Oct 8

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on three Taiwan-based financial holding companies and their respective subsidiaries. The rating actions are as follows:

- Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (CTBC Holding) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. (CTBC Bank) and CTBC Securities Co., Ltd. (CTBC Securities) affirmed at 'A'.

- Long-Term IDRs for SinoPac Financial Holdings (SinoPac Holdings) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank SinoPac, affirmed at 'BBB'. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the Support Rating for SinoPac Holdings as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.

- Long-Term IDR for Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd (Taishin Holding) affirmed at 'BBB' and Long-Term IDRs for its wholly-owned subsidiaries Taishin International Bank (Taishin Bank) and Taishin Securities Co., Ltd (Taishin Securities) affirmed at 'BBB+' and 'BBB', respectively.

The Outlook on each issuer's IDR is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this comment.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmations of the IDRs of SinoPac Holdings, CTBC Holding and Taishin Holding are in line with the rating actions on their respective banking subsidiaries. SinoPac Holdings and CTBC Holding are rated the same as the anchor rating of their principal bank subsidiaries, reflecting the high level of integration between the parents and the subsidiaries and the low to modest leverage at the holding companies. Taishin Holding's IDR is rated one notch below its bank subsidiary to reflect its moderately higher leverage relative to local peers.

The affirmation of the three banks' IDRs - all of which are driven by their respective Viability Ratings (VRs) - takes into account their stable and significant banking franchises, improved core earnings and healthy balance sheets that provide adequate buffer against their respective asset quality risks. They also factor in their low capitalisation compared with peers in the Asia-Pacific.

The IDRs of Taishin Securities and CTBC Securities are aligned with their respective parents' ratings, reflecting their status as core subsidiaries of their groups, the obligatory support from their holding parent under the Taiwan's Financial Holding Company Act and that their risk profiles are inseparable from that of their respective groups.

The Stable Outlook of all IDRs underlines Fitch's expectation that these groups will maintain their stable credit profiles and balance sheet strength relative to their respective regional growth.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VRs

CTBC Group

CTBC Bank's IDR of 'A' and VR of 'a' - the anchor ratings for the CTBC Group of companies - are underpinned by the bank's strong commercial banking franchise in Taiwan and its superior earnings quality, risk management and liquidity profile, and sophisticated management infrastructure. The main risk to the group's consolidated credit profile stems from its pursuit of growth in overseas markets (mainly Japan, China and Southeast Asia) and cross-industry development (mainly life insurance).

CTBC Bank's core capital is weaker compared with similarly rated regional peers'. A sustained decline in the bank's Fitch core capital ratio and/or any meaningful deterioration in its group's consolidated earnings and asset quality as well as capital buffer due to risks stemming from potential domestic and overseas acquisitions will pressure the group's ratings.

Taishin Group

Taishin Bank's ratings reflect its strong local franchise in credit cards, consumer finance and wealth management, sound asset quality, and adequate liquidity. The ratings are mainly constrained by its modest capitalization. The prospect of positive rating action is limited considering Taishin Bank's modest capital buffer. Any rapid business expansion and/or increase in risk appetite that weakens its capital and risk profile could put pressure on its IDR and VR. Any changes in Taishin Bank's ratings will have a similar level of change on the ratings of Taishin Holding and Taishin Securities. Meanwhile, any aggressive investment (or acquisition) leading to notable weakening of the group's consolidated financial strength will pressure the group's ratings.

SinoPac Group

Bank SinoPac's IDR of 'BBB' and VR of 'bbb' - the anchor ratings for the SinoPac Group - captures the bank's stable banking and securities franchise in Taiwan as well as its growth plan in China, which includes a new subsidiary bank in Nanjing and a plan to sell a 20% stake in Bank SinoPac to Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC, 'A'/Stable). In Fitch's view, Bank SinoPac's China plans are credit neutral. The group's capitalisation and earnings may be pressured in the near term due to growth and operational challenges, including start-up costs and Chinese yuan funding constraints at the Nanjing subsidiary. Meanwhile, its rising China exposures, including loans, investments and interbank liquidity placements, would be constrained by a Taiwan rule limiting a bank's aggregate China exposures to 100% of its equity.

Significant and sustainable improvement in risk-adjusted core earnings and stronger capitalisation may be positive for Bank SinoPac's ratings. Bank SinoPac's concentrated property-related exposures may undermine its ratings if the property market deteriorates markedly. A weaker risk profile and capitalisation arising from aggressive growth, particularly in China, may also lead to a rating downgrade. The ratings of SinoPac Holdings are mostly driven by the credit profile of Bank SinoPac.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) of the three banks reflect their moderate systemic importance and a low probability of state support, if needed. The SR and SRF are sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Taiwan government to provide timely support to these banks. This would most likely be manifested in a change to Taiwan's sovereign rating (A+/Stable).

SENIOR DEBT, SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES

CTBC Holding's subordinated bonds and CTBC Bank's perpetual cumulative bonds are rated three notches below their Long-Term IDRs and National Long-Term ratings, respectively, to reflect the bonds' going-concern loss-absorption mechanism (mainly coupon deferral under specified conditions). CTBC Bank's senior unsecured bond is rated at the same level as its National Long-Term rating as it constitutes direct, unconditional, and unsecured obligations of the bank. CTBC Bank's subordinated bonds are rated one notch below the issuer's National Long-Term rating to reflect their subordinated status and the absence of going-concern loss-absorption features. Any rating action on CTBC Holding and CTBC Bank could trigger a similar move on their debt ratings.

Taishin Holding's subordinated bonds are rated three notches below the issuer's National Long-Term rating to reflect the bonds' going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. Taishin Bank's subordinated bonds are rated one notch below the issuer's National Long-Term rating to reflect their subordinated status and the absence of going-concern loss-absorption feature. Any rating action on Taishin Holding and Taishin Bank could trigger a similar move on their debt ratings. The above notching practices are in accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating bank regulatory capital and similar securities.

The rating actions are as follows:

CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.:

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'

- Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'

CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'

- Support Rating affirmed at '3'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'

- Senior unsecured bonds' National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'

- Subordinated bonds' Long-term rating affirmed at 'A-' and National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'

- Perpetual cumulative TWD subordinated bonds' Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB' and National Long-term rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'

- Perpetual cumulative USD subordinated bonds' Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB'

CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.:

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'

SinoPac Financial Holdings:

- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

- National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'

- Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'

- Support Rating: Withdrawn

Bank SinoPac:

- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

- National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'

- Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'

- Support Rating: affirmed at '3'

- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'

Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd:

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'

- Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'

Taishin International Bank:

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'

- Support Rating affirmed at '3'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'

- Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'

Taishin Securities Co., Ltd:

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating affirmed 'F1(twn)'