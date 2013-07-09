July 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed three money market funds managed by RBS Asset Management Limited (RBS AM) at 'AAAmmf'. The three money market funds are set-up as sub-funds of Ireland-domiciled Global Treasury Funds plc and are as follows:

--Global Treasury Funds plc - Dollar Fund

--Global Treasury Funds plc - Euro Fund

--Global Treasury Funds plc - Sterling Fund

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

The main drivers for the affirmations are:

-- The portfolios' overall strong credit quality and diversification

-- Short maturity profile

-- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks

-- High levels of overnight and one-week liquidity

-- The capabilities and resources of RBS AM as investment advisor

The 'AAAmmf' money market fund ratings reflect the funds' extremely strong capacity to achieve the investment objectives of preserving principal and providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk.

PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION

The funds maintain high credit quality portfolios consistent with Fitch's criteria for 'AAAmmf'-rated money market funds. The funds invest exclusively in short-term securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch (or of a comparable credit quality by other global rating agencies). Counterparty risk is limited by transacting with entities rated 'F1' or higher, or those that are integrated members of financial institutions rated 'F1' or higher. The funds also limit concentration risk arising from exposures to individual issuers and counterparties.

Each fund's Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF) met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less. The PCF is a risk-weighted measure of the funds' portfolio assets that accounts for the credit quality and maturity profile of a fund's portfolio securities.

MATURITY PROFILE

The funds seek to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf'. Each fund limits its weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average Life (WAL) to 60 days and 120 days, respectively. The Sterling fund's WAM and WAL were 47 and 63 days, respectively, the euro fund's were 43 and 55 days, and the dollar fund's were 42 and 52 days on 27 June 2013. The funds also limit the final maturity of any investments to 397 days or less.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

The funds maintain minimum amounts of daily and weekly liquidity in order to meet investors' redemption requests. The funds each held more than 15% of total portfolio assets in securities maturing overnight and assets recognised as eligible as overnight liquidity on 27 June 2013, which exceeds Fitch's minimum criteria of 10% for securities maturing overnight. The funds' daily and seven-day liquidity are in line with the profile and diversification of the funds' investor bases and are consistent with Fitch's criteria for 'AAAmmf'-rated money market funds.

FUND OBJECTIVES

The funds' objectives are to offer stability of capital, daily liquidity, and to provide a return in line with money market rates. The funds pursue their investment objectives by investing in high-quality money market instruments and short-term debt including time deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial paper, and corporate and sovereign bonds and notes. As of 27 June 2013, the funds' total assets stood at GBP5.2bn, EUR1.2bn and USD3.6bn,respectively.

INVESTMENT ADVISOR

The RBS Sterling, Euro and US Dollar Funds are sub-funds of the Ireland-domiciled RBS Global Treasury Funds plc, an umbrella investment company with segregated liability between sub-funds pursuant to the UCITS regulation. RBS AM, the funds' investment manager, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group. As of 3 July 2013 RBS AM currently manages approximately GBP18.7bn of cash and fixed income assets globally, including approximately GBP8bn in cash (43%). Scott McMunn heads up the team as Chief Executive of RBS AM and has 17 years' experience. The senior portfolio managers, with a combined experience of over 60 years in the industry are Giovanni Barbieri, Huw Edwards and Martin Curran (who was elected Chair of the IMMFA Investment Committee in July 2012). Fitch views RBSAM's investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource commitments, operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf' ratings assigned to the funds.

RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE:

The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the funds' credit quality or market risk profiles. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be downgraded by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website. Fitch seeks weekly fund and portfolio holdings information from the funds' administrator - Bank of New York Mellon (Ireland) Limited - to conduct surveillance against ratings guidelines and maintain its money market fund ratings.

Up-to-date surveillance and analytical information on these funds is available in the Funds Surveillance section of Fitch's website (www.fitchratings.com, "Surveillance" > "Funds").