Fitch's
median guidelines for
the current rating category, but trails reinsurance peers with a
similarly
diversified book of business. Underwriting ratios deteriorated
modestly during
the first nine months of 2014 as AXIS Capital reported a
combined ratio of
91.6%, including 2.5 percentage points from catastrophe and
weather-related
losses and 6.6 points of favorable reserve development.
Return on equity was 15.6% during the first nine months of 2014,
benefiting from
pre-tax realized investment gains of $121 million and flat
equity due to
material common stock repurchase activity.
AXIS Capital has a history of favorable reserve development,
reflecting
positively on reserving practices. Over the past two years, the
Reinsurance
segment reported greater favorable reserve development relative
to the Insurance
segment. Year-to-date 2014, AXIS Capital reported net favorable
reserve
development of $193 million, up from the prior year period
despite expectations
for a reduced benefit.
AXIS Capital has significant exposure to catastrophe-related
losses; however,
the company's varied premium mix of non-property lines provides
some earnings
diversification. Over the last several years AXIS Capital has
been changing its
mix of business in order to reduce risk to catastrophe losses.
Expectations are
for a higher run-rate combined ratio with lower volatility from
catastrophes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--A significant loss of capital from a catastrophic event that
is worse than
expectations or industry/peer results, and/or an inability to
raise capital
following a large loss;
--Increased operating leverage above a 1x net written
premiums-to-equity ratio
or a financial leverage ratio above 25%;
--An extended period of underwriting losses or GAAP fixed-charge
coverage below
7x for a sustained period;
--Significant reserve deficiencies.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--A significant increase in capital that meaningfully reduces
operating leverage
and reduced exposure to catastrophe losses. However, given
publicly traded
companies' sensitivity around managing capital, Fitch believes
the company is
unlikely to move toward this level of overcapitalization.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
AXIS Capital Holdings, Ltd.
--IDR at 'A';
--5.75% senior debt rating at 'A-';
--Series B 7.5% preferred securities rating at 'BBB';
--Series C 6.875% preferred securities rating at 'BBB';
--Series D 5.5% preferred securities rating at 'BBB'.
AXIS Specialty Finance LLC
--5.875% senior debt rating at 'A-'.
AXIS Specialty Finance PLC
--$250 million 2.65% senior notes due 2019 at 'A-';
--$250 million 5.15% senior notes due 2045 at 'A-'.
AXIS Specialty Limited (Bermuda)
AXIS Reinsurance Company
AXIS Insurance Company
AXIS Surplus Insurance Company
AXIS Specialty Insurance Company
--IFS ratings at 'A+'.
