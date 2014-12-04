(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SYDNEY, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan's Chailease Finance Co. Ltd's (Chailease) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and National Long-Term Rating at 'A(twn)'. Its subsidiary Fina Finance & Trading Co. Ltd's (Fina) National Long-Term Rating is affirmed at 'A-(twn)'. The Outlooks for the ratings are Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and National Ratings Chailease's ratings reflect its solid market presence in leasing/instalment financing in Taiwan, its sophisticated risk management, and steady profitability and credit quality. These strengths are tempered by the risk from the group's sizeable exposure to the relatively more volatile China market through its sister company Chailease International Finance Corporation, its wholesale funding nature, and a modest franchise compared with global peers. Fina's National Long-Term Rating is rated one notch below that of Chailease. Its strategic importance to Chailease group, and high level of managerial and operational integration underpin its parent's strong propensity to support. Fina, on a standalone basis, has maintained a healthy capital buffer and sound asset quality. Chailease has maintained a strong risk-adjusted profit with return on assets at 3.5%-3.7% during 2012-1H14, supported by its firm margin to absorb the risk and contained credit costs. The impact from potential rising rates is likely to be moderate, given its short to mid credit tenor and frequent repricing. The company's stable impaired asset ratio (end-1H14: 2.6%, end-2013: 2.4%), a track record of strong recovery and its diversified leasing pool suggest it having adequately managed the portfolio quality. Fitch expects Chailease to comfortably navigate a possible tightening in the liquidity environment, supported by its access to diversified funding sources and a comfortable financial flexibility that results from its limited secured borrowings. The company's capital buffer remained healthy, with the ratio of equity to assets at 14.1% at end-1H14, due to its close alignment of capital planning and growth prospects. The slowdown of the group's expansion in China had relieved the demand on Chailease for dividends and reinforced its capitalisation. Fina has been effectively pricing in adequate spreads to uphold its earnings performance. Increased operating costs from consolidation resulted in a decline in ROA to an annualised 3.1% at end-1H14 from 3.5% at end-2013, though the impact is likely to diminish with improving economic scale. Fina has a shared risk governance framework with its parent, and maintains effective underwriting policies. Its impaired asset ratio was steady at 2.5%-2.6% during 2013-1H14, protected by sufficient provisions. Fitch expects Fina to maintain a sufficient financial flexibility, underpinned by its reasonably large proportion of unsecured borrowing and independent financing capability without parental guarantees. Fina's parent Chailease has sustained a high propensity to support its growth, as seen in Chailease's capital infusions to support expansion of Fina's equity base. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and National Ratings A rating upgrade for Chailease is unlikely in the near to medium term, as the group's susceptibility to severe economic downturns in emerging markets constrains its ratings. Negative rating action would result from excessive growth without a commensurate capital enhancement, and/or any compromise in underwriting discipline. Deterioration in Chailease group's financial strength could also pressure its rating. Fina's ratings and Stable Outlook are closely linked with those of Chailease. Negative rating action could result from any weakening in the links between Fina and its parent, including ownership dilution and reduced importance of Fina within the group. Any rating action on Chailease would trigger a similar move on Fina's ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Senior Debt Chailease's senior unsecured debt is rated the same level as its National Long-Term Rating, in compliance with Fitch's rating criteria on senior unsecured bond instruments. The debt constitutes direct, unconditional, and unsecured obligations of the company. Any rating action on Chailease is likely to trigger a similar move in its debt ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Chailease Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A(twn)' Fina National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Contacts: Primary Analyst Jack Chiu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7606 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. 