(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for the following policy banks in Thailand: Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM), Government Housing Bank (GH BANK), Government Savings Bank (GSB), Islamic Bank of Thailand (IBANK) and SME Development Bank of Thailand (SME BANK). At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the Support Ratings for BAAC, GH BANK, and GSB as these are no longer considered relevant to the coverage. A full list of rating actions may be found below this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS All ratings are based on Fitch's expectation of a high probability of extraordinary support from the Thai government towards these important policy banks. The banks have strong state linkages, and were set up under specific legislation to fulfil key public policy initiatives. There are also clear precedents of state support for these banks, such as for example, financial compensation for government policy initiatives, or capital injections in the event it is required. Thailand's Ministry of Finance (MOF) has full ownership of EXIM, GSB, and GH BANK, and near-full ownership of BAAC and SME BANK. The MOF's direct shareholding in IBANK is capped at 49%, but shareholdings from other state-owned banks mean that the government controls over 98% of IBANK's shares. The Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of EXIM and SME BANK are at the same level as the sovereign. The National Ratings of BAAC, EXIM, GH BANK, and SME BANK are at the highest possible level. IBANK's Long-Term IDR and National Ratings are two notches below the sovereign, reflecting the lower direct MOF shareholding, and less explicit state support in its establishment act compared to the other policy banks. Although Fitch expects timely support to be provided to the banks, if needed, the performances and financial profile of BAAC, EXIM, GH BANK and GSB are such that support has not been required. However, SME BANK and IBANK have faced some challenges in performance and delinquencies, but Fitch views the weaker performance at these two entities as unlikely to affect the government's propensity of support. In fact, additional capital injections are planned for both banks in coming months. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS The international ratings (assigned to EXIM, IBANK and SME BANK) would be similarly influenced by any changes in Thailand's sovereign rating. The national ratings assigned to these banks would, however, not be impacted as the sovereign would still have the lowest default risk in the country. Any reduction in the sovereign's propensity to support any of the banks could lead to a downgrade on both international and national scales. For example, a material reduction in the state shareholding, or a change in legal status, could be indicative of reduced state support and lead to a downgrade. However, Fitch views this as unlikely in the short- to medium- term. The rating actions are as follows: BAAC: National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)' Support Rating affirmed at 2 and withdrawn EXIM: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at 2 Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)' GH BANK National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)' Support Rating affirmed at 2 and withdrawn GSB: Support Rating affirmed at 2 and withdrawn IBANK: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating affirmed at 2 Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)' SME BANK: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at 2 Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)' Contact: Primary Analysts Ambreesh Srivastava (EXIM, IBANK, and SME BANK International Ratings) Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Parson Singha, CFA (GSB, IBANK and SME BANK National Ratings) Senior Director +662 108 0151 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Patchara Sarayudh (BAAC National Ratings) Director +662 108 0152 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Trin Siriwutiset (GH BANK National Ratings) Associate Director +662 108 0154 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat (EXIM National Ratings) Associate Director +662 108 0153 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analysts: Parson Singha, CFA (IBANK and SME BANK International Ratings, GH BANK National Ratings) Senior Director +662 108 0151 Patchara Sarayudh (EXIM and IBANK National Ratings) Director +662 108 0152 Trin Siriwutiset (SME BANK, BAAC, and GSB National Ratings) +662 108 0154 Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat (EXIM International Ratings) +662 108 0153 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 