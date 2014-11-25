(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of the following 12 global trading and
universal banks
(GTUBs) after a peer review: Bank of America Corporation (BAC),
Barclays plc,
BNP Paribas (BNPP), Citigroup Inc. (Citi), Credit Suisse Group
AG (CSG),
Deutsche Bank AG, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman), HSBC
Holdings plc
(HSBC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Morgan Stanley, Societe
Generale (SocGen)
and UBS AG.
Fitch has published Rating Action Commentaries for each bank in
the peer group,
which are available on www.fitchratings.com. These include each
issuer's key
rating drivers and rating sensitivities and lists of all rating
actions taken.
The Viability Ratings (VR) of all 12 GTUBs were also affirmed.
The VRs range
from 'aa-' (HSBC) to 'a-' (BAC, Morgan Stanley, SocGen), with
BNPP's and JPM's
VRs affirmed at 'a+' and the other GTUBs' at 'a'. On balance,
Fitch's outlook
for the GTUB sector is stable as we expect the groups to
strengthen their
balance sheets further and maintain sound liquidity. This
balances continued
pressure on earnings, particularly in securities businesses, and
the banks'
material exposure to conduct and regulatory risks.
The GTUBs' VRs reflect the banks' strong franchises in a wide
range of
businesses globally. All banks in the peer group have material
securities
businesses even after some GTUBs have reduced their capital
allocated to these
businesses. We consider securities businesses potentially more
volatile and
reflect this in our assessment of the banks' company profiles,
which can
constrain VRs where we consider a bank's strategy highly
dependent on these
activities. A strong presence in retail and commercial banking
or in wealth
management provides more stable sources of earnings and can
balance a group's
exposure to trading activities. This is reflected in the VRs of
the GTUBs that
have exceptional franchises in commercial banking across
geographic regions.
Conduct risk has remained in the spotlight in 2014 as a number
of GTUBs incurred
material fines following investigations by the authorities. We
expect further
fines in 2015, following provisions made by GTUBs for material
additional
litigation charges in 9M14. Our ratings factor in material
further conduct costs
and our assessment of each GTUB's ability to absorb likely fines
and other
sanctions out of earnings and/or improved capitalisation has
been taken into
account in their VRs. However, the final size of fines and
nature of sanctions
are difficult to predict, and material further fines that dent
capital more than
temporarily or sanctions that substantially constrain operations
could result in
VR downgrades.
Changes in legislation and regulations aimed at improving the
resolvability of
large banking groups affect the GTUBs more than other banks. We
expect the
European GTUBs to adapt group structures in response to
regulatory requirements,
which include the establishment of intermediate holding
companies in the US and,
in some cases, of domestic banking subsidiaries. We believe that
the banks will
be able to manage these changes successfully as material
resources have been
dedicated to these projects, but that the organisational changes
will take up
significant management resources over the coming years.
Resolution planning for
the US GTUBs is facilitated by existing bank holding companies,
which have
issued material volumes of debt, so we expect any group
structure changes to
these to be less material.
BAC's, Deutsche Bank's, Morgan Stanley's and SocGen's Long-term
IDRs are based
on sovereign support, and the Outlooks on these banks' Long-term
IDRs, with the
exception of Morgan Stanley's, remain Negative. We believe that
political
momentum is gaining pace to resolve even the most complex
banking groups without
significantly disrupting the financial markets and without
requiring state
support. The Negative Outlooks on three of the four
support-driven Long-term
IDRs reflect our view that legislative, regulatory and policy
initiatives are
reaching a point where a resolution of a large global
systemically important
bank can be achieved without excessive disruption to financial
markets, and it
is probable that senior creditors will incur losses ahead of the
state should
such a resolution scenario arise. The Outlook on Morgan
Stanley's support-driven
Long-term IDR is Stable as there is a high probability that the
bank's 'a-' VR
will be upgraded to reflect continued improvements in the bank's
fundamental
credit profile, so that Morgan Stanley's Long-term IDR would
also be based on
its VR in the future.
We expect to downgrade the Support Ratings of all 12 GTUBs to
'5' and revise
their Support Rating Floors (SRF) to 'No Floor' during the first
half of 2015 to
reflect a reduction in sovereign support. At that point, this
SRF revision would
result in one-notch downgrades of BAC's, Deutsche Bank's and
SocGen's Long-term
IDRs to their VRs, all else being equal. BAC's VR is 'a-',
Deutsche Bank's VR is
'a' and SocGen's VR is 'a-'. The other GTUBs' IDRs would not be
affected by
these changes to the Support Ratings and SRFs as their IDRs are
driven by their
VRs.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44-20-3530-1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44-20-3530-1095
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1
212-908-0549,
Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
