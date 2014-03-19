(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/NEW YORK, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) and National ratings of Banco Societe
Generale Brasil
S.A. (SGBr) and its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Banco Cacique
S.A. (Cacique)
and Banco Pecunia S.A. (Pecunia). All the Rating Outlooks remain
Stable. A full
list of rating actions can be found at the end of this release.
The IDRs and the National ratings of all three banks are based
on support from
their ultimate parent Societe Generale (SG, Long-term IDR
'A'/Outlook Stable).
The Support Rating of '2' of each bank reflects Fitch's belief
that the
probability of support by SG, in case of need, would be high.
Fitch does not
assign a Viability Rating to any of the three banks, due to
their significant
reliance on parental support and relatively small franchises.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SGBr:
The affirmation of SGBr's ratings reflects the continued support
from its parent
SG. Fitch considers SGBr as a strategically important subsidiary
of SG, given
their common branding, the unquestioned support from the parent
as evidenced by
the capital injections in the recent years, high proportion of
parental
non-equity funding, strong operational synergies, and high level
of managerial
and commercial integration with SG.
SG remains SGBr's main source of funding (78% and 70% of
consolidated funding,
in 2013 and 2012, respectively). In 2013, SGBr's funding needs
declined in line
with the deleveraging of its subsidiaries. As a result of this,
SGBr reduced
local funding and pre-paid part of its funding from SG. The mix
of funding is
not expected to change significantly in 2014.
In 2013, SG injected BRL300 million of capital into SGBr (BRL317
million in
2012) in order to support growth of the treasury activities that
consume capital
mainly through market risk. With this, SGBr's Fitch core capital
ratio improved
to 19.85% (11.89% in 2012). The Central Bank of Brazil
supervises and monitors
the regulatory capital ratios of SGBr and its two subsidiaries
on a consolidated
basis (19.69% and 11.96%, in 2013 and 2012, respectively).
In 2013, SGBr's performance continued to be dragged down by
Cacique and Pecunia
(net consolidated loss was BRL30 million). Its individual
operating result,
excluding those of it subsidiaries, was positive. The bulk of
its revenues is
generated by its treasury unit, which is active in the foreign
exchange, fixed
income, derivatives and equity markets. In 2013, the bank
established a closed
equity fund fully funded by SG and has become its manager.
Meanwhile, SGBr's
individual corporate loan portfolio expanded 2.5 times, reaching
BRL246 million
in 2013, although it still represents only 9% of the
consolidated loan portfolio
(3% in 2012).
Cacique and Pecunia:
The affirmation of the ratings of Cacique and Pecunia also
reflects the
continued support from their ultimate parent, SG, which owns the
banks through
SGBr. Fitch considers both banks as subsidiaries of limited
importance for SG,
as their contribution to the group's results has been minimal
and is unlikely to
increase in the near future (considering their small franchise),
and as there
are limited synergies between the banks and parent. However,
Fitch recognizes
that SG's support to both banks has been unquestioned, as
evidenced by the
timely capital injections in 2011 and 2012, high proportion of
parental
non-equity funding, and high managerial integration. Considering
the relatively
low cost of potential support, Fitch does not expect a change in
this stance. In
addition, the agency views SGBr and its subsidiaries as a group;
thus, the
ratings of the three banks are equalized.
Almost all of Cacique and Pecunia's non-equity funding comes
from SGBr, which
transfers the funds it receives both from SG and from the
domestic market. The
funding needs of the two banks eased significantly as
outstanding loans
continued to fall. Cacique's loans continued to decrease (BRL1.1
billion and
BRL1.6 billion, in 2013 and 2012, respectively), following its
decision to exit
a number of segments in 2011 and 2012, and the closure of
two-thirds of its
points of sale in 2013. Pecunia's loans registered a smaller
decline (BRL1
billion and BRL1.1 billion, in 2013 and 2012, respectively).
In 2013, the performance of Cacique and Pecunia remained poor
(net losses were
BRL59 million and BRL57 thousand, respectively). This was mainly
the result of
continued high loan impairment charges, and in the case of
Cacique, also due to
significant provisioning expenses (about BRL50 million) related
to a reduction
in headcount. Pecunia's bottom-line result was affected
positively by the
reversal of provisions (BRL36 million) following its adherence
to the
government's tax recovery program (Refis).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating drivers:
A Brazilian sovereign rating upgrade or change in its Rating
Outlook could lead
to a similar change in the foreign currency IDRs of all three
banks, which are
currently limited by the country ceiling. An upgrade of SG's
ratings or change
in its Outlook would not have an impact on the ratings, as long
as the sovereign
rating remains unchanged.
Negative rating drivers: A Brazilian sovereign rating downgrade
or change in its
Outlook could lead to a similar change in the ratings of all
three banks. A
one-notch downgrade of SG's IDR would lead to a downgrade of the
local currency
IDRs of the Brazilian subsidiaries, while a more than one-notch
downgrade of
SG's IDR would affect both the local currency and the foreign
currency IDRs of
the Brazilian subsidiaries. The banks' National ratings may be
affected by a
multi-notch downgrade of the parent. In addition, a change in
Fitch's evaluation
of the strategic importance of the three banks for SG could
result in changes to
their ratings.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
SGBr:
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long-term IDR at 'A-', Outlook Stable;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Local Currency Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Cacique:
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long-term IDR at 'A-', Outlook Stable;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Local Currency Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Pecunia:
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long-term IDR at 'A-', Outlook Stable;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Local Currency Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55 21 4503 2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil
Secondary Analyst
Robert Stoll
Director
+1 212 908 9155
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- National Ratings Criteria (Oct. 30, 2013);
-- Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10, 2012);
-- Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
