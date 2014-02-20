(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Thailand-based PTT Public Company Limited's (PTT)
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' and 'A-',
respectively.
The Outlook is Stable.
The agency has also affirmed PTT's Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F2',
National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(tha)' with Stable Outlook and National
Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'. The National Long-Term Rating on its senior
unsecured debt has been affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'.
PTT's standalone credit profile is assessed at 'A-', however, its Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR is constrained at 'BBB+' by the Foreign-Currency IDR of the
state of Thailand (BBB+/Stable), which directly owns 51% of the oil and gas
company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
National Oil and Gas Company: PTT is dominant in Thailand's oil and gas
industry, and plays a policy role in enhancing national energy security and
development. It is the sole operator in gas transmission and distribution, and
off-takes and resells nearly all of natural gas consumed in Thailand. Natural
gas is a major fuel for the country's electricity generation. PTT is also one of
Thailand's major exploration and production (E&P) companies, and a leading oil
and petrochemical company.
Solid Cash Flow Generation: PTT's financial profile benefits from relatively
stable cash flows from its gas interests. These cash flows are underpinned by
stable demand and sales based on long-term supply and sales agreements with
take-or-pay conditions on a cost-plus pricing structure. The profitability of
the gas mid-stream business has been affected by weaker margins on gas to
affiliated petrochemical producers and losses on natural gas for vehicles. The
gas business accounted for about 23% of PTT's EBITDA in 2012 (19% in 9M13, but
this is due largely to the temporary outage of one of the gas separation
plants). Moreover, of the company's E&P operations, which contributed about 67%
of PTT's consolidated EBITDA in 2012, 66% was natural gas production, much of
which is sold domestically.
Capex to Remain High: Fitch expects PTT's and its subsidiaries' capex to
increase in 2014 as the company is investing in the E&P and gas businesses to
ensure energy security for the country, particularly natural gas for electricity
generation. PTT and its subsidiaries plan to spend about USD28bn for 2014-2018,
with a large allocation of capex for E&P to increase production and reserve
life. As a result, Fitch expects PTT's financial leverage (measured by
FFO-adjusted net leverage) to increase in 2014, though it is likely to remain
below 2.0x. Larger-than-expected debt-funded M&A, however, remains a risk for
its standalone credit profile.
Mid-sized Integrated Operator: PTT's standalone credit profile reflects its
integrated business model. Its upstream operations - scale, economics and
financial metrics - are comparable with high 'BBB' category peers rated by
Fitch. PTT's proved reserve life has, however, fallen to seven years at end-2013
(2010: 10 years), due to less than 100% reserve replacement in the last three
years. Fitch expects some of the recent investments to add to PTT's proven
reserve base, improving its reserve profile over time. The company has also
pared its previously very aggressive 2020 production growth target of 600,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day. We expect PTT to focus on small to mid-sized
investments that are producing or close to production.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- an upgrade of Thailand's ratings
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- adverse changes to regulations and to gas sales contracts and pipeline tariffs
- large debt-funded investments and/or weaker-than-expected operating cash flow
resulting in a sustained deterioration in FFO-adjusted net leverage to over
2.25x (end-2012: 1.5x)
- failure to address falling reserve life
- EBITDA from gas mid-stream business below 20% of the total EBITDA on a
sustained basis
- downgrade of Thailand's ratings
Should PTT's standalone rating be lowered below that of the sovereign, Fitch
would provide a one-notch uplift to its standalone rating on account of the
linkages with the state under Fitch's parent-subsidiary linkage methodology.