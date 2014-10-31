(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'AA-' Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) and the 'AA+'
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings on BRK's key insurance
subsidiaries. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings and rating
actions is
shown at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Fitch's ratings are supported by BRK's extremely strong
capitalization and
market position of its insurance subsidiaries, solid operating
performance with
good diversification across business lines, and excellent
financial flexibility
and liquidity.
Also considered in the ratings are material equity market risk,
insured natural
catastrophe exposures, growing exposure to asbestos and
environmental risk, and
various issues associated with the company's acquisition
strategy.
BRK's large market position, size and scale are consistent with
Fitch's 'AA' IFS
rating category.
The capitalization of BRK's insurance operations is considered
'Extremely
Strong' as measured by Fitch's Prism capital model and is
heavily weighted in
the company's current rating.
BRK's consolidated financial leverage ratio was 24% as of June
30, 2014. BRK's
financial leverage ratio at the holding company level (including
debt issued by
the company's finance company subsidiaries and guaranteed by
BRK) was 14% at
June 30, 2014. The agency views BRK's ability to fund finance
operations at a
low cost as an important competitive advantage for the finance
operations and
also notes that much of the finance company debt is guaranteed
by BRK.
Fitch's expectation is that BRK's major non-insurance business
units, including
the company's utilities and railroad business, will service
their own debt.
BRK reported net income of $11.1 billion for the first half of
2014 (1H'14), up
from $9.4 billion in the comparable period of 2013. BRK's
insurance group
reported $3.8 billion in earnings before tax in 1H'14,
accounting for roughly
one-third of BRK's $11.8 billion in pre-tax earnings.
Investment gains were
primarily responsible for the period-to-period increase in
earnings.
The Burlington Northern and Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad operation
continues to make
significant contributions to earnings. BNSF reported a pretax
gain of $2.6
billion (22% of BRK's total pre-tax earnings) for the first six
months of 2014,
relatively unchanged from the comparable period in 2013.
BRK's 1H'14 annualized return on equity was 9.8%, excluding
unrealized gains on
fixed income securities, level from the comparable period of
2013.
Consolidated GAAP interest coverage for the first six months of
2014 was 8.2x,
which is below Fitch's expectation of 12x for companies at BRK's
rating level.
Somewhat offsetting this is approximately $27 billion of cash
and equivalents at
the insurance operating companies at June 30, 2014, which would
cover annual
interest expense by 8x.
BRK's GAAP-basis earnings will continue to be exposed to
earnings volatility
given the large notional values and long duration of BRK's
outstanding
derivative contracts. Additionally, Fitch believes that BRK's
earnings will be
exposed to potential volatility from the company's reinsurance
businesses and
its exposure to catastrophe-related losses as well as the
company's large equity
investment portfolio.
BRK has grown its asbestos & environmental insured liability
exposure through
retroactive reinsurance contracts most notably with Equitas
Limited, Swiss Re,
CNA Financial Corp, AIG and Liberty Mutual. Fitch estimates BRK
has
approximately $13 billion in A&E reserves at year-end 2013 and
these reserves
covered average paid losses by greater than 14x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Key rating triggers that could lead to a future downgrade
include:
--Deterioration in the credit quality of key insurance
subsidiaries (National
Indemnity, GenRe, and GEICO) that is no longer consistent with
the current 'AA+'
rating. Measures of credit quality include Fitch's judgment of
capitalization,
a total financing and commitments ratio greater than 1.5x, net
leverage
(excluding affiliated investments) over 3.5x or a sharp and
persistent reduction
in underwriting profits.
--A consolidated run-rate debt-to-total capital ratio that
exceeds 30% or a
run-rate debt-to-total capital ratio from the holding company,
insurance and
finance operations (including debt issued or guaranteed by the
holding company)
that exceeds 25%.
--Material increases in leveraged equity market exposure such as
its equity
index put derivative portfolio.
--Acquisitions or other actions that reduce outstanding cash
below $10 billion
or approximately 5x consolidated interest expense.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
A commitment to lower debt-to-tangible capital ratios attributed
to the holding
company, insurance and finance operations. Fitch believes that
this would
likely require the scaling back of the finance operations.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.
--IDR at 'AA-'.
--$1.7 billion 3.20% senior notes Feb. 2015 at 'A+';
--$300 million 0.8% senior notes due May 2016 at 'A+';
--$750 million 2.20% senior notes due Aug. 2016 at 'A+';
--$1.1 billion 1.9% senior notes due Jan. 2017 at 'A+';
--$800 million 1.55% senior notes due May 2018 at 'A+';
--$750 million 2.1% senior notes due Aug. 2019 at 'A+';
--$500 million 3.75% senior notes due Aug. 2021 at 'A+';
--$600 million 3.40% senior notes due Jan. 2022 at 'A+'
--$500 million 3.0% senior notes due May 2023 at 'A+';
--$1 billion 4.5% senior notes due May 2043 at 'A+'.
Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation (BHFC)
--IDR at 'AA-';
--$1 billion 4.85% notes due Jan. 2015 at 'A+';
--$500 million 2.45% senior notes due Dec. 2015 at 'A+';
--$1 billion 0.95% senior notes due Aug. 2016 at 'A+';
--$650 million floating rate senior notes due Jan. 2017 'A+';
--$1,350 million 1.6% senior notes due May 2017 'A+';
--$400 million floating rate senior notes due Aug. 2017 at 'A+';
--$1.25 billion 5.4% notes due May 2018 at 'A+';
--$500 million 2.0% senior notes due May 2018 'A+'
--$500 million 1.3% senior notes due May 2018 at 'A+';
--$550 million 2.9% senior notes due Oct. 2020 at 'A+';
--$750 million 4.25% senior notes due Jan. 2021 at 'A+';
--$775 million 3.0% senior notes due May 2022 at 'A+';
--$750 million 5.750% senior notes due Jan. 2040 at 'A+';
--$725 million 4.4% senior notes due May 2042 at 'A+';
--$500 million 4.3% senior notes due May 2043 at 'A+'.
GEICO Corporation
--IDR at 'AA-';
--$150 million 7.4% senior notes due July 15, 2023 at 'A+'.
General Re Corporation
--IDR at 'AA-'.
--$500 million commercial paper program at 'F1+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
Fitch affirmed the following insurance subsidiaries that carry
an 'AA+' IFS:
--Government Employers Insurance Company;
--General Reinsurance Corporation;
--General Star Indemnity Company;
--General Star National Insurance Company;
--Genesis Insurance Company;
--National Indemnity Company;
--Columbia Insurance Company;
--National Fire and Marine Insurance Company;
--National Liability and Fire Insurance Company;
--National Indemnity Company of the South;
--National Indemnity Company of Mid-America;
--Wesco Financial Insurance Company.
