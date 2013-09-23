(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long- and
short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of RBS Citizen's
Financial Group, Inc.
(CFG) and its subsidiaries at 'A-' and 'F1', respectively. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. In addition, Fitch has also affirmed CFG's Viability
Rating (VR) at
'bbb+'. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of
this release.
The affirmation of CFG's ratings follows Fitch's UK Bank peer
review and the
affirmation of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc's (RBSG)
ratings. (See separate
press release dated Sept. 19, 2013 for additional details.)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
As a wholly owned subsidiary of RBSG, CFG's long- and short-term
IDRs are linked
to those of its parent company. Fitch recognizes there could be
changes
regarding RBSG's future ownership of CFG but continues to regard
CFG as
'strategically important' to RBSG. Thus CFG's 'A-' IDR is one
notch below RBS'
IDR of 'A'. This is also reflected in CFG's Support Rating of
'1', which
articulates Fitch's belief that there is a high probability that
RBSG would
support CFG if necessary.
CFG's 'bbb+' VR, which embodies the standalone assessment of
CFG, reflects the
company's solid capital strength and stable asset quality.
Further, the rating
and Outlook are supported by CFG's strong liquidity profile and
deposit mix.
These strengths are tempered by CFG's below peer profitability
and relatively
high home equity exposure.
Fitch considers CFG's capital levels to be solid and managed
conservatively on
both a consolidated level and at the respective banks. CFG and
each of its
banking subsidiaries remain well capitalized with tangible
common equity ratio
totaled 11.44% at the end of second quarter. Liquidity levels
are also solid as
CFG is primarily deposit funded with minimal reliance on
wholesale borrowings or
RBSG.
During the second quarter of 2013, CFG recorded a $4.4 billion
pre-tax goodwill
impairment charge which resulted in a $3.7 billion net loss for
the six months
ended June 30, 2013. The impairment charge was recorded in its
retail banking
reporting unit, and is a result of the prolonged delay in the
full recovery of
the U.S. economy and the impact of that delay on earnings
estimates. The
non-cash charge had minimal impact on regulatory capital ratios,
Fitch Core
Capital and liquidity. As such, Fitch does not view the goodwill
impairment has
adversely affected CFG's credit profile.
Fitch expects earnings performance to remain challenged due to
sluggish loan
growth and the prolonged effects of an extended low interest
rate environment.
Excluding the large impairment for goodwill, net income improved
slightly for
the six months ended June 30, 2013 to $358 million compared to
$333 million in
the same period last year.
Fitch also has general industry concerns surrounding home equity
lines of credit
(HELOCs) as articulated in the Fitch special report 'U.S. Banks
- Home Equity
Reset Risk Hitting the Reset Button in 2014' dated April 29,
2013. Given CFG's
relatively high exposure with HELOCs totaling 20% of total loans
outstanding as
of year-end 2012, Fitch believes CFG would be more adversely
affected if home
equity lines of credit resets occur in a less benign housing
market resulting in
weaker asset quality than currently experienced.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES
As previously noted, CFG's IDRs are linked to those of its
parent. As such,
CFG's IDRs will likely be affected by any changes to the ratings
of RBSG itself.
This could include, but is not limited to, changes to an IDR due
to the
re-evaluation of sovereign support as detailed in the Fitch
special report 'Bank
Support: Likely Rating Paths' dated Sept. 11, 2013. Under
Fitch's 'higher-of'
approach in assigning an IDR, a one or more notch downgrade of
the parent's IDR
would likely result in CFG's VR becoming the anchor rating going
forward,
provided the potential uplift of the subsidiary's VR from the
parent's long-term
IDR is limited to a maximum of three notches. Fitch is also
mindful of RBSG's
plans to float up to 25% of CFG shares. The stated plan does not
in and of
itself alter Fitch's view that CFG is a 'strategically
important' subsidiary.
However, Fitch will consider developments towards a partial
public offering and
could affect Fitch's view of the rating linkage.
Fitch considers CFG's VRs to be solidly situated at their
current levels.
Nonetheless, positive rating momentum could occur should CFG
improve its
profitability levels commensurate to those of higher rated
regional banks while
reducing its home equity exposure. Conversely, factors that
could lead to
negative pressures on the VR include a reversal of improving
credit quality and
regulatory capital trends or increased growth in higher risk
commercial lending.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
CRG's support-driven IDR has historically been notched one notch
below at 'A-'
reflecting Fitch's view that CFG is strategically important to
RBSG. In the
event Fitch's views CFG is no longer strategically important to
RBSG, its
support rating could be downgraded. If this were to occur, it
would likely have
no impact on the company's VR but may result in a downgrade of
the IDR.
Subordinated debt issued by CFG is notched down from its VR in
accordance with
Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
nonperformance and relative
loss severity risk profiles. Ratings are all primarily sensitive
to any changes
in the VRs of CFG.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
--Support rating at '1'.
RBS Citizens, NA
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Support rating at '1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Senior Unsecured at 'A-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1'.
Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Support rating at '1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'U.S. Banks - Home Equity Reset Risk Hitting the Reset Button
in 2014' (April
29, 2013);
--'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (Sept. 11, 2013);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
U.S. Banks -- Home Equity Reset Risk Hitting the Reset Button in
2014
here
Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.