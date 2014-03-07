(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of New Zealand's
four major banks (the Majors): ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited
(ANZNZ), ASB Bank
Limited (ASB), Bank of New Zealand (BNZ), and Westpac New
Zealand Limited
(WNZL). A full list of rating actions is provided below. The
ratings of the
covered bonds issued by these banks are not affected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Support Ratings and Senior Debt
The rating drivers and sensitivities of ANZNZ, ASB, BNZ and WNZL
are similar due
to the four banks' comparable characteristics. The affirmation
of the New
Zealand Majors' IDRs and Support Ratings reflect Fitch's view of
an extremely
high likelihood of support from their parent banks, should it be
required. This
is based on the banks' roles as core subsidiaries of their
respective Australian
parents. The Outlooks on the Majors' IDRs reflect those of their
parents. All
four banks are supervised by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
(RBNZ) and, as
subsidiaries, are also subject to oversight by the Australian
Prudential
Regulation Authority.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Support Ratings and Senior Debt
Any changes to these banks' IDRs and Outlooks are directly
linked to their
parents' IDRs and Outlooks. The Support Ratings and IDRs could
also be
downgraded should the banks no longer be considered by Fitch to
be core
subsidiaries. The introduction of the Open Bank Resolution in
July 2013 has had
no impact on the Majors' Support Ratings, as they reflect the
institutional
support from their respective parents.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
The affirmation of the Majors' Viability Ratings (VR) reflects
their strong
domestic franchises, consistently healthy operating
profitability, generally
robust risk management frameworks, and sound capitalisation, as
well as
improving funding positions.
Fitch expects the banks' asset quality to remain sound supported
by an improving
operating environment and firm underwriting standards. High
levels of household
debt and large exposure to mortgages are features of the banking
system. Rising
interest rates are expected over the medium-term but Fitch
expects bank balance
sheets to be resilient to the asset quality deterioration in a
normal interest
rate cycle scenario. The RBNZ's limit on mortgages with
loan-to-value ratios
(LVR) higher than 80% may have helped to slow price increases,
especially since
growth in these mortgages was closely linked with the sharp
increase in New
Zealand property prices, particularly in Auckland. Growth in
these mortgages has
slowed since implementation in October 2013. Impaired loans
continued to decline
in 2013 as a result of better economic conditions, which helped
to resolve
stressed exposures, and the agency expects this trend to
continue for 2014
although at a slower pace. Potential risks to the Majors' sound
asset quality
are uneconomical competition, loosening credit standards and
external shocks
impacting soft commodity prices, and business confidence.
Fitch expects the banks' funding profiles to continue improving
by focusing on
lengthening maturities and the quality of deposits. The Majors
remain reliant on
offshore wholesale funding markets, but strong customer deposit
growth supported
the improving funding positions. Short-term wholesale funding
instruments were
fully covered by liquid assets. Most banks' intergroup funding
has generally
reduced, providing the banks with larger cushions should they
require funding
support from their parents.
New Zealand's Majors have a strong operating profitability with
some of the
highest net interest margins, and most efficient cost
management, relative to
international peers. Operating income could come under pressure
as competition
for asset growth intensifies. However, this could be mitigated
as funding costs,
especially in the wholesale markets, significantly declined in
2013. Effective
cost management and maintaining sound asset quality will be
important drivers
for the banks to maintain strong profitability.
The Majors' capitalisation remains sound both measured on a
risk-weighted and
un-risk-weighted basis. Their regulatory capital ratios appear
lower than those
of their international peers, reflecting the RBNZ's strict
capital rules, which
were progressively tightened over the past four years. Since
2013, banks must
hold more capital for higher LVR loans and concentration risk to
the agriculture
sector. On un-risk-weighted capital ratios the Majors compare
well relative to
their international peers despite some differences among the
banks. Healthy
operating profits should continue to benefit their internal
capital generation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
The VRs are sensitive to the operating environment, increased
risk appetite and
reliance on wholesale funding markets. An adverse economic shock
- for instance
likely driven by one of New Zealand's major trading partners -
that is Australia
and China - could have a negative effect on the Majors' asset
quality and
operating profitability. The VRs could also come under pressure
if
capitalisation were to weaken significantly, due to strong loan
growth and/or
asset quality deterioration. Downward rating pressure could also
occur if the
banks' improved funding and liquidity positions were to
deteriorate, most likely
driven by a prolonged closure of international wholesale
markets.
Upgrades are unlikely due to the banks' geographic concentration
and funding
profiles, which are weaker than those of international peers.
The constraint for
BNZ, ANZNZ and WNZL is their larger-than-peer industry
concentrations, and for
BNZ weaker-than-peer capitalisation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES FOR GOVERNMENT-GURANTEED
DEBT
The government-guaranteed debt issued by ANZNZ reflects the
rating of the New
Zealand sovereign (AA/Stable) and is therefore sensitive to any
changes to New
Zealand's ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited (ANZNZ):
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a';
Support Rating affirmed at '1';
Senior unsecured rating for short-term notes affirmed at 'F1+';
Senior unsecured rating for long-term notes affirmed at 'AA-';
and
Senior unsecured rating guaranteed by the New Zealand government
affirmed at
'AA'.
ASB Bank Limited (ASB):
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'; and
Support Rating affirmed at '1'.
Bank of New Zealand Limited (BNZ):
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a';
Support Rating affirmed at '1'; and
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA-'.
Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL):
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'; and
Support Rating affirmed at '1'.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'
dated 10 August
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
