(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
rating of RBS Trust
2009R's class A notes as shown below. The transaction is a
securitisation of
Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by The
Rock Building
Society Limited.
AUD32.3m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0008322) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
Key Rating Drivers
The rating action reflects Fitch's view that available credit
enhancement is
able to support the notes' current rating.
The class A notes are currently paying down sequentially. As of
May 2013
investor payment date the class A note balance was 23.5% of the
original balance
and subordination was 21.6%. The transaction features a call
option when the
outstanding note balance reaches 10% of the original balance.
As of 30 April 2013, the pool consisted of 211 loans totalling
AUD41,152,653
with no 30+ day arrears reported. All loans were covered by
lenders' mortgage
insurance policies provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance
Ltd (AA-/Stable)
and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd.
Rating Sensitivities
Significant, unexpected increases in the frequency of defaults
and loss severity
on defaulted mortgages could produce loss levels higher than the
base case and
may result in negative rating action on the notes.
Contacts:
Lead surveillance analyst
Courtney Miller
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0347
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Australia.
Committee Chairperson
Alison Ho
Senior Director
+852 2263 9937
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess this rating was The
Rock Building
Society. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
