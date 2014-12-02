(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the ratings
for the following policy banks in Thailand: Bank for Agriculture
and
Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), Export-Import Bank of Thailand
(EXIM),
Government Housing Bank (GH BANK), Government Savings Bank
(GSB), Islamic Bank
of Thailand (IBANK) and SME Development Bank of Thailand (SME
BANK). At the same
time, Fitch has withdrawn the Support Ratings for BAAC, GH BANK,
and GSB as
these are no longer considered relevant to the coverage.
A full list of rating actions may be found below this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
All ratings are based on Fitch's expectation of a high
probability of
extraordinary support from the Thai government towards these
important policy
banks.
The banks have strong state linkages, and were set up under
specific legislation
to fulfil key public policy initiatives. There are also clear
precedents of
state support for these banks, such as for example, financial
compensation for
government policy initiatives, or capital injections in the
event it is
required.
Thailand's Ministry of Finance (MOF) has full ownership of EXIM,
GSB, and GH
BANK, and near-full ownership of BAAC and SME BANK. The MOF's
direct
shareholding in IBANK is capped at 49%, but shareholdings from
other state-owned
banks mean that the government controls over 98% of IBANK's
shares.
The Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of EXIM and SME BANK
are at the same
level as the sovereign. The National Ratings of BAAC, EXIM, GH
BANK, and SME
BANK are at the highest possible level.
IBANK's Long-Term IDR and National Ratings are two notches below
the sovereign,
reflecting the lower direct MOF shareholding, and less explicit
state support in
its establishment act compared to the other policy banks.
Although Fitch expects timely support to be provided to the
banks, if needed,
the performances and financial profile of BAAC, EXIM, GH BANK
and GSB are such
that support has not been required. However, SME BANK and IBANK
have faced some
challenges in performance and delinquencies, but Fitch views the
weaker
performance at these two entities as unlikely to affect the
government's
propensity of support. In fact, additional capital injections
are planned for
both banks in coming months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The international ratings (assigned to EXIM, IBANK and SME BANK)
would be
similarly influenced by any changes in Thailand's sovereign
rating. The national
ratings assigned to these banks would, however, not be impacted
as the sovereign
would still have the lowest default risk in the country.
Any reduction in the sovereign's propensity to support any of
the banks could
lead to a downgrade on both international and national scales.
For example, a
material reduction in the state shareholding, or a change in
legal status, could
be indicative of reduced state support and lead to a downgrade.
However, Fitch
views this as unlikely in the short- to medium- term.
The rating actions are as follows:
BAAC:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Support Rating affirmed at 2 and withdrawn
EXIM:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at 2
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
GH BANK
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Support Rating affirmed at 2 and withdrawn
GSB:
Support Rating affirmed at 2 and withdrawn
IBANK:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at 2
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
SME BANK:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at 2
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
