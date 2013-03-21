(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and National rating of Banco Societe
Generale Brasil S.A.
(SGBr) and its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Banco Cacique S.A.
(Cacique) and
Banco Pecunia S.A. (Pecunia). All the Rating Outlooks remain
Stable. A full list
of rating actions can be found at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SGBr:
The affirmation of SGBr's ratings reflects the continued support
from its parent
Societe Generale (SG, Fitch IDR of 'A+' with a Negative
Outlook). Fitch
classifies SGBr as a 'strategically important' subsidiary of SG,
given their
common branding, the unquestioned support from the parent as
evidenced by the
capital injections of 2011 and 2012, high proportion of parental
non-equity
funding, very strong operational synergies, and high level of
managerial and
commercial integration with SG. SGBr's local currency (LC)
long-term (LT) IDR is
set at the maximum level attributed to Brazilian banks and its
foreign currency
(FC) LT IDR is constrained by Brazil's country ceiling.
SG continues to be SGBr's main source of funds (70% of
consolidated funding at
FYE2012). Given the expected deleveraging of its subsidiaries,
SGBr's funding
needs are also easing. Therefore, SGBr is unlikely to renew the
interbank lines
it received following the changes in the Brazilian compulsory
reserve
requirements in the first half of 2012 and should pre-liquidate
part of its
funding from SG. Overall, the mix of funding is not expected to
change
significantly.
In 2012, SGBr's performance continued to be dragged down by
Cacique and Pecunia.
The bank posted a loss of BRL551 million, BRL308 million of
which pertains to
the subsidiaries. The bulk of the remaining losses is explained
by SGBr's write
off of its goodwill (BRL160 million) from its own balance sheet.
SG injected a
total of BRL317 million in SGBr in December 2012 (BRL353 million
in 2011) to
compensate for the period's loss, the majority of which was
transferred to its
two subsidiaries. Fitch believes that SGBr would receive further
capital in case
of need.
Cacique and Pecunia:
The affirmation of the ratings of Cacique and Pecunia also
reflects the
continued support from their ultimate parent, SG, which owns the
banks through
its wholly owned subsidiary SGBr. Fitch classifies both banks as
subsidiaries of
'limited importance' for SG, given that their contribution to
the group's
results has been minimal and unlikely to increase in the near
future considering
their ongoing deleveraging, and that there are limited synergies
between the
banks and parent. However, Fitch recognizes that SG's support
has been
unquestioned, as evidenced by the capital injections in 2011 and
2012, high
proportion of parental non-equity funding, and high managerial
integration. It
is unlikely that there will be a change in this stance given the
relatively low
cost of potential support. Their LC LT IDRs are set at the
maximum level
attributed to Brazilian banks and their FC LT IDRs are
constrained by Brazil's
country ceiling.
Almost all of Cacique and Pecunia's non-equity funding comes
from SGBr (99% in
2012), which transfers the funds it receives both from SG and
from the domestic
market. The banks aim to increase funding from third parties to
25%-30% of their
total funding over the medium term.
Half of Cacique and Pecunia's loss in 2012 is explained by the
write-off of
goodwill and deferred tax assets (BRL159 million). SG, via SGBr,
injected BRL359
million to the two banks (BRL292 million in 2011) to restore
their capital.
Fitch believes that they would receive further injections in
case of need.
Central Bank of Brazil supervises and monitors the regulatory
capital ratios of
SGBr and its two subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.
The probability of support of all three banks by SG is high, as
reflected by
their Support rating of '2'. Fitch does not assign Viability
ratings to the
banks given their high operational and financial dependence on
SG.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating drivers: A Brazilian sovereign rating upgrade or
change in its
Rating Outlook could lead to similar changes in the ratings of
all three banks.
An upgrade of SG's ratings or change in its Outlook would not
have an impact on
the ratings, as long as the sovereign rating remains unchanged.
Negative rating drivers: A Brazilian sovereign rating downgrade
or change in its
Outlook could lead to similar changes in the ratings of all
three banks. A
downgrade of SG's IDR could also lead to a downgrade of the IDRs
of the
Brazilian subsidiaries, depending on the severity of the
downgrade.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
SGBr:
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long-term IDR at 'A-', Outlook Stable;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Local Currency Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National Long-term Rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term Rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Cacique:
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long-term IDR at 'A-', Outlook Stable;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Local Currency Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National Long-term Rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term Rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Pecunia:
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long-term IDR at 'A-', Outlook Stable;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Local Currency Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National Long-term Rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term Rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
