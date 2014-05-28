(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Omni S.A.
Credito, Financiamento e Investimento (Omni), including the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'B'. In addition, the Viability Rating was
affirmed and
withdrawn. See the full list of rating actions at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Fitch has affirmed the ratings of Omni. The ratings are driven
by the
institution's good systems and risk controls, as well as
adequate profitability
ratios. They also consider Omni's experience in its main
business line -
financing autos (cars, trucks and utility vehicles, especially
used, up to
25-years old, as well as new and used motorcycles) for the lower
purchasing-power classes ('C' and 'D'), a segment less targeted
by the
competition.
The ratings also consider Omni's small size compared with its
peers, its higher
leverage, business market, greater susceptibility to
fluctuations in the
economy, and the finance company's still limited access to
long-term funding
sources. This presupposes high revenue and business
concentrations, typical of
institutions with these characteristics.
Omni continued to present operating results slightly above the
average of banks
and finance companies that focus on this consumer-finance niche.
Given the
nature of consumer credit to the low-income classes, Omni's
delinquency ratios
continued to be higher than those reported in traditional
financing activities.
However, these higher levels have been well-managed and were
within the
expectations and pricing parameters that Omni has for its
successful business
model. Its asset quality indicators are well-monitored and
offset by the higher
interest rates that are charged and mitigated by the size of the
transaction and
large number of borrowers. Omni's funding is expected to
continue to mostly
rely on the securitization of assets for receivables-backed
investment funds
(FIDCs), as well as time deposits with special guarantees
(DPGEs). Omni also
currently has about BRL210 million (time deposits, notes and
hybrid capital)
funded by its shareholder. Omni is studying future overseas
issuances to
complement existing issues. Even though Omni faces a low level
of competition,
their expectation for growth during 2014 is between 10% and 12%,
which enables
the company to continue to be selective with its underwriting
policies.
Profitability contributed to an improved capitalization level.
Fitch's
calculation of core capital-to-total weighted risk assets
remained improved from
9.9% in 2012 to 12.6% in 2013. The agency weighs loans sold to
FIDCs at 75%.
Hybrid capital and debt instruments, considered in regulatory
capital as Tier 2,
were not included in this calculation, although Fitch recognizes
the benefits of
this additional long-term source of funding.
The Viability Rating was affirmed and withdrawn to align it with
Fitch's rating
criteria applied to other non-bank financial institutions. In
Fitch's view,
given the absence of regular support available for banks, a
non-bank financial
institution's risk of failure is no different than its default
risk captured by
the entity's long-term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Omni's ratings could benefit from growth in its operational
income, increased
funding diversification, and a sustained improvement in its
asset quality
ratios, which include a lower level of charge-offs.
Specifically, Omni's ratings
may be upgraded if the company manages to preserve its
operational ROAA at
around 2% within the economic cycle and preserve its
capitalization levels; and
maintains adequate asset and liability management and loan loss
reserves aligned
with its asset quality trends. On the other hand, negative
pressures on the
rating may come from: a decrease in operating earnings and
operational ROAA
falling below 1.0% combined with a Fitch core capital ratio
below 9%; a relevant
increase in the level of encumbered assets; and/or a significant
deterioration
of its asset quality ratios.
Founded in 1968 as Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores
Mobiliarios (DTVM), a
securities dealer, Omni was converted into a finance company in
1994. At Dec.
31, 2013, Omni presented total assets of nearly BRL1.8 billion
(about USD750
million), net worth of BRL215 million (USD91 million) and net
income of about
BRL51 million (USD22 million).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Omni S.A.:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B';
--National Long-term rating at 'BBB-(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F3(bra)';
--Viability Rating at 'b'; affirmed and withdrawn;
--Support rating at '5';
--Support rating floor at 'NF' (No Floor).
Senior notes due 2015:
--Long-term foreign currency at 'B/RR4'.
