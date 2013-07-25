(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of Prudential Financial Inc. (PFI), the 'A+'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of the U.S. operating entities, and all
other ratings of
the group. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of
this release.
The Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers:
PFI's ratings reflect the group's strong market position and
diversified mix of
businesses, strong risk-adjusted capitalization, solid debt
service capability,
a strong liquidity profile and good operating performance.
Key rating concerns include PFI's high financial leverage and
uncertainty
associated with macroeconomic headwinds, particularly a fragile
economic
recovery and financial market volatility.
PFI is one of the world's largest financial services
organizations, with
operations in the U.S., Asia, Europe, and Latin America, and
over $1 trillion in
total assets under management as of March 31, 2013. The company
has very strong
positions in its chosen markets in the U.S. and Japan. Fitch
believes that PFI
benefits from a good mix of businesses and diversified income
streams.
Fitch estimates that PFI's combined NAIC risk-based capital
(RBC) for the U.S.
operations was 468% as of March 31, 2013, up from 456% at
year-end 2012.
Contributing to the increase was retained earnings and a capital
contribution
from PFI to Prudential Insurance Co. of America (PICA) to fund
the acquisition
of Hartford's individual life business partially offset by the
ceding
commission. The solvency margin ratios (SMR) for PFI's Japan
subsidiaries were
749% for The Prudential Life Ins. Co. Ltd. (POJ) and 896% for
Gibraltar for
FY2013.
PFI's financial leverage ratio (FLR) of 35% as of March 31, 2013
remains above
expectations for the rating level. The total financing and
commitments (TFC)
ratio is also above average at 1.5x at the end of the first
quarter.
PFI has maintained significantly reduced reliance on short-term
funding of
subsidiary operations. Outstanding commercial paper (CP),
including both PFI and
Prudential Funding LLC, was 3% of total debt as of March 31,
2013 and 2% at Dec.
31, 2012 compared to a Fitch maximum guideline of 10%.
Securities lending has
continued at reduced levels.
PFI had cash at the holding company of $4.6 billion at the end
of the first
quarter 2013, well above the group's $1.3 billion minimum
target. Fitch expects
the cash balance to trend lower through year-end 2013 but remain
well above the
minimum target.
PFI's credit-related investment losses continued to trend lower
through the
first quarter of 2013, in line with expectations. The CMBS
portfolio continues
to perform well, and was in a net unrealized gain position as of
March 31, 2013.
The subprime portfolio, which was the only category of invested
assets in a
relatively small net unrealized loss position, continues to run
off.
Fitch estimates that interest coverage strengthened to 11x in
the first quarter
from 6x at year-end 2012. The improvement was driven by
increased operating
earnings due primarily to business growth and strong persistency
in the
international segment as well as improved equity markets and
underwriting
results in the U.S. Integration costs related to the 2011 Star
Edison
acquisition are also coming in below expectations.
Rating Sensitivities:
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade of PFI's
holding company
ratings (i.e. wider notching from the operating company)
include: An increase in
the FLR above 35%; outstanding CP above 10% of total debt on a
sustained basis;
TFC above 1.5x; GAAP interest coverage ratio below 5x. Triggers
that could
result in a downgrade of both operating and holding company
ratings include: A
stated NAIC RBC ratio below 400%; Japan solvency margin ratio
below 600%; and a
more significant breach of the holding company triggers noted
above.
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade of PFI's
operating and
holding company ratings are: Continued reduced reliance on
short-term funding;
progress reducing financial leverage to the mid-20% range; total
leverage below
40%; GAAP interest coverage in the 8x-10x range (based on
pre-tax adjusted
operating earnings); stated NAIC RBC ratio remaining near
current levels; Japan
solvency margin ratio above 700%.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Prudential Financial, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior notes at 'BBB+';
--Junior subordinated notes at 'BBB-'.
Prudential Financial, Inc.
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--CP at 'F2'.
Prudential Insurance Company of America
--IFS at 'A+'
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Surplus notes at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Prudential Funding, LLC
--CP at 'F1';
--Senior unsecured at 'A'.
PRICOA Global Funding I
--Secured notes program at 'A+'.
PRUCO Life Insurance Company
Prudential Annuities Life Assurance Corp.
Prudential Retirement Insurance & Annuity Company
PRUCO Life Insurance Company of New Jersey
--IFS at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cynthia J. Crosson
Director
+1-212-908-0863
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Tertiary Analyst:
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson:
James Auden
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
